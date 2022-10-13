ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

nbc25news.com

Can-Do 5K Color Run/Walk event held in Clio

CLIO, Mich. - The Clio Can-Do 5K Color Run/ Walk was held in Clio Saturday. After crossing the finish line runners could visit the health fair for flu shots, Covid-19 vaccines, and financial health advice. All proceeds from the race will benefit the following nonprofit organizations that provide health and...
CLIO, MI
nbc25news.com

38th Annual Regional College Fair held at Mott Community College

FLINT, Mich. - The 38th Annual Regional College Fair was held on Thursday at Mott Community College in Flint. New links: Oxford Township teen arrested for social media internet threat. For the first time since the pandemic, Mott College students were able to gather in person for the annual event.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

5k raises money for Grand Blanc High School students interested in first responder careers

GRAND BLANC, Mich.---Grand Blanc firefighters hosted their first annual 5k walk/run event to help more people get into the public service workforce. This event helped raise money towards scholarships for Grand Blanc High School seniors, who are perusing careers in fire, police, and emergency medicine fields," said Sergeant Andrew Nyquist with the Grand Blanc City Fire Department.
GRAND BLANC, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Bishop Airport to host air show in Summer 2023

FLINT, Mich. - Flint Bishop Airport is bringing back an air show back to the community for the first time in 30 years. The Wings over Flint will make a historic Air Show will return June 24-25, 2023. “This is going to be epic! We are so excited to bring...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Clio Can-Do 5K Color Run taking place Oct. 15th

CLIO, Mich. - The Clio Can-Do 5K Color Run/Walk is happening on Saturday, Oct. 15. Proceeds from the race will benefit the following nonprofit organizations:. Clio Youth Health and Fitness Fund of the Clio Area. Registration is available online at http://werunthistown.com. Cost for the color run is $30 for adults...
CLIO, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint's annual 'car & bars' event hosted by Dr. Mukkamala

FLINT, Mich. — Flint's annual Cars & Bars event took place Wednesday night to help raise money for the Sloan Museum of Discover and the Flint Institute of Music. Hosted by Dr. Bobby Mukkamala event featured his collection of over 70 cars. Live music and three local food trucks...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Whitmer, Dixon to debate for first time on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will meet for their first debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday, as both continue their campaigns to win the governor's seat. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. The race marks the first time in Michigan history...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Michigan State University president announces resignation

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of Michigan State University announced his resignation Thursday, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. Samuel Stanley Jr. said he has lost confidence in the school's governing board and can no longer serve. “I...
EAST LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Sheriff Swanson: Flint man charged for letting puppies starve

FLINT, Mich. - A Flint man is accused of starving a dog to death and leaving another on the brink of death last week. Coleon Wright, 22, was charged with two felony counts of torture and starvation causing death and a misdemeanor for cruelty to animals. “This is what we...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Lockhart Chemical Co. file for bankruptcy, says EGLE

FLINT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has confirmed with Mid-Michigan NOW that Lockhart Chemical Co., the company accused of having oil-based substances leak into the Flint River, has filed for bankruptcy. See the statement below from an EGLE spokesperson:. Lockhart has filed for bankruptcy....
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Wayne County man accused of running dog fighting ring facing felony charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The Attorney General has announced charges against a Wayne County man for allegedly running an organized dog fighting ring. 52-year-old Kevin Lewis Warren of River Rouge was arraigned on the following charges:. Three counts of animal fighting, a four-year-felony and/or $5,000-$50,000 and/or 500-1,000 hours of community...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Adderall shortage beginning to impact patients, some inside the classroom

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The FDA has announced a national Adderall shortage due to manufacturing delays. Adderall is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, commonly known as ADHD. With the shortage, pharmacies across the nation are beginning to see the impact to their normal stock, including one in Genesee...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Oxford Township teen arrested for social media internet threat

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A 14-year-old Oxford Township boy was arrested by Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies after posting pictures on social media of three handguns and claiming he would kill individuals of Jewish descent, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the 14-year-old was arrested at...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

