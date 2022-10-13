The sunrise and the sunset of Minnesota is unlike anything he has ever seen before. The beauty of the rolling plains in the Midwest is something that many in this area take for granted. That sense of appreciation for the little things has been rekindled in the Fruechte family of rural Pipestone with the arrival of Claudio Aaron Wegener, 17, a foreign exchange student living with them until January 2023.

PIPESTONE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO