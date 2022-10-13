Read full article on original website
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
ASU’s Josh Doan, son of Shane Doan, scores 1st goal at Mullett Arena
The Mullett Arena era began with a bang on Friday night in Tempe. In Arizona State’s first hockey game in the new building, Josh Doan scored the first goal in front of the student section in the last minute of the first period to put the Sun Devils up 1-0 over Colgate.
The man behind ASU's newly named Mullett Arena in Tempe
He's the man behind the new name of ASU's Mullett Arena, but for Donald Mullett, it's always just been about family and hockey.
ASU football midseason position evaluations: Special teamers
With the bye week giving the Arizona State Sun Devils two weeks off before their next game at the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 22, let’s evaluate each position group through six games. Next up on our ASU midseason position evaluations is special teams. Coming into the season, it was...
sports360az.com
Recruiting Notebook: First Offers, Dampier Expands on Commitment, Top 10 And More
Five-star Aztecs kicker Carston Kieffer received his first D1 offer from the Sun Devils on Oct. 8. Corona Del Sol head coach Jake Barro has raved about his talent, sighting that he is the Aztecs best prospect in their 2023 class. Carston spent his summer traveling across the country competing in various kicking camps and taking unofficial visits to schools.
KOLD-TV
Washington comes out on top against Arizona
SEATTLE. (KOLD News 13) - Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. wasn’t about to let the Huskies lose their third straight. Penix passed for 516 yards and four touchdowns as Washington beat Arizona 49-39 Saturday at Huskie Stadium. Cam Davis added two scores on the ground as Washington (5-2, Pac-12...
12news.com
Friday Night Fever Week 7 Rewind
PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 7 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 14 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Game of the Week: Marcos de Niza defeats Arcadia 24-10 On the...
D.J. Humphries for mayor? LT dreams to stay with Cardinals for career
Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries negotiated his own contract extension ahead of the season, his third contract since Arizona drafted him in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. For Humphries, staying put with one team and being a mainstay in the community has been his goal for years.
Phoenix Suns notebook: Maintaining; injury updates; Booker the decoy
PHOENIX — Modern-day training camps and preseasons in the NBA put teams in a weird spot that they have adapted to over time. Camp will be about a week before the preseason starts across four games and then it’s roughly a week of nothing until the season opener.
RELATED PEOPLE
East Valley Tribune
Mesa routes Dobson on homecoming night
Aden Roddick is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Mesa athletics. The Mesa Jackrabbits ruined the Dobson Mustangs homecoming after stomping them 38-13 without starting quarterback Manny Pino. After marching down the field on their opening drive, Tre Brown found the end zone early on a...
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Arizona: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Arizona Wildcats are 0-5 against the Washington Huskies since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Arizona and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
statepress.com
Opinion: It's time for ASU to change its name
At 5 p.m. outside of Old Main on ASU's Tempe campus, students can hear the school's symphonic bells chime the school hymn. When Mirabella resident David Mills first heard them, he started crying. "I thought, 'Holy Toledo, yeah, I remember this!'" Mills said. Like many residents, Mills was attracted to...
Arizona Diamondbacks 2022 report cards: Bullpen
The Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen struggled mightily to hang onto leads in 2022. They tied for the most bullpen losses in the majors with 41, had the lowest FanGraphs wins above replacement (fWAR) and tied for the eighth-most blown saves. It wasn’t all bad for the D-backs bullpen. However, there’s validity...
The Ain’t No Fang podcast: Are the D-backs done with MadBum?
The Diamondbacks are not in the 2022 postseason, but that hasn’t kept them out of the headlines. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale suggests that the team is losing patience with left-handed starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner. The Diamondbacks, will bring struggling veteran Madison Bumgarner to spring training, hoping he can...
AZFamily
Ex-cop and former Arizona Cardinal open addiction recovery center
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Brock Bevell and Max Hall joke like they’re old friends. But they didn’t meet until recently. “I kind of liked him for whatever reason, so I’m like alright let’s try it,” Hall smiled. What Hall was trying was nothing he ever...
Arizona Cardinals can’t get caught sleeping vs. Geno Smith, Seahawks
TEMPE — Not that long ago, the Seattle Seahawks were viewed by many as one of the worst teams in the NFL heading into the season. Stuck between four-year pro Drew Lock and a 32-year-old Geno Smith at quarterback following the departure of Russell Wilson via trade this offseason, Seattle’s offense was on a clear path of regression, if not complete disaster.
Which areas of the Valley received the most rainfall Saturday?
PHOENIX — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday afternoon and stuck around the remainder of the day. Areas in the southeast Valley received over 1.22 inches of rain during that timeframe. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell in Buckeye. All rainfall totals are updated as...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Forecasted rain forces changes to Valley weekend events
Forecasted rain across parts of the Valley this weekend has event organizers making changes to some scheduled events.
AZFamily
Crash closes section of I-10 in west Phoenix
There are a couple of surprises but it's still early and rankings can change fast. Mark McClune talks about it with AZPreps365's Jose Garcia on "The Extra Point Podcast." Drone Video: The leaves are changing in the High Country. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Check out the beautiful video show...
KTAR.com
Storm systems strike metro Phoenix early Saturday, expected to continue
PHOENIX — Special storm warnings were issued in Glendale, Peoria and Surprise early on Saturday as rain, wind and some instances of hail hit the Valley. Hail was seen in Peoria at around 9:30 a.m., just inside the Loop 101 and rain dampened roads in Glendale just prior. Some...
