New York City, NY

Variety

Waterside Studios Finds First Project in ‘The Last Wish of Sasha Cade’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Waterside Studios has found its first project in the miniseries “The Last Wish of Sasha Cade.” Created by Jacqueline Pepall, currently at work on “Horrible Histories” for the BBC, it’s based on a novel by Cheyanne Young. Headed by Jeff Norton, who will produce, Waterside Studios is a new creative content venture from Canada’s Corus Entertainment and part of the Nelvana Studios group. The company was launched following an overall deal with Norton’s IP company Dominion of Drama. The bittersweet story – pitched at MIA Market and billed as “All the Bright Places” meets “The Fault in Our Stars” – sees a...
Happi

Forma Brands, Parent of Morphe, Lipstick Queen and Jaclyn Cosmetics, Considers Bankruptcy

Forma Brands, the parent company of Morphe, Lipstick Queen and Jaclyn Hill’s Jaclyn Cosmetics, may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to Reorg Research. Sources blame the pandemic, which caused a two-year slide in color cosmetics sales, supply chain issues, as well as controversy surrounding celebrity brands from Jeffree Star and James Charles.
