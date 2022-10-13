ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

Rock Falls Native Named New Chief Nursing Officer at CGH Medical Center

CGH Medical Center welcomes Amy Berentes, as the hospital’s new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). As a nurse for nearly 30 years, Berentes brings medical expertise, nursing experience and a diverse leadership background to her new role says CGH. Berentes was born at CGH, grew up in Rock Falls, and...
ROCK FALLS, IL
QC child care facility owner opens a new QC center

Child care can drain a family’s budget. Also, a lot of parents have a hard time finding a place to take care of their kids. A local child-care center owner is determined to help put a dent in the daycare shortage in the Midwest. Local 4 News spoke with...
SILVIS, IL
Muscatine Grandview Avenue reconstruction project update

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A large section of the Grandview Avenue reconstruction project respected to be finished in the next couple of weeks, according to city officials. The first lane of the Sampson Street intersection with Grandview Avenue was poured Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the City of Muscatine.
MUSCATINE, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Clinton, IA
Health
City
Clinton, IA
Local
Iowa Health
Clinton, IA
Government
Augustana College’s first-ever female president sworn in Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - After 162 years, Augustana College swore in its first female president Saturday. Dr. Andrea Talentino was announced as the college’s 9th president in December 2021, and Talentino says her first focus will be on how Augustana can help the community around the college. “The...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Police respond to robbery late Thursday

Davenport Police responded to a report of a robbery shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at Video Games Etc! at 902 W. Kimberly Road in the Village Shopping Center. Three squad cars were at the scene when our Local 4 News crew arrived. A short time later, a crime scene technician arrived, and took photos inside the store.
DAVENPORT, IA
New Program at Black Hawk College

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - A new manufacturing program, called Ignite, came to Black Hawk College. This program was the result of Black Hawk College, Deere & Co. and the Safer Foundation partnering together. Richard Bush, the Associate Vice President for Economic and Work Force Development, stated, “Ignite is a program...
MOLINE, IL
Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business. At 8:09 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Video Games Etc., 902 W. Kimberly Road. According to police, preliminary information indicated that two people came into the store and demanded money from an employee.
DAVENPORT, IA
Health
Politics
Public Health
Girl Scouts to host Family Halloweekend Oct. 22 at Camp Liberty

NEW LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) -The Girls Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois have Family Halloweekend set for Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Liberty, 4415 295th Street, New Liberty, Iowa. Maura Warner, Girls Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, highlights the fall, festive fun...
NEW LIBERTY, IA
College student arrested after breaking person’s nose in Dubuque library

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 11th at approximately 4:17 pm, Dubuque Police responded to a report of an assault in the 1600 block of Clarke Drive. Officers learned that an assault occurred in the Clarke University Atrium library earlier in the afternoon. Kyle William Wright reportedly punched a male victim “10 to 15 times” while the victim was sitting in a chair. A video reportedly caught the tail end of the assault.
DUBUQUE, IA
Clinton man sentenced to prison for stabbing 2 people in 2021

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for stabbing two people in August 2021. Jacob Derek Seitz, 40, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of willful injury causing serious, a Class C felony, in Clinton County District Court. On Thursday,...
CLINTON, IA
A Food Pantry, 'NOW' On Wheels

On Wednesday, the community action agency launched its first "Pop-up Food Pantry" at its office in Rock Island. Volunteers out more than 400 boxes of food from Project NOW's new food truck. And the River Bend Food Bank is a partner in the new program. Dwight Ford is the Executive...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa

American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
IOWA STATE
Dubuque company plans expansion, 10 new jobs

Dubuque City Council members will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in the second-floor chambers of the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. The meeting will be shown live on Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2, at cityofdubuque.org/media and at facebook.com/cityofdubuque. A full meeting agenda with links containing...
DUBUQUE, IA
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel

Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
BETTENDORF, IA

