Blink-182's Mark Hoppus leads Avalanche fans in sing-along of 'All the Small Things' at home opener
The Colorado Avalanche raised their 2022 Stanley Cup banner on Wednesday prior to their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks. As the celebration was happening, the team enlisted the help of Blink-182 lead singer Mark Hoppus, who led the crowd in a sing-along of the band's hit song "All the Small Things."
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Earns two helpers
Killorn was credited with a pair of assists during the Lightning's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday. Killorn, who has yet to score in 42 shifts this season, earned his first two assists of the season Friday. The 33-year-old left winger has proven to be a consistent scorer, collecting at least 14 goals each season since his sophomore campaign (2013-14). Killorn's 25 goals last season were one off the career mark he established during 2019-20. If Killorn remains on the second line with Steven Stamkos, he could provide fantasy managers with offensive depth.
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Thursday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his health before Sunday's game against the Rams.
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Centering second line Saturday
Kuznetsov has been moved down to the second line in practice Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Kuznetsov and the Capitals are both off to slow starts as the Russian has yet to pick up a point in two contests, while the Capitals have started the season 0-2-0. Kuznetsov is centering T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha at practice as coach Peter Laviolette is shuffling his top two lines.
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Targeted once in defeat
Smith-Marsette lost one yard on one rushing attempt and failed to catch his only target in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday. Smith-Marsette was targeted on a key fourth down while the Bears were trying to drive for a go-ahead score, but the pass went through his hands. He was on the field for 35 percent of the snaps, so his role in the offense is growing, but unless his targets increase significantly, he'll be a non-factor in fantasy.
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Another preseason double-double
Reid tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 27 minutes in Wednesday's exhibition victory versus the Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were both rested for the contest, allowing Reid the opportunity to be the focal point of the offense. He led Minnesota in scoring, field-goal attempts and boards while logging his second consecutive preseason double-double. Reid has been excellent through four games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over 21.8 minutes. He's capable of putting up strong per-minute numbers, but his fantasy stock is limited due to playing behind Towns and Gobert.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: No rust to shake off
Ingram finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Friday's preseason game against the Hawks. Ingram didn't miss a beat in his preseason debut, shooting efficiently from the field while also distributing the basketball. He missed the last few exhibitions due to a toe injury but will be at full strength entering the regular-season opener Wednesday in Brooklyn.
Bills' Christian Benford: No injury designation
Benford doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs. Benford will return to action in Week 6 after missing the previous two games due to a hand injury. The rookie sixth-round pick had to battle for a roster spot, but he's been thrust into an expanded role for Buffalo's injury-depleted secondary.
