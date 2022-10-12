Read full article on original website
Leeds-Moody Preview: “It’s a great rivalry”
Part 2 in a 2-part series on the much-anticipated Leeds-Moody matchup, Friday, October 14. By Johnny Sanders For the Tribune MOODY — If the 2022 season ended today, it would likely go down as the greatest season in Moody High School football history. Longest win streak (9 games dating back to last year), most points […]
Battle of the Bridge comes down to fumbled extra point snap
By Loyd McIntosh Sports Editor MOODY — It came down to a fumbled snap on an extra point. The most high-anticipated high school football game in recent memory, the hottest ticket this side of Elton John’s farewell tour, a game creating more buzz than a nest of stirred-up murder hornets, and it came down to […]
Leeds hangs on to defeat Moody, 14-13
By Will Heath For The Tribune MOODY — Kavion Henderson was emphatic Friday night, mere minutes after the final seconds had drained off the clock for a 14-13 win over archrival Moody at Bill Morris Stadium. “We work hard,” Henderson said to anyone who would listen. “We work hard.” The junior defensive end, along with […]
Clay-Chalkville defeats Oxford, secures region championship
By Britney Bailey For The Tribune CLAY– The Clay-Chalkville Cougars secured the 6A Region 6 regional championship with a 25-20 win over Oxford Friday night at home. Oxford saw the end zone late in the first quarter to take the first lead of the game. The Cougars answered immediately in the second quarter with a […]
thecutoffnews.com
The Cutoff News High School Football Wrap-up - Week 8 - October 6 & 7, 2022 (Highlights, Pictures, Videos And More)
wbrc.com
Large events at Legacy Arena boosting everyone’s bottom line
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelicans final preseason game against the Hawks was Friday night in Birmingham. The sold out event had business owners blushing. The financial expert we spoke with stressed there is a multiplier effect in play when it comes to large events. What that means is it’s...
Pinson Valley earns playoff berth with 23-6 win over Shades Valley
By John Goolsby Special For The Tribune Pinson — Pinson Valley overcame four turnovers and a gritty performance by Shades Valley to punch their ticket to the playoffs with a 23-6 win over the Mounties Friday night. The Indians got off to a fast start and scored on their first two possessions to take an […]
Shelby Reporter
Thompson’s season ends against Hoover in tough area tournament loss
VESTAVIA HILLS – The Thompson Warriors got off to a promising start in the opening round of the area tournament against the Hoover Buccaneers, but an up-and-down season following last year’s historic run to the Final Four eventually came to an end against the No. 8 Bucs. Competing...
Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows
Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs
This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
apr.org
"No Stone Unturned:" Part 2 -- The champ, and the slaveholder
Part 2— "The champ, and the slaveholder" Before the Civil War, the state of Alabama was home to an estimated thirty three thousand slave holders. Local historians say one of them was John Welch Prewitt. He set aside two acres that became known as the Old Prewitt Slave Cemetery. The site may hold up to two hundred unmarked graves. APR news has spent the past eight months investigating efforts to find and preserve slave cemeteries like Old Prewitt. In part two of our series, the story of John Welch Prewitt is still making the rounds. We find how one man heard about it.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham announces Fall Fun Day and Music in the Park
PELHAM – Residents of Pelham can partake in free, autumn-themed fun this month in Pelham City Park. Pelham’s Fall Fun Day is set for Sunday, Oct. 30 in Pelham City Park from 2:30-6 p.m. “Recreation, rest, family, friends—whatever your reason for coming to the park, we strive to...
49th annual Greek Food Festival kicks off in Birmingham Thursday
The Greek Food Festival is returning to Birmingham for the 49th year in a row Thursday.
wbrc.com
Grand opening for new Woodlawn Marketplace to be held Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The success of Woodlawn’s pop-up Street Market for the last several seasons has led to the opening of a new long-term, brick-and-mortar marketplace in a larger space. The new Woodlawn Marketplace will now be located in the former Woodlawn Cycle Cafe space at 5530 1st...
wbrc.com
When will you be able to drive on the new Red Mountain Expressway lanes?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have likely been impacted by the nightly lane and exit closures on Red Mountain expressway. Lately they have been putting up the cones closing the 21st Ave ramp right as some of our team is trying to get out the door and head home. Sadly...
wbrc.com
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
Oxford City Council Make Investment in Cities Infrastructure
Oxford, AL – The Oxford city council meet for a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, October 11th. Welcome/Invocation – Brady Donnelly, Grace Baptist Church. Approval of Minutes of September 27, 2022 – Unanimously Approved.
wbrc.com
No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover lifted
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County is lifting the No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek. The advisory was issued due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade on Oct. 12. Officials say they took follow up samples and believe levels are in the normal range...
Birmingham Greek Festival: 10 dishes you must try
The 49th Birmingham Greek Food Festival is underway, and you’ve got a lot to try. The open-air festival provides outside tented seating for folks who want “a taste of Greece without the airfare,” as the fest puts it. Happening through Saturday, Oct. 15, the festival located at...
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: Greek Food Festival, Tall Bike Joust + more
It’s finally the weekend! You know what that means—we’ve rounded up all of the best weekend events in Birmingham you don’t want to miss. Keep reading for all the deets. Get ready to paint and create at the Smithfield Paint Party this Saturday. Foodies, come on...
