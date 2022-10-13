Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Collage in Kearney, Grand Island creates beauty from the unexpected
KEARNEY — The words on the wall at the Collage Center explain its mission: “In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”. Collage offers support to women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and gives them a shoulder to lean on as they decide how to proceed. Collage is neither pro- nor anti-abortion. It refrains from politics.
KSNB Local4
New haunted attraction opens near Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking for something that will make you shake in your boots, Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams in Kearney is 160 acres of terror. The journey begins with a hay rack ride and drops you off at the Psycho path for a half-mile walk along the river with obstacles that you may or may not survive. If you do, then you’ll come up on Farmer Brown’s, where anything can happen once you step into his yard!
Kearney Hub
Hairball returns to Grand Island
Vocalist Dave Moody says he likes everything about being in Hairball. “I get to be the heroes that I grew up on and walk in their boots and wear their makeup and sing their songs and the biggest hits of all time in rock ‘n’ roll and just have a great time in front of thousands of people,” Moody said in a telephone interview.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island moves ahead on two major public works projects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council voted to take next steps on two major projects that will shape how people travel in the city. During the Tuesday meeting, council members approved the bid for the roundabout at the Five Points intersection to Diamond Engineering out of Grand Island.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Fall's climax of color is a reward for Kearney woman's gardening
KEARNEY — Fall is Julie Bohm’s favorite season because that’s when the colors of her flowers are most vivid. In particular, fall’s shortened days have triggered the mums to bloom, and it’s an eruption of color. “I like the spring because of the new flowers,...
KSNB Local4
New playground coming to Grand Island park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Parks and Recreation department continues working to enhance the city’s parks so more people can enjoy them. One park that will soon see improvements is Grace Abbott Park, located on State Street near the Five Points intersection. Request for proposals are...
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
KSNB Local4
“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football gives Omaha North its first loss on the season
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island football traveled to Omaha North for some action Friday night. The Islanders beat the Vikings 31-21. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Examiner: Legion members protest pardon for Grand Island man
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A protest is planned after a Grand Island man who served time for a violent rape was pardoned in September. That's the report from the Nebraska Examiner. When NTV News last saw John Paul Arias in May, he was being sworn in as a mentor...
siouxlandnews.com
State Fair names Parr interim director, addresses concerns about turnover
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — For the third time in five years, the Nebraska State Fair is searching for new leadership. Jaime Parr will lead the way in the interim, coming after a year where the fair saw increases in attendance and revenue. “The stars aligned for us in 2022,”...
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found in trunk after pursuit
Nebraska State Patrol has released the identity of a woman who was found in a vehicle involved in a pursuit on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfornow.com
STATE SOFTBALL: East, LSW, Waverly and Malcolm Facing Elimination After Day One
HASTINGS–(KFOR Oct. 12)–Four Lincoln area teams are now facing elimination at the NSAA State Softball Tournament, after three posted opening round losses, while another won their first ever opening game of the tournament before falling into the elimination bracket. Lincoln East, who was the 2021 Class A runner-up,...
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia softball falls one-win short of state title against Yutan/Mead
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Class C State Softball Tournament wrapped up competition Friday. No. 1 St. Cecilia played second-ranked Yutan/Mead in the Championship. The Patriots claimed game one, 9-5 forcing a game two. Yutan/Mead beat out the Hawkettes 13-1 victory to claim the Class C state title. Watch the...
KSNB Local4
State Fair board appoints Parr as interim director; Search begins for new executive director
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - The Nebraska State Fair is moving forward in recruiting a new executive director. The State Fair Board appointed Deputy Director Jaime Parr as the interim director at its meeting Friday afternoon. Board Chairman Bob Haag says it’s critical to get the right person in place as the next director.
KSNB Local4
Less wind this weekend... Crisp weather ahead
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Looking ahead at the weekend outlook, it appears we can put the gusty winds and the fire threats aside for awhile. Temperatures will cool some and the winds will not be as strong as this past week. Saturday will see variable cloudiness during the day but temperatures still should push in the lower 70s over the southern half of the state with 60s farther north.
KSNB Local4
UNK football falls to fast paced Emporia State
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 32nd-ranked Emporia State Hornets totaled 553 yards of offense and forced seven punts to down No. 22/13 Nebraska Kearney, 44-21, Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The fast-break Hornets (5-2) win a third game in a row to move...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central football drops second game of the year to McCook
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - McCook made the trek down to Hastings for the battle of two blue-blood programs. The Bison would give the Patriots their second loss of the year, winning by two touchdowns 28-14. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
klkntv.com
York hospital refutes claim that most of Nebraska is a ‘maternity care desert’
YORK, Nebraska (KLKN)- The March of Dimes conducted a Nationwide study showing the lack of maternity care across the county. The problem is they list most of Nebraska as being a “maternity care desert,” including York County. Doctors at York General say it’s simply not true. “We...
KSNB Local4
Morrison Cancer Center adds thoracic surgeon to team
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Patients at the Morrison Cancer Center now have the advantage of being able to consult with a thoracic surgeon without leaving central Nebraska. Dr. Rudy Lackner from the University of Nebraska Medical Center is now seeing patients at the MCC in Grand Island and Hastings.
Comments / 0