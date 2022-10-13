ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pipestone, MN

Jackson County Pilot

Huskies receive forfeit ahead of big matchup

After receiving the first forfeit in team history, the Jackson County Central football team has now shifted its focus to Pipestone. The Huskies were credited with an easy win last week when Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial forfeited — something JCC head coach Tom Schuller worried might happen. “We knew it...
PIPESTONE, MN
pipestonestar.com

Marching Arrows place sixth at Dutchmen Field Championship

The Pipestone Area Marching Arrows took sixth out of nine Class 2A bands Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Dutchmen Field Championship in Orange City, Iowa. “The band did really, really well,” said Director Dr. Zach Ploeger. “They were really proud of how they did.”. Ploeger said the band...
ORANGE CITY, IA
High School Football PRO

Worthington, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FERGUS FALLS, MN
willmarradio.com

Hastings man killed in crash with truck near Pipestone

(Pipestone MN-) A Hastings man was killed in a car-truck collision near Pipestone yesterday morning. The state patrol says it was reported at 6:54 a.m. on Highway 30 about 6 miles east of Pipestone. A car driven by 27-year-old Arthur Stephen of Hastings was eastbound on Highway 30 when he crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound truck. Stephen was killed, and the truck driver, 40-year-old Ryan Schuur of Chandler was not hurt.
HASTINGS, MN
pipestonestar.com

New counseling office opens in Pipestone

At the beginning of September, Jessica Burke opened Inspire Counseling at 111 W. Main Street in Pipestone. Burke said she specializes in personality disorders, depression and anxiety, substance use, relationship issues, grief counseling and more, and works with children, adults and couples. She is a licensed professional clinical counselor, practices dialectical behavioral therapy, ecotherapy, art-based therapy, and is trained in brainspotting and working on certification to be a personality disorder treatment provider.
PIPESTONE, MN
pipestonestar.com

Appreciate what is right beside you: Italy to Pipestone

The sunrise and the sunset of Minnesota is unlike anything he has ever seen before. The beauty of the rolling plains in the Midwest is something that many in this area take for granted. That sense of appreciation for the little things has been rekindled in the Fruechte family of rural Pipestone with the arrival of Claudio Aaron Wegener, 17, a foreign exchange student living with them until January 2023.
PIPESTONE, MN
kiwaradio.com

Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam

Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
SHELDON, IA
KFIL Radio

One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota

Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
PIPESTONE, MN
