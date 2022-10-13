Quinton Simon’s mother Leilani’s haunting post about being ‘psycho’ before she was named ‘suspect in toddler’s death’

A MOM posted about being "psycho" before police named her as the prime suspect in her missing toddler's death Thursday.

Police made the tragic announcement that Quinton Simon, a 20-month-old boy, is believed to be dead after he mysteriously vanished from his home on October 5.

Leilani Simon, the mother of a missing toddler now believed to be dead, shared a haunting post before her son's disappearance Credit: Facebook

Leilani has been named the prime suspect in the case, but no arrests have been made, according to police Credit: Facebook

Quinton Simon, a 10-month-old boy, went missing on October 5 Credit: Facebook/billie.betterton

Leilani Simon, the boy's mother, posted a haunting photo of herself with the words "pretty but psycho" as Chatham County Police Department and the FBI continue the mysterious investigation.

While police named Leilani as the prime suspect, they announced that no arrests have been made and no charges were filed at this time.

This comes after the mom was photographed leaving her family's home on Wednesday for the first time since Quinton disappeared, Fox News reported.

Video on social media showed Simon blocking her face and ignoring reporters’ questions as she sped away from the house where her son was last seen.

Police were embroiled in a frantic search for little Quinton, who mysteriously vanished from his home in Savannah, Georgia.

The grim announcement comes days after the Chatham County Police said it had "seized evidence" they believed would help them "move the case forward".

Police released this information 24 hours after investigators were spotted "draining" the pool at the family's Savannah home on October 10.

"We went back today and re-searched the home where he was last at," Chatman Police Chief Jeff Hadley said.

However, at the time of the announcement, police failed to disclose what evidence was recovered.