San Luis Obispo, CA

Large repaving project causing delays in Downtown SLO

By Austin Herbaugh
KSBY News
 3 days ago
A large repaving project is underway in Downtown San Luis Obispo.

The city is repaving all streets in the downtown area.

Drivers can expect delays and limited parking, but the city is working to minimize disruption.

Busy streets in the heart of SLO, are about to get a fresh, new look.

All main and side streets are getting repaved over the next couple of weeks.

Crews are working between the hours of 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. to minimize traffic disruption.

Drivers, however, can still expect some delays.

“We really encourage everybody to allow for extra time if they are traveling and visiting downtown--park in the parking structures to save time and money as limited street parking is available,” said Whitney Szentesi, communications manager for the City of San Luis Obispo.

The city urges people to plan out more time to visit downtown businesses.

Drivers and pedestrians, meanwhile, can expect intermittent lane and sidewalk closures over the next couple of weeks.

Aside from new asphalt, crews are also working on bike lane and curb ramp improvements.

The city hopes to finish the project by the end of October before the start of the busy holiday shopping season.

