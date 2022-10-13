Read full article on original website
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Native Named New Chief Nursing Officer at CGH Medical Center
CGH Medical Center welcomes Amy Berentes, as the hospital’s new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). As a nurse for nearly 30 years, Berentes brings medical expertise, nursing experience and a diverse leadership background to her new role says CGH. Berentes was born at CGH, grew up in Rock Falls, and...
ourquadcities.com
QC child care facility owner opens a new QC center
Child care can drain a family’s budget. Also, a lot of parents have a hard time finding a place to take care of their kids. A local child-care center owner is determined to help put a dent in the daycare shortage in the Midwest. Local 4 News spoke with...
ourquadcities.com
Changes ahead for Rock Island, thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funding
Big changes are ahead for the City of Rock Island, thanks to help from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Samantha Gange, project manager for ARPA funds for Rock Island, dropped by Local 4 to tell us all about planned investments for changing the community for the better. For more...
KWQC
Muscatine Grandview Avenue reconstruction project update
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A large section of the Grandview Avenue reconstruction project respected to be finished in the next couple of weeks, according to city officials. The first lane of the Sampson Street intersection with Grandview Avenue was poured Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the City of Muscatine.
KWQC
Augustana College’s first-ever female president sworn in Saturday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - After 162 years, Augustana College swore in its first female president Saturday. Dr. Andrea Talentino was announced as the college’s 9th president in December 2021, and Talentino says her first focus will be on how Augustana can help the community around the college. “The...
WIFR
Milledgeville, Polo come together to raise hundreds for Milledgeville students critically injured in weekend crash
POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - On Sunday, two Milledgeville High School students were airlifted after a two-car accident in Whiteside County. Since the crash, multiple schools held or plan to hold fundraisers for the families affected by the crash. Polo and Milledgeville’s volleyball game was no exception Thursday night as Polo...
KWQC
One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.
ourquadcities.com
‘Little communities die without an elementary school,’ Walcott parents worry
Davenport school district is weighing its options for the future of some of its campuses. The district has started by taking a survey that was sent to families in the district over the last week. The survey explains enrollment changes in the district in recent years. The district says it...
ourquadcities.com
Police respond to robbery late Thursday
Davenport Police responded to a report of a robbery shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at Video Games Etc! at 902 W. Kimberly Road in the Village Shopping Center. Three squad cars were at the scene when our Local 4 News crew arrived. A short time later, a crime scene technician arrived, and took photos inside the store.
ourquadcities.com
‘How many people have to lose their lives?’ Crash victim’s mother speaks out
Jennifer Myrick, the mother of Alecia Garcia, has decided to speak out about her views on police-pursuit policies. Alecia Garcia was in a car involved in a pursuit with Iowa State Troopers on Sept. 21. Garcia died at the end of that police chase in Davenport. Iowa State Police say...
KWQC
New Program at Black Hawk College
MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - A new manufacturing program, called Ignite, came to Black Hawk College. This program was the result of Black Hawk College, Deere & Co. and the Safer Foundation partnering together. Richard Bush, the Associate Vice President for Economic and Work Force Development, stated, “Ignite is a program...
KWQC
Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business. At 8:09 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Video Games Etc., 902 W. Kimberly Road. According to police, preliminary information indicated that two people came into the store and demanded money from an employee.
KWQC
Girl Scouts to host Family Halloweekend Oct. 22 at Camp Liberty
NEW LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) -The Girls Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois have Family Halloweekend set for Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Liberty, 4415 295th Street, New Liberty, Iowa. Maura Warner, Girls Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, highlights the fall, festive fun...
KCRG.com
College student arrested after breaking person’s nose in Dubuque library
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 11th at approximately 4:17 pm, Dubuque Police responded to a report of an assault in the 1600 block of Clarke Drive. Officers learned that an assault occurred in the Clarke University Atrium library earlier in the afternoon. Kyle William Wright reportedly punched a male victim “10 to 15 times” while the victim was sitting in a chair. A video reportedly caught the tail end of the assault.
KWQC
Clinton man sentenced to prison for stabbing 2 people in 2021
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for stabbing two people in August 2021. Jacob Derek Seitz, 40, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of willful injury causing serious, a Class C felony, in Clinton County District Court. On Thursday,...
wvik.org
A Food Pantry, 'NOW' On Wheels
On Wednesday, the community action agency launched its first "Pop-up Food Pantry" at its office in Rock Island. Volunteers out more than 400 boxes of food from Project NOW's new food truck. And the River Bend Food Bank is a partner in the new program. Dwight Ford is the Executive...
worldatlas.com
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
biztimes.biz
Dubuque company plans expansion, 10 new jobs
Dubuque City Council members will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in the second-floor chambers of the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. The meeting will be shown live on Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2, at cityofdubuque.org/media and at facebook.com/cityofdubuque. A full meeting agenda with links containing...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
