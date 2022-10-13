ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Kearney Hub

Collage in Kearney, Grand Island creates beauty from the unexpected

KEARNEY — The words on the wall at the Collage Center explain its mission: “In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”. Collage offers support to women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and gives them a shoulder to lean on as they decide how to proceed. Collage is neither pro- nor anti-abortion. It refrains from politics.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

New haunted attraction opens near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking for something that will make you shake in your boots, Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams in Kearney is 160 acres of terror. The journey begins with a hay rack ride and drops you off at the Psycho path for a half-mile walk along the river with obstacles that you may or may not survive. If you do, then you’ll come up on Farmer Brown’s, where anything can happen once you step into his yard!
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Hairball returns to Grand Island

Vocalist Dave Moody says he likes everything about being in Hairball. “I get to be the heroes that I grew up on and walk in their boots and wear their makeup and sing their songs and the biggest hits of all time in rock ‘n’ roll and just have a great time in front of thousands of people,” Moody said in a telephone interview.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island moves ahead on two major public works projects

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council voted to take next steps on two major projects that will shape how people travel in the city. During the Tuesday meeting, council members approved the bid for the roundabout at the Five Points intersection to Diamond Engineering out of Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Fall's climax of color is a reward for Kearney woman's gardening

KEARNEY — Fall is Julie Bohm’s favorite season because that’s when the colors of her flowers are most vivid. In particular, fall’s shortened days have triggered the mums to bloom, and it’s an eruption of color. “I like the spring because of the new flowers,...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

New playground coming to Grand Island park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Parks and Recreation department continues working to enhance the city’s parks so more people can enjoy them. One park that will soon see improvements is Grace Abbott Park, located on State Street near the Five Points intersection. Request for proposals are...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

St. Cecilia softball falls one-win short of state title against Yutan/Mead

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Class C State Softball Tournament wrapped up competition Friday. No. 1 St. Cecilia played second-ranked Yutan/Mead in the Championship. The Patriots claimed game one, 9-5 forcing a game two. Yutan/Mead beat out the Hawkettes 13-1 victory to claim the Class C state title. Watch the...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Less wind this weekend... Crisp weather ahead

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Looking ahead at the weekend outlook, it appears we can put the gusty winds and the fire threats aside for awhile. Temperatures will cool some and the winds will not be as strong as this past week. Saturday will see variable cloudiness during the day but temperatures still should push in the lower 70s over the southern half of the state with 60s farther north.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK football falls to fast paced Emporia State

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 32nd-ranked Emporia State Hornets totaled 553 yards of offense and forced seven punts to down No. 22/13 Nebraska Kearney, 44-21, Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The fast-break Hornets (5-2) win a third game in a row to move...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Morrison Cancer Center adds thoracic surgeon to team

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Patients at the Morrison Cancer Center now have the advantage of being able to consult with a thoracic surgeon without leaving central Nebraska. Dr. Rudy Lackner from the University of Nebraska Medical Center is now seeing patients at the MCC in Grand Island and Hastings.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

