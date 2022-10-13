Former Cubs pitcher Bruce Sutter dies at 69 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs pitcher and Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter spent five of his 12 big league seasons with the Cubs, signing as an amateur free agent before debuting in 1976. He played for the Cubs from 1976-80, making four consecutive All-Star teams while winning the 1979 NL Cy Young Award.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO