Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Former Cubs Pitcher, Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter Dies at 69
Former Cubs pitcher Bruce Sutter dies at 69 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs pitcher and Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter spent five of his 12 big league seasons with the Cubs, signing as an amateur free agent before debuting in 1976. He played for the Cubs from 1976-80, making four consecutive All-Star teams while winning the 1979 NL Cy Young Award.
NBC New York
Corey Phelan, Minor League Pitcher From Long Island, Dead at 20
A 20-year-old Long Island native and minor league pitcher with the Philadelphia Phillies has died after a battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the team's head of player development announced Thursday. Corey Phelan, of Greenlawn, was an undrafted free agent out of Harborfields High School who signed with the squad in 2020....
Comments / 0