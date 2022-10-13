ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Quinton Simon’s mother Leilani’s haunting post about being ‘psycho’ before she was named ‘suspect in toddler’s death’

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2veGez_0iWqwV6w00

A MOM posted about being "psycho" before police named her as the prime suspect in her missing toddler's death Thursday.

Police made the tragic announcement that Quinton Simon, a 20-month-old boy, is believed to be dead after he mysteriously vanished from his home on October 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EFJ3g_0iWqwV6w00
Leilani Simon, the mother of a missing toddler now believed to be dead, shared a haunting post before her son's disappearance Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lu31E_0iWqwV6w00
Leilani has been named the prime suspect in the case, but no arrests have been made, according to police Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTleM_0iWqwV6w00
Quinton Simon, a 10-month-old boy, went missing on October 5 Credit: Facebook/billie.betterton

Leilani Simon, the boy's mother, posted a haunting photo of herself with the words "pretty but psycho" as Chatham County Police Department and the FBI continue the mysterious investigation.

While police named Leilani as the prime suspect, they announced that no arrests have been made and no charges were filed at this time.

This comes after the mom was photographed leaving her family's home on Wednesday for the first time since Quinton disappeared, Fox News reported.

Video on social media showed Simon blocking her face and ignoring reporters’ questions as she sped away from the house where her son was last seen.

Police were embroiled in a frantic search for little Quinton, who mysteriously vanished from his home in Savannah, Georgia.

The grim announcement comes days after the Chatham County Police said it had "seized evidence" they believed would help them "move the case forward".

Police released this information 24 hours after investigators were spotted "draining" the pool at the family's Savannah home on October 10.

"We went back today and re-searched the home where he was last at," Chatman Police Chief Jeff Hadley said.

However, at the time of the announcement, police failed to disclose what evidence was recovered.

Comments / 32

Talk to the hand..
3d ago

Rest in Peace Angel...GOD has you now. May all the evil in this world unload on the "one" person responsible for your last breath....

Reply(3)
26
mommyof8k miller
2d ago

she can't be found now would it be possible she had left him with somebody so she can go back and take off with him since she lost custody of him? I'm hoping that's the case and that he's not deceased

Reply(1)
9
HoneyBunny
1d ago

The Police have something extremely strong evidence in this case for them to even publically mentioning that this adorable child is probably dead. Police are usually closed lipped until they have all their ducks in a row. Probably waiting for that last piece of evidence pending before going after the perpetrator. I am sure they are watching her moves 24/7. Overall such a sad, heart-breakung situation.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Father of 18-month-old boy who was repeatedly assaulted by his mother's boyfriend before he died tells court he was 'worried' when he saw 'big marks' on his son's face

The father of an 18-month boy, who was repeatedly assaulted in the months leading to his death, told a court he was 'worried' when he saw marks on his son's face. Tamika Beaton, 25, is accused of neglecting her son Andrew Cawker by leaving him in the care of her boyfriend Scott Coombe, 24.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
County
Chatham County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Chatham County, GA
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Teachers of autistic boy who froze to death when NYPD cop father 'made him sleep on garage floor in depths of winter' claims they 'flooded CPS with calls' because they were worried about his safety

The teachers of an autistic boy who froze to death when his NYPD cop father allegedly made him sleep on the garage floor claims that they flooded Child Protection Services with calls about his welfare. Thomas Zubko-Valva, eight, froze to death on January 17, 2020, after his father, Michael Valva,...
CENTER MORICHES, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psycho#Fbi#Violent Crime#Fox News
TMZ.com

Mom in Utah Pregnant with Her Son's Child at 56

A family in Utah will certainly have a story to tell their newest member ... because a 56-year-old mom is carrying her son's baby. You read that right, 56-year-old Nancy Hauck volunteered to carry her son Jeff and his wife Cambria's 5th child, a girl. Cambria is unable to carry a pregnancy after getting a life-saving hysterectomy.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Alabama mom accused of fatally shooting her 13-year-old son while he slept

MOBILE, Ala. (TCD) -- A 53-year-old woman faces a murder charge after she allegedly shot and killed her teenage son this week. According to WKRG-TV, on Monday, Oct. 3, Mobile Police went to a home on the 2000 block of Jones Lane, where they found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.
MOBILE, AL
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
The Independent

Mother threatens to blow up school after being told she was not allowed to pick up daughter, police say

A mother has been accused of threatening to blow up an elementary school in Florida after she was told she was not allowed to pick up her child.Brevard County Sheriff’s Office charged Tiffanimarie Pirozzi, 29, with making a false bomb threat, fleeing police and disturbing a school function over the incident at University Park Elementary in Melbourne, southeast of Orlando, on 5 October.According to an affidavit obtained by Fox 35 , Ms Pirozzi was stopped by a school resource officer and issued a traffic citation and trespass order due to previous hostile behaviour. The affidavit stated that Ms Pirozzi...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
819K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy