New Program at Black Hawk College
MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - A new manufacturing program, called Ignite, came to Black Hawk College. This program was the result of Black Hawk College, Deere & Co. and the Safer Foundation partnering together. Richard Bush, the Associate Vice President for Economic and Work Force Development, stated, “Ignite is a program...
Augustana College’s first-ever female president sworn in Saturday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - After 162 years, Augustana College swore in its first female president Saturday. Dr. Andrea Talentino was announced as the college’s 9th president in December 2021, and Talentino says her first focus will be on how Augustana can help the community around the college. “The...
Johnson County to create village in the western part of the county
The Johnson County Planning, Development, and Sustainability Department are in the midst of turning the unincorporated community of Windham into a village. The location of Windham Village, according to a proposal released by the department on Sept. 29, is to the West of Iowa City, “about halfway between the villages of Cosgrove to the north and Frytown to the south.”
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson's Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City's downtown.
State audit finds several Iowa counties gave temporary election officials unauthorized pay raises in 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand has released a report detailing unauthorized pay raises given to temporary election officials in several Iowa counties during in 2020 elections. According to the report, Sand's office found that multiple counties, including Scott County, used Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funds...
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
Iowa City Fire Department temporarily closes Northside station
The Iowa City Fire Department’s fourth Northside station, located at 2008 N. Dubuque Road, will be temporarily closed for construction on First Avenue and Scott Boulevard intersection. The closure will result in slightly longer wait times for emergency calls in the fourth district. Iowa City Public Safety announced Oct....
Iowans to vote on gun amendment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks and Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner expressed their concerns about “Measure #1″ on the election ballot at an Iowa For Responsible Gun Laws meeting. “Possession of firearms as a felon or domestic abuse offender here in...
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke
Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
Cedar Rapids Animal Rescue Treating Two Dogs for Unthinkable Acts
Multiple recent incidents in just the past few weeks of cats being rescued from deplorable conditions make these cases of animal abuse and neglect far too frequent for anyone's comfort. But, sadly, we have yet another case to report. Meet beautiful Ashland. She is currently in the care of Critter...
Clinton man sentenced to prison for stabbing 2 people in 2021
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for stabbing two people in August 2021. Jacob Derek Seitz, 40, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of willful injury causing serious, a Class C felony, in Clinton County District Court. On Thursday,...
Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business. At 8:09 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Video Games Etc., 902 W. Kimberly Road. According to police, preliminary information indicated that two people came into the store and demanded money from an employee.
Police respond to robbery late Thursday
Davenport Police responded to a report of a robbery shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at Video Games Etc! at 902 W. Kimberly Road in the Village Shopping Center. Three squad cars were at the scene when our Local 4 News crew arrived. A short time later, a crime scene technician arrived, and took photos inside the store.
‘How many people have to lose their lives?’ Iowa crash victim’s mother speaks out
Jennifer Myrick, the mother of Alecia Garcia, has decided to speak out about her views on police-pursuit policies. Alecia Garcia was in a car involved in a pursuit with Iowa State Troopers on Sept. 21. Garcia died at the end of that police chase in Davenport. Iowa State Police say the chase started because they […]
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
Police investigate assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School District said it was investigating an incident Tuesday involving the 7th Grade Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and the coach. According to students, an argument began between several players and the coach after a game in Iowa City. “She ran up,...
Eastern Iowa Man Pulls 2 Winners Out of 3 Lottery Tickets
Sometimes it seems like other people have all the luck. I can't remember ever finding a winning lottery ticket, a scratch-off, or a pull tab, that was of a significant amount. One Eastern Iowa man had 2 winners after only buying 3 tickets. According to IA Lottery, about 3 weeks...
