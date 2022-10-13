Read full article on original website
Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in Gainesville!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
mycbs4.com
Florida Gators unable to complete comeback fall to LSU Tigers
The Florida Gators took on LSU Tigers on Tom Petty Day. Fans gathered today to not only cheer on for the Gators against their rivals but also to celebrate the inaugural Tom Petty Day at The Swamp. In the first quarter both teams exchanged touchdowns before sophomore running back Johnson...
mycbs4.com
Newberry scores a homecoming victory against Eastside
The Eastside Rams took on Newberry Panthers on their home turf. Both teams are close in the Gainesville high school football rankings with the Rams at five and the Panthers at six. For the Panthers, it was homecoming week and in the first half, they did not disappoint their alumni...
WCJB
Chiefland High School will hold its homecoming parade despite the cancellation of their football opponent
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Chiefland High School homecoming parade on Friday even though their football opponent canceled. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. and there will be a Pow Wow after the starts at 6:30 p.m. Pow Wow events include king court, queens court, and...
WCJB
‘The show must go on!’ Chiefland Middle High School still has homecoming festivities after homecoming game was cancelled
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) -.Chiefland Middle High School held its homecoming parade today despite the homecoming football game being canceled. Chiefland was supposed to battle Zarephath Academy at tonight’s homecoming game but they dropped out just days before the game. Chiefland’s head football coach James Corbin told TV20 he reached...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier reacts to LSU loss: 'We're going to be sick when we watch this tape'
Billy Napier and Florida will have a tough recovery from the 45-35 LSU loss, as the Gators built a 14-7 lead, and then scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, but still fell short. The Gators gave up 528 yards to the Tigers as Jayden Daniels accounted for 6 touchdowns...
LSU vs. Florida Prediction: Tigers and Gators Renew Rivalry in The Swamp
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators SEC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly provides injury update for LSU ahead of Florida game
The LSU Tigers will be dealing with some injuries when the head to the Swamp to take on the Florida Gators this weekend. Interior lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered a lower-body injury last Saturday against Tennessee and will miss the game. Dellinger’s injury forced a few adjustments up front according to Scott Rabalais of The Advocate.
villages-news.com
Sinkhole repair will cost $100,000 at golf course in The Villages
The repair of sinkholes will cost $100,000 at a golf course in The Villages. The repairs at the El Diablo Executive Golf Course are being funded by the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road. AAC member Ann Forrester on Friday morning updated the Community Development District...
Citrus County Chronicle
2022 Williston Middle High School Homecoming Court
Pictured is the 2022 Williston Middle High School Homecoming Court along with the candidates for King and Queen. The school has celebrated Homecoming throughout this week.
villages-news.com
Controversy over motocross park dominates Sumter County Commission meeting
A Sumter County Board of Commissioners meeting turned into a courtroom Tuesday night as attorneys sparred over a special use permit requested for a motocross track. Commissioners denied the permit for the private track on a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Garry Breeden casting the only vote not to reject it.
The 2022 Fall Festival Season
Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
UF’s Go Greater campaign raises $4.5 billion
University of Florida alumnus Al Warrington kicked off the Go Greater with a $75 million gift in 2014. At the time it was the largest-ever donation in school history, but UF still had a long way to go to reach its $3 billion goal. This week, UF announced Dr. Herbert...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Kendra Scott opens pop-up store in Gainesville
Kendra Scott will open its newest pop-up store in the Butler Town Center at 3 p.m. on Friday. The grand opening will run throughout the weekend and is located at 2851 SW 35th Drive, Suite 30, in Gainesville. This is the first Kendra Scott pop-up store ever in Gainesville. There...
WCJB
Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People from across Florida traveled to downtown Williston to get their hands on different kinds of peanuts at the annual Central Florida Peanut Festival. There were more than 100 vendors ranging from arts and crafts to jewelry and of course peanuts. Visitors could buy and try...
WCJB
Former director honored in Gainesville community center mural
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community center is getting a new mural thanks to a program funded by the city of Gainesville. Gainesville’s 352 Walls initiative called for a mural at the entrance of the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center. The mural pays tribute to Kelly, the former recreation center director who died in 2011.
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 10/14
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tons of events in Marion County and eating insects. Yeah, we are not confident in that. But, we are confident in our chit chat with K-Country. Here’s what you missed.
click orlando
Man killed after utility vehicle falls on top of him in Marion County crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Redick man was killed after he was ejected from a utility vehicle, which then fell on top of him in a Marion County driveway Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a private driveway located at...
mycbs4.com
School bus crash in Marion County earlier this morning
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a crash involving a school bus happened around 8:00am this morning in Marion County. FHP says that a vehicle was traveling north in the outside lane on US Highway 301. Another vehicle and a school bus which was parked in front of it were stopped in that lane as well. The vehicle traveling north was unable to stop in time and collided into the other vehicle which then collided into the school bus.
WCJB
Six teenagers face criminal charges for three separate fights at Williston Middle-High School
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Six teenagers face criminal charges after Levy County sheriff’s deputies say they had to break up three separate fights at Williston Middle-High School. The fights happened last Wednesday. Deputies say six students between the ages of 13 and 17 are being charged with disruption of...
ocala-news.com
Asphalt repairs to cause temporary road closure on SW 60th Avenue
Ocala motorists can expect a temporary road closure on SW 60th Avenue, at the intersection of SW 38th Street, beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 through 6 a.m. on Friday, October 21. The City of Ocala’s subcontractor, Marion Rock, Inc., will be making a force main connection on...
