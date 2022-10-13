ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Huntington Beach City Council candidate says she's being targeted by vandals ahead of election

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8MoI_0iWqwCaN00

A Huntington Beach City Council candidate is speaking out after her campaign signs and home were vandalized in the weeks leading up to the election.

"Well, I'm not going to lie and say I'm not concerned a little for my safety," Gracey Van Der Mark said. "I'm more concerned for my family. But what this does, it makes me want to fight harder."

Van Der Mark believes she's being targeted by vandals because she's running for office.

She said there are 18 people running for four open seats on the council.

Van Der Mark said her signs have primarily been hit.

"I'm very outspoken about what I feel is inappropriate with our City Council and within other areas of our city and our community," Van Der Mark said. "They're trying to make us be quiet and go away."

She said many of her campaign signs have recently been tagged with offensive and vulgar words.

"A dozen have been damaged. About eight or nine have been missing. They've been stolen. I have not found those," she said. "But, I embedded trackers in some of them so I actually tracked a couple of them, and I found one in a dumpster in Costa Mesa."

Van Der Mark said her home and family's cars have also been hit.

"Well right here they broke my window. They shot out my window. I just replaced that," she said about damage to her car.

In a statement, Huntington Beach Police Department public information officer Jessica Cuchilla said:

The Huntington Beach Police Department is aware of a small number of campaign/political signs being removed or vandalized within the City of Huntington Beach & is taking proactive measures in an effort to combat & limit the issue. We can confirm that we have received two reports from Mrs. Van Der Mark regarding vandalism of campaign signage & personal property. The investigations into these incidents are ongoing. As is the case for all our investigations, we are committed to thoroughly looking into these two reports. As stated through our Department's social media on Monday, we encourage anyone who sees someone tampering with or removing a political/campaign sign to please contact us at (714) 960-8811.

"It is OK to have friendly and amicable and respectful conversations with people who don't think like you and agree with you," Van Der Mark said. "This kind of vandalism and terrorism that's been going on in our city is not Huntington Beach."

She said she just wants to run a clean race with her opponents and for voters to make their decision on Election Day.

HBPD said it is illegal to tamper with or remove any campaign signs and anyone caught doing so could face criminal charges.

Comments / 4

Jen-Jen
3d ago

The HB police have determined that nearly all candidates' signs have been vandalized, from all sides of the political spectrum. But if the people are concerned that Van Der Mark is unabashedly hanging out with the Proud Boys, I think that's a legitimate concern. I am not advocating the defacing of signs, but I wish Van Der Mark would answer the question as to why she continues to associate with anti-semites and racists. Does she share their views?

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach mayoral candidate caught misrepresenting his lobbying activities

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Councilwoman and Criminal Prosecutor Suzie Price, candidate for Long Beach Mayor, released a new TV advertisement today in response to her opponent Rex Richardson stating to voters that “I am not a lobbyist,” when in fact, Rex Richardson is a registered lobbyist and has been for years most recently in the city of Carson.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntington Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Huntington Beach, CA
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
voiceofoc.org

Santana: Orange County Residents Could Really Tilt November’s Election

Orange County residents will soon find themselves caught up in the middle of an intense fight for control of Congress. It’s become a recurring theme across in recent years as the county’s once dominant Republican voting base turns increasingly purple with changing demographics and voter registration rates cutting against the GOP brand.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

LA City Council member Nury Martinez also ranted about Jewish colleagues in leaked racist audio where she called colleague's black son a 'little monkey'

LA City Council member Nury Martinez also ranted about Jewish colleagues in the racist audio where she described a colleague's black son as a 'little monkey' and said of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon: 'F*** that guy, he's with the blacks.'. A new portion of the incriminating recording from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Election Day#Signage#Politics Local#Election Local#City Council
knock-la.com

Fed Tapes Include Herrera Talking with former O’Farrell Staffer

In another leaked recording, now-former LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera talks with Hannah Cho, who left the office of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell earlier this year to join the Federation. Among other things, the two discuss their enmity for O’Farrell’s opponent in the Council District 13 race, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez, and an effort to “buy” the endorsements of several Democratic clubs.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations

ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. Pasadena Measure L: Yes.
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

Dozens protest outside office of embattled LA Councilman de León

Among the two-dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De León is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021 involving four elected officials that included a series of racist remarks and discussions over redistricting. Two of them — former Council President Nury Martinez and former LA County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera — have resigned, but de León and fellow councilman Gil Cedillo have resisted the growing calls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Voice of OC

Aliso Viejo to Enforce New Regulations on E-bikes

Aliso Viejo has approved new regulations to control the use of motorized recreational transportation like e-bikes in hopes of heightening the safety of both the public and the riders. The City Council voted unanimously in September to give final approval to the ordinance that will amend the existing municipal code...
ALISO VIEJO, CA
northcoastcurrent.com

Former El Toro base in Irvine receives EPA site reuse award

Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S Navy, California Department of Toxic Substances Control and the city of Irvine recognized the former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro on Wednesday, Oct. 12, as a winner in the EPA’s fifth annual National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Awards.
IRVINE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Orange County Sheriff’s Department addresses DOJ report

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) received the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) report focused on the use of jailhouse informants from 2007 through 2016. The Department takes this matter very seriously and has worked diligently to address the issues. For the last six years, the Department has worked...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Biden Heads to OC to Wrap Up Two-Day Southland Visit

After a day in Los Angeles that featured a visit to a Metro construction site, an impromptu taco run and a political fundraiser, President Joe Biden will travel to Orange County Friday to discuss his administration’s efforts aimed at lowering costs for American families. Biden is scheduled to travel...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
143K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy