Read full article on original website
Related
nbc25news.com
Grand Blanc's Kate Brody wins 2nd career D-1 individual golf championship
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc's Kate Brody wins the D-1 girl's golf championship at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek. The win marks Brody's second in her career, as she took home first place. She is the first golfer in school history to win multiple individual titles. Brody is committed...
nbc25news.com
Goodrich blanks Linden to win first-ever Flint Metro League football championship
LINDEN, Mich. - Senior quarterback Gavin Hart would throw two touchdown passes to Max Macklem as the Goodrich football team picked up a shutout win over Linden 21-0 in the Flint Metro League championship game. Easton Phipps also scored for the Martians, who improve to 8-1 on the season. They'll...
nbc25news.com
5th Annual Kids Rule Now! KIDposium held at Saginaw Valley State University
SAGINAW, Mich. - The 5th Annual Kids Rule Now! KIDposium was held at Saginaw Valley State University Saturday. The day was filled with interaction, education, and of course fun for kids. The event was hosted by Kids Rule Now, who says this is the original conference for kids. New links:...
nbc25news.com
Can-Do 5K Color Run/Walk event held in Clio
CLIO, Mich. - The Clio Can-Do 5K Color Run/ Walk was held in Clio Saturday. After crossing the finish line runners could visit the health fair for flu shots, Covid-19 vaccines, and financial health advice. All proceeds from the race will benefit the following nonprofit organizations that provide health and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Scarecrow Fest held at Frankenmuth River Place Shops in Frankenmuth
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Are you in the fall spirit? If not, we may have the activity for you. Saturday was the first of two themed weekends of Scarecrow Fest at Frankenmuth River Place Shops in Frankenmuth. The event runs the next two weekends from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Activities...
nbc25news.com
38th Annual Regional College Fair held at Mott Community College
FLINT, Mich. - The 38th Annual Regional College Fair was held on Thursday at Mott Community College in Flint. New links: Oxford Township teen arrested for social media internet threat. For the first time since the pandemic, Mott College students were able to gather in person for the annual event.
nbc25news.com
5k raises money for Grand Blanc High School students interested in first responder careers
GRAND BLANC, Mich.---Grand Blanc firefighters hosted their first annual 5k walk/run event to help more people get into the public service workforce. This event helped raise money towards scholarships for Grand Blanc High School seniors, who are perusing careers in fire, police, and emergency medicine fields," said Sergeant Andrew Nyquist with the Grand Blanc City Fire Department.
nbc25news.com
Flint Bishop Airport to host air show in Summer 2023
FLINT, Mich. - Flint Bishop Airport is bringing back an air show back to the community for the first time in 30 years. The Wings over Flint will make a historic Air Show will return June 24-25, 2023. “This is going to be epic! We are so excited to bring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc25news.com
Clio Can-Do 5K Color Run taking place Oct. 15th
CLIO, Mich. - The Clio Can-Do 5K Color Run/Walk is happening on Saturday, Oct. 15. Proceeds from the race will benefit the following nonprofit organizations:. Clio Youth Health and Fitness Fund of the Clio Area. Registration is available online at http://werunthistown.com. Cost for the color run is $30 for adults...
nbc25news.com
Flint's annual 'car & bars' event hosted by Dr. Mukkamala
FLINT, Mich. — Flint's annual Cars & Bars event took place Wednesday night to help raise money for the Sloan Museum of Discover and the Flint Institute of Music. Hosted by Dr. Bobby Mukkamala event featured his collection of over 70 cars. Live music and three local food trucks...
nbc25news.com
Whitmer, Dixon to debate for first time on Thursday
LANSING, Mich. — Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will meet for their first debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday, as both continue their campaigns to win the governor's seat. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. The race marks the first time in Michigan history...
nbc25news.com
Michigan State University president announces resignation
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of Michigan State University announced his resignation Thursday, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. Samuel Stanley Jr. said he has lost confidence in the school's governing board and can no longer serve. “I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that...
nbc25news.com
Sheriff Swanson: Flint man charged for letting puppies starve
FLINT, Mich. - A Flint man is accused of starving a dog to death and leaving another on the brink of death last week. Coleon Wright, 22, was charged with two felony counts of torture and starvation causing death and a misdemeanor for cruelty to animals. “This is what we...
nbc25news.com
Lockhart Chemical Co. file for bankruptcy, says EGLE
FLINT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has confirmed with Mid-Michigan NOW that Lockhart Chemical Co., the company accused of having oil-based substances leak into the Flint River, has filed for bankruptcy. See the statement below from an EGLE spokesperson:. Lockhart has filed for bankruptcy....
nbc25news.com
Wayne County man accused of running dog fighting ring facing felony charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The Attorney General has announced charges against a Wayne County man for allegedly running an organized dog fighting ring. 52-year-old Kevin Lewis Warren of River Rouge was arraigned on the following charges:. Three counts of animal fighting, a four-year-felony and/or $5,000-$50,000 and/or 500-1,000 hours of community...
nbc25news.com
Adderall shortage beginning to impact patients, some inside the classroom
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The FDA has announced a national Adderall shortage due to manufacturing delays. Adderall is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, commonly known as ADHD. With the shortage, pharmacies across the nation are beginning to see the impact to their normal stock, including one in Genesee...
nbc25news.com
Teen accused of stealing vehicle with 2-year-old inside, Kentwood police say
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 16-year-old boy is believed to be involved in the theft of a vehicle where a 2-year-old was inside, according to the Kentwood Police Department and the Combined Auto Theft Team. A juvenile petition was forwarded to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office and the following charges...
nbc25news.com
Independent investigation into what led up to the shooting at Oxford High School continues
OXFORD, Mich. - In July, the Oxford Community School District announced they would be hiring an independent investigation firm to look into what happened leading up to and after the shooting at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021. This week the firm was in Oakland County doing interviews with...
nbc25news.com
Oxford Township teen arrested for social media internet threat
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A 14-year-old Oxford Township boy was arrested by Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies after posting pictures on social media of three handguns and claiming he would kill individuals of Jewish descent, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the 14-year-old was arrested at...
Comments / 0