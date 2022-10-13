Read full article on original website
Central Texas Volunteer Fire Departments Request Votes In Jaws Of Life Competition
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Several Central Texas volunteer fire departments are asking for your help in Daniel Stark’s Jaws of Life competition to promote safety and security in our communities. The competition requires your vote for one volunteer fire department to receive $5,000. This money will support new items each department is trying to […]
fox26houston.com
The Missing: Timothy Perez's skeletal remains found in Williamson County, family says
CONROE, Texas - Family of a missing Conroe man have learned the shocking truth about what happened to him after he vanished on his way back from a road trip. PREVIOUS: Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip. FOX 26 first reported back...
KBTX.com
College Station City Council tables funding for Unlimited Potential
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council discussed funding for Unlimited Potential at Thursday night’s meeting. Unlimited Potential is a non-profit that offers programs that support young adults who have aged out of foster care. The organization asked the city council for $6 million to build...
KBTX.com
College Station City Council approved ‘shared housing’ definition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council approved a new definition to city ordinances called shared housing. This is one step in the city’s goal to reduce the overcapacity of residential structures. This plan came to the council after tabling a proposal in September so they...
wtaw.com
Driver Of A Stalled Minivan Gets Who Gets Assistance From A College Station Police Officer Is Arrested For DWI With Three Prior Convictions
A College Station police officer wrote in his arrest report that an accused drunk driver said he was headed to his hotel room from working at the Brazos County jail. It turns out the Dallas man who was arrested is a contract worker for a roofing company that is doing some repairs outside of the secure perimeter of the jail.
KBTX.com
Brazos County Crime Stoppers to hold Fundraising Gala after milestone year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers seeks to prevent and solve crime in Brazos County with the help of the community. Rob Santarsiero, Law Enforcement Coordinator, says 2022 has been a busy year full of accomplishments for the organization. “Our board of directors, they are all new and...
KBTX.com
Texas Mushroom Festival hosted in Madisonville for the 21st year
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Mushroom Festival returned to Madisonville Saturday morning. The event featured local vendors, beer and wine tasting, food trucks and of course mushrooms. Monterey Mushrooms in Madisonville handed out free portobello mushroom fajitas for festival attendees to enjoy. Texas Mushroom President Lauren Walls said the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Longtime B-CS resident Jimmie Weedon was a light to many, especially local youth
Bryan-College Station recently lost one of its great humanitarians with the death of Jimmie Weedon, a highly successful local rancher who was even better at steering people into successful lives. Weedon was a big supporter of the KOR Education School in College Station and Still Creek Ranch. He volunteered with...
KBTX.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen on University Drive last weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station family was hit hard by catalytic converter thieves this past weekend. College Station police report eight catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles at businesses and hotels off University Drive. From June until early September, authorities say there have been 70 catalytic converter thefts. David Simmons with the College Station Police Department told KBTX there have been about 35 arrests made Brazos County wide for the crimes.
KBTX.com
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are still investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County early Tuesday Morning. It happened just after 1:00 a.m. on U.S. 79 near FM 1644 west of Hearne. Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata drove onto the wrong...
KBTX.com
Police: No threat after shots fired call near Bryan ISD school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police responded to a possible shots fired call Thursday morning near Stephen F. Austin Middle School. After investigating, police say the call was unfounded and there was no threat at or near the school. Stephen F. Austin principal Kimberly Giesenschlag said during first period there...
Man given maximum sentence for multiple instances of domestic violence
BRYAN, Texas — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for multiple instances of domestic violence, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney. Charles Joshua Raines, the defendant who was sentenced, received a maximum 20-year sentence, and also faced "an enhanced range...
kwhi.com
HUNG JURY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL
After four and a half hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a jury in the Burton State Bank robbery trial of Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange could not reach a unanimous verdict. Seven of the 12 jurors voted that Childers was not guilty of three counts of aggravated robbery of...
KBTX.com
Tow truck struck by train while assisting on scene of a crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A tow truck responding to a traffic crash was struck by a train near Wellborn Road and S. Dowling Road in College Station. The tracks are located just North of Victoria Avenue. According to College Station Police, officers responded to a crash in the area and called a tow truck for assistance. Once on scene, the tow truck was parked on the train tracks and was struck by the train.
KBTX.com
University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Police gave the all clear after a bomb threat was made toward Kyle Field Thursday afternoon. UPD says an anonymous call was received through the Texas A&M University Technology Services Help Desk Central that made reference to the stadium. Police were immediately notified and a message through the university’s emergency alert system, CodeMaroon, was sent out.
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD Eduaction Foundation gives $65,000 in grants to teachers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday morning Bryan ISD staff members and its Education Foundation went to all the schools in the districts to award grants to teachers and faculty. 44 teachers got a piece of Sixty Five Thousand dollars that the Education Foundation distributed. Teachers requested grants for items that...
KBTX.com
Bryan High Schools first graduating class celebrates 50-years
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of Bryan High School’s very first graduating class are getting together in town and revisiting the past. The Bryan High School Class of 1972 is celebrating its 50-year reunion. The class of almost 600 students was the very first class to graduate from Bryan ISD when Bryan High School opened following the end of segregation.
KBTX.com
Voters to decide whether to approve tax rate change to pay for CSISD teacher salary increase
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station voters will decide on changes to the school district’s finances when they head to the polls later this fall. The district is holding a voter-approved tax ratification election (VATRE) which would allow the school district to utilize additional pennies on its tax rate to generate additional revenue.
KBTX.com
Rockdale loses to Lorena at home 63-20
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Rockdale is looking for their second win in a row when the defending state champions Lorena come to town. The Leopards would score early and often in this game putting up points offensively and defensively. Gerren Marrero would rush for a touchdown and Bladyn Barcak would...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Outfitters encourages profit shares for 30th Anniversary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For 30 years, Aggieland Outfitters has been finding ways to positively impact our community, and this year is no different. Director of Marketing Blake Bodin says this year, the company will begin running profit shares. Bodin says the company tried some profit shares last year with student organizations at Texas A&M and local nonprofit organizations. This year, Aggieland Outfitters is opening profit shares up to anyone in the community who wants to participate.
