Speed cameras updated on I-380
NewBo City Market has been a staple of Cedar Rapids NewBo neighborhood, which is celebrating 10 years since it opened in 2012. State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. Updated: 11 hours ago. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well,...
Iowa Department of Agriculture Requests Help From Farmers In Tracking Asian Copperleaf Spread
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is seeking help from Iowans in monitoring the spread of an invasive plant. Asian copperleaf was first detected in 2016 in Black Hawk County, and state officials recently confirmed the noxious weed had been identified in neighboring Grundy County. Asian copperleaf is a member of the spurge family but lacks the milky sap standard among its relatives. To date, most plants found in Iowa were less than 18 inches in height with 2”-3” serrated leaves. The primary distinguishing characteristic of Asian copperleaf is the bracts located beneath its flowers, similar to Virginia copperleaf and three-seeded mercury. Plants typically emerge later in the growing season and remain under the crop canopy, making them difficult to detect before harvest. Farmers and other professionals in the agriculture industry are asked to watch for suspected infestations and to contact the Iowa Department of Agriculture to help determine the risk it poses.
Ahead of Holidays, Job Cuts Loom for Popular Iowa Home Renovation Company
In the current economy, with a recession looming are already here depending on who you listen to, and prices of gas and other essentials fluctuating at levels we can barely keep up with, Americans are tightening their belts. One thing they may be doing is looking around the house and...
Collins Community Credit Union Announces Layoffs
Collins Community Credit Union is the latest employer to eliminate jobs in the city of Cedar Rapids. According to a WARN, or Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification Act, the layoffs happened on October 6th. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 38 positions in all, were eliminated. Collins Community Credit Union, whose headquarters are located at 1005 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids, provides financial services to people living in Black Hawk, Dubuque, Linn, Johnson, Polk, and surrounding counties.
Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
Music & Food Meet At New Waterloo Restaurant
Another new restaurant is opening in the Cedar Valley, but this time it's going to be right in the heart of Waterloo. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared with you that a new spot called Big Açaí is opening in Downtown Cedar Falls sometime this month.
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
New Unique Eatery To Open In Cedar Falls
Cedar Falls is adding a new food joint to the roster of businesses in the downtown area. Quite a few businesses in Cedar Falls have had to close down over the past month. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after a motorcycle crashed along Interstate 380 on Saturday afternoon. At around 4:21 pm., the Iowa Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 380 northbound was blocked by a crash near the interchange between it and U.S. Highway 30 and 151. Emergency crews were seen on Iowa DOT traffic cameras attending to the crash, with traffic being diverted onto Highway 30.
Manchester Man Dies in Farming Accident Near Hopkinton
A Manchester man died in a farming accident near Hopkinton on Thursday. The Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road, indicating a person was caught in a grain bagger. When emergency personnel arrived, they found 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle dead...
Smallest Ghost Town In America Left in Shambles After Iowa Flood
Iowans are no strangers to some devastating weather events. A town that's just less than one square mile wide transformed into a ghost town overnight after a major weather disaster in the early 2000s. There are 26 "ghost towns" in the state of Iowa, and this one might be the smallest.
Iowans Tend To Forget These Life-Saving Road Rules In The Fall
We are almost halfway through October which means Harvest is in full swing here in Iowa. While in the northeast region of the state, we are having a slower start, more and more tractors have been taking to the fields to start this year’s harvest. But after talking with...
The Flying Wienie customers come together to raise money for owner’s medical bills
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Flying Wienie in Cedar Rapids could see over 50 people just in a single lunch rush. Some regulars, some new customers. Either way many of those people have put even more money towards the two owners’ personal lives as they struggle with current medical issues.
Have You Tried Northeast Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloins?
The featured image is not from the restaurants mentioned in this story. After almost 5,000 votes for 449 establishments, the Iowa Pork Producers kicked off the start of National Pork Month by releasing the top five tenderloin restaurants in Iowa. To determine the top five, Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and...
Wal-Mart Temporarily Banned From Selling Booze at Marion Store
It's unfortunately not always that uncommon to hear reports of your local neighborhood gas station or convenience store being in trouble for selling age-restricted products to minors, but when a major retail chain is caught doing it, it's certainly going to make news. Reportedly, one Cedar Rapids metro area Wal-Mart...
Cedar Rapids Animal Rescue Treating Two Dogs for Unthinkable Acts
Multiple recent incidents in just the past few weeks of cats being rescued from deplorable conditions make these cases of animal abuse and neglect far too frequent for anyone's comfort. But, sadly, we have yet another case to report. Meet beautiful Ashland. She is currently in the care of Critter...
Student Stabbed at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
A stabbing at Vinton-Shellsburg High School in Vinton has left a student hospitalized. According to the Vinton Police Department, officers were called to the high school a few minutes after 7:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found a male student helping another male student outside the school. Witnesses...
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Iowans to vote on gun amendment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks and Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner expressed their concerns about “Measure #1″ on the election ballot at an Iowa For Responsible Gun Laws meeting. “Possession of firearms as a felon or domestic abuse offender here in...
