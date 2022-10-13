ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

KCRG.com

Speed cameras updated on I-380

NewBo City Market has been a staple of Cedar Rapids NewBo neighborhood, which is celebrating 10 years since it opened in 2012. State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. Updated: 11 hours ago. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Collins Community Credit Union Announces Layoffs

Collins Community Credit Union is the latest employer to eliminate jobs in the city of Cedar Rapids. According to a WARN, or Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification Act, the layoffs happened on October 6th. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 38 positions in all, were eliminated. Collins Community Credit Union, whose headquarters are located at 1005 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids, provides financial services to people living in Black Hawk, Dubuque, Linn, Johnson, Polk, and surrounding counties.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again

(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Women’s Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations

A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday." announced on September 11, that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after a motorcycle crashed along Interstate 380 on Saturday afternoon. At around 4:21 pm., the Iowa Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 380 northbound was blocked by a crash near the interchange between it and U.S. Highway 30 and 151. Emergency crews were seen on Iowa DOT traffic cameras attending to the crash, with traffic being diverted onto Highway 30.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

New Unique Eatery To Open In Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls is adding a new food joint to the roster of businesses in the downtown area. Quite a few businesses in Cedar Falls have had to close down over the past month. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
IOWA STATE
cdrecycler.com

Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition

DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
TOLEDO, IA
KCRG.com

Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County

HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 13th, 2022, Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road. The report indicated a subject was caught in a grain bagger. Upon arrival, emergency responders determined that the victim was deceased. The victim was...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Man Dies in Farming Accident Near Hopkinton

A Manchester man died in a farming accident near Hopkinton on Thursday. The Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road, indicating a person was caught in a grain bagger. When emergency personnel arrived, they found 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle dead...
HOPKINTON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended

Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Have You Tried Northeast Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloins?

The featured image is not from the restaurants mentioned in this story. After almost 5,000 votes for 449 establishments, the Iowa Pork Producers kicked off the start of National Pork Month by releasing the top five tenderloin restaurants in Iowa. To determine the top five, Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

It May Shock You When You See Cedar Rapids’ Safety Ranking

If you had to guess where Cedar Rapids ranks for safest cities in America, where would you put the city? Would you guess near the top or the bottom out of 180 cities in the country? As someone who's lived in Iowa for less than a year, I've really enjoyed finding out so many different things about Iowa and the cities/towns that make up this state. I've always felt pretty comfortable being out and about and I was pleasantly surprised to find out this about the second-biggest city in Iowa.
98.1 KHAK

Student Stabbed at Vinton-Shellsburg High School

A stabbing at Vinton-Shellsburg High School in Vinton has left a student hospitalized. According to the Vinton Police Department, officers were called to the high school a few minutes after 7:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found a male student helping another male student outside the school. Witnesses...
VINTON, IA
K92.3

Wal-Mart Temporarily Banned From Selling Booze at Marion Store

It's unfortunately not always that uncommon to hear reports of your local neighborhood gas station or convenience store being in trouble for selling age-restricted products to minors, but when a major retail chain is caught doing it, it's certainly going to make news. Reportedly, one Cedar Rapids metro area Wal-Mart...
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

