Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDM-TV
Beaumont first responders give children a glimpse into public service careers
BEAUMONT — An event on Saturday may have inspired some Southeast Texas children to want to grow up to be police officers, firefighters, paramedics or other first responders. The men and women in those careers made time to share what they do in their jobs on a daily basis.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont health care center Saturday presented car show that thrilled residents
BEAUMONT — The College Street Health Care Center teamed up with SETX Motorsport on Saturday for a car show. SETX Motorsport hosted the Beaumont event, which brought joy and smiles to the faces of residents.
'We light a light for Morgan' : Candlelight service planned as Port Neches-Groves ISD mourns sudden loss of student
PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves Independent School District staff and students are mourning the sudden loss of one of their own. Morgan Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School and a member of the Purple Pride Band and NDN Press. She was 17 years old. A...
Port Arthur News
Man denies allegations that he forged JP’s signature on fake documents
A Beaumont man is denying allegations he forged the signature of a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace following his indictment Wednesday. “I deny the allegations,” Isiah Dishawn Hebert Tyson said by phone. “Most of these allegations were made by a former neighbor. For the past two years I’ve moved three times and cut off all contact to avoid (her).”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDM-TV
Fentanyl affecting communities in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The ongoing fentanyl crisis is national issue that's also affecting Southeast Texas communities. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is encountering in communities.
KFDM-TV
Teacher booked into Hardin County Jail following Improper Relationship indictments
HARDIN COUNTY — A teacher indicted on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student was booked into the Hardin County Jail late Thursday night. The Hardin County grand jury indicted Theresa Michelle Pinckney, 41, of Lumberton. on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, according to information Sheriff Mark Davis has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
KFDM-TV
PN-G community mourning student's death
PORT NECHES-GROVES ISD — The Port Neches-Groves ISD community is mourning the death of a student. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with an administrator who told us an online posting today serves as the district's official statement:. Port Neches-Groves ISD. "The PN-G ISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of...
bluebonnetnews.com
Anahuac man charged with murder
On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., a Chambers County deputy responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days prior. During the course of the on scene investigation, the deputy made contact with Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jury finds Beaumont man guilty of murder after deadly 2019 shooting at Avery Trace Apartments
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury found a 24-year-old Beaumont man guilty of murder after a deadly 2019 shooting in Port Arthur. Kylan Deion Bazile was found guilty of murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old DeShandric Clayton. Clayton died after a shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments.
KFDM-TV
Jury convicts man of murder in Avery Trace shooting death
BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge John Stevens' court has convicted a man of murder in a shooting death at Port Arthur's Avery Trace Apartments. The jury returned at about 3:45 p.m. with the verdict in the murder trial of Kylan Bazile, 24. Jurors convicted Bazile of murder in...
Hardin County teacher charged, accused of having improper relationship with a student
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A Hardin County teacher could soon face trial after she was accused of having an improper relationship with a student. A grand jury in Hardin County indicted Theresa Pinckney on two counts of “improper relationship between educator and student, according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.
Orange Leader
Blue Santa looking for families in need; see how you can get involved
The Orange County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance, not to solve a crime but to help families this holiday season through the Blue Santa program. “Each year we have a registration form that is available to the community to pick up and return to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, completed with the required documentation attached,” says Deputy Richard Guzman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Port Arthur News
Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 5-11
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11:. Bryant Rodriguez, 37, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4900 block of Lawndale. Earl Jackson, 32, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5700 block of 39th...
Orange Leader
Police identify man with Orange ties killed this week in vehicle/bicycle collision
PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
Trial begins for Beaumont suspect charged with murder in 2019 death of Port Arthur man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 24-year-old Beaumont man is now on trial after a 2019 shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments claimed the life of a Port Arthur man. Kylan Deion Bazile is charged with murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old DeShandric Clayton. Clayton was pronounced dead at a hospital after an October 2019 shooting.
Orange Leader
Community leader, businessman Frank David Claybar remembered for Orange County impact
Orange County is mourning the death of a longtime businessman who was also known for his contributions and service to the area in which he lived. Frank David Claybar, 74, died Oct. 6 at his home in Orange. Services are set for 11 a.m. Friday at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
Port Arthur News
Man indicted on intoxication manslaughter after wreck that killed local deputy on lawnmower
A Beaumont man who allegedly killed a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy while he was cutting his grass was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury. Michael David Miller, 38, was charged with intoxication manslaughter on July 9 immediately following the deputy’s death. According to court documents, at...
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Season of Giving applications deadline approaches; help for nonprofits available
The Season of Giving is upon us with organizers looking to present grants to nonprofits working to make a difference in Port Arthur and Sabine Pass. This time around, the Port Arthur News Season of Giving powered by Port Arthur LNG has an extended the award pool to $40,000. The increase in the funding from $25,000 in 2021 to the current $40,000 is made possible by the generous support of Sempra Infrastructure, which is Port Arthur LNG’s parent company.
thevindicator.com
LCSO SEEKS IDENTITY OF THEFT SUSPECTS
On Tuesday, October 11th. the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was notified that several items had been stolen from the Ranch Hand Restaurant located on SH 321, near Cleveland, during the morning of Sunday, October 9th. as confirmed by security cameras located at that business. According to the business owner’s security camera, at approximately 2:am the camera recorded one man gaining entrance to a rear gated patio area where the stolen property was stored while a second male drove the getaway vehicle that was described as a white 1997 to 2003 single cab Ford F-150 which did not appear to have a front license plate. After loading the stolen property into the pick-up truck, the truck was seen heading north-bound on SH 321 towards the City of Cleveland.
Police release name of man fatally shot by Lumberton officer on Sunday
LUMBERTON, Texas — Police have identified a 62-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Lumberton Police Officer. Johnny Devin James, 62, of Lumberton, was fatally wounded after he picked up a machete and threatened the officer according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins. Lumberton Police...
Comments / 0