Leeds, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Leeds-Moody Preview: “It’s a great rivalry”

Part 2 in a 2-part series on the much-anticipated Leeds-Moody matchup, Friday, October 14. By Johnny Sanders For the Tribune MOODY — If the 2022 season ended today, it would likely go down as the greatest season in Moody High School football history. Longest win streak (9 games dating back to last year), most points […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds hangs on to defeat Moody, 14-13

By Will Heath For The Tribune MOODY — Kavion Henderson was emphatic Friday night, mere minutes after the final seconds had drained off the clock for a 14-13 win over archrival Moody at Bill Morris Stadium. “We work hard,” Henderson said to anyone who would listen. “We work hard.” The junior defensive end, along with […]
LEEDS, AL
Education
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

