Real estate boss who was complained about more than 170 times blames her troubles on 'internet trolls' as the government steps in to 'monitor' her

By Ashley Nickel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A frustrated real estate manager says her agency received more than 170 complaints in five years because she was 'unfairly' targeted by 'internet trolls'.

Director Britney Kraus from Assured Rent Real Estate in Campbelltown, southwest Sydney, slammed NSW Fair Trading for putting her business under strict compliance monitoring this week.

Her real estate agency has been the subject of 171 complaints to Fair Trading, from tenants and landlords alike, since 2017.

Another 91 complaints were lodged specifically against Ms Kraus in the same time period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06tHLO_0iWqvSUy00
Assured Rent Real Estate Director Britney Kraus (above) said her agency was hit by more than 170 complaints because of 'internet trolls'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MdRC3_0iWqvSUy00
Fair Trading NSW found Assured Rent Real Estate withheld rental income from property owners and failed to lodge rental bonds (pictured, the agency's storefront in Campbelltown)

An investigation by NSW Fair Trading found her agency failed to lodge rental bonds, failed to complete trust account trial balances and had contravened rules of conduct - all of which she was fined for.

Further complaints to Fair Trading alleged she withheld rental income from landlords, withheld supply documents and failed to pay water and strata bills among other findings.

However, Ms Kraus claims the investigation didn't account for a supposedly malicious Facebook group of disgruntled customers.

The small group was designed for 'victims' of the agency to discuss their problems and compare experiences.

Ms Kraus said instead its members used the space to plot the downfall of her business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMtJW_0iWqvSUy00
Ms Kraus (above) said a Facebook group designed to support 'victims' of the agency is actually plotting to destroy her business

'A majority of the people that made a complaint to our office had their complaint dealt with and then after we dealt with their complaint, still made a complaint directly with Fair Trading,' she said in a statement, obtained by the Daily Telegraph.

'We believe they are internet trolls attempting to unfairly cause maximum collateral damage to our business.

'Assured Rent strive(s) to provide a high standard of operation (and) are complying with the terms of the undertaking.'

One angry former tenant started an Instagram page, with 45 followers, specifically to harass Ms Kraus.

Ms Kraus has largely privatised her social media since the page started in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CVTI9_0iWqvSUy00
Ms Kraus was attacked by an Instagram account

NSW Fair Trading ordered Ms Kraus to pay a $4,000 fine and comply with an enforceable undertaking that will last until September, 2024.

As part of that undertaking she will need to fully comply with the Property Stock Agents Act and the Residential Tenancy Act and report all complaints received along with their resolutions.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Ms Kraus for comment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
