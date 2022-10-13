ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, FL

mycbs4.com

Florida Gators unable to complete comeback fall to LSU Tigers

The Florida Gators took on LSU Tigers on Tom Petty Day. Fans gathered today to not only cheer on for the Gators against their rivals but also to celebrate the inaugural Tom Petty Day at The Swamp. In the first quarter both teams exchanged touchdowns before sophomore running back Johnson...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Newberry scores a homecoming victory against Eastside

The Eastside Rams took on Newberry Panthers on their home turf. Both teams are close in the Gainesville high school football rankings with the Rams at five and the Panthers at six. For the Panthers, it was homecoming week and in the first half, they did not disappoint their alumni...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

‘The show must go on!’ Chiefland Middle High School still has homecoming festivities after homecoming game was cancelled

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) -.Chiefland Middle High School held its homecoming parade today despite the homecoming football game being canceled. Chiefland was supposed to battle Zarephath Academy at tonight’s homecoming game but they dropped out just days before the game. Chiefland’s head football coach James Corbin told TV20 he reached...
CHIEFLAND, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly provides injury update for LSU ahead of Florida game

The LSU Tigers will be dealing with some injuries when the head to the Swamp to take on the Florida Gators this weekend. Interior lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered a lower-body injury last Saturday against Tennessee and will miss the game. Dellinger’s injury forced a few adjustments up front according to Scott Rabalais of The Advocate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
villages-news.com

Sinkhole repair will cost $100,000 at golf course in The Villages

The repair of sinkholes will cost $100,000 at a golf course in The Villages. The repairs at the El Diablo Executive Golf Course are being funded by the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road. AAC member Ann Forrester on Friday morning updated the Community Development District...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala Gazette

The 2022 Fall Festival Season

Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

UF’s Go Greater campaign raises $4.5 billion

University of Florida alumnus Al Warrington kicked off the Go Greater with a $75 million gift in 2014. At the time it was the largest-ever donation in school history, but UF still had a long way to go to reach its $3 billion goal. This week, UF announced Dr. Herbert...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Kendra Scott opens pop-up store in Gainesville

Kendra Scott will open its newest pop-up store in the Butler Town Center at 3 p.m. on Friday. The grand opening will run throughout the weekend and is located at 2851 SW 35th Drive, Suite 30, in Gainesville. This is the first Kendra Scott pop-up store ever in Gainesville. There...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People from across Florida traveled to downtown Williston to get their hands on different kinds of peanuts at the annual Central Florida Peanut Festival. There were more than 100 vendors ranging from arts and crafts to jewelry and of course peanuts. Visitors could buy and try...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Former director honored in Gainesville community center mural

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community center is getting a new mural thanks to a program funded by the city of Gainesville. Gainesville’s 352 Walls initiative called for a mural at the entrance of the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center. The mural pays tribute to Kelly, the former recreation center director who died in 2011.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

School bus crash in Marion County earlier this morning

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a crash involving a school bus happened around 8:00am this morning in Marion County. FHP says that a vehicle was traveling north in the outside lane on US Highway 301. Another vehicle and a school bus which was parked in front of it were stopped in that lane as well. The vehicle traveling north was unable to stop in time and collided into the other vehicle which then collided into the school bus.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Asphalt repairs to cause temporary road closure on SW 60th Avenue

Ocala motorists can expect a temporary road closure on SW 60th Avenue, at the intersection of SW 38th Street, beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 through 6 a.m. on Friday, October 21. The City of Ocala’s subcontractor, Marion Rock, Inc., will be making a force main connection on...
OCALA, FL

