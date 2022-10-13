ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Port Arthur News

Man denies allegations that he forged JP’s signature on fake documents

A Beaumont man is denying allegations he forged the signature of a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace following his indictment Wednesday. “I deny the allegations,” Isiah Dishawn Hebert Tyson said by phone. “Most of these allegations were made by a former neighbor. For the past two years I’ve moved three times and cut off all contact to avoid (her).”
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Beaumont, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KFDM-TV

Teacher booked into Hardin County Jail following Improper Relationship indictments

HARDIN COUNTY — A teacher indicted on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student was booked into the Hardin County Jail late Thursday night. The Hardin County grand jury indicted Theresa Michelle Pinckney, 41, of Lumberton. on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, according to information Sheriff Mark Davis has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

PN-G community mourning student's death

PORT NECHES-GROVES ISD — The Port Neches-Groves ISD community is mourning the death of a student. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with an administrator who told us an online posting today serves as the district's official statement:. Port Neches-Groves ISD. "The PN-G ISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of...
PORT NECHES, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Anahuac man charged with murder

On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., a Chambers County deputy responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days prior. During the course of the on scene investigation, the deputy made contact with Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Jury convicts man of murder in Avery Trace shooting death

BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge John Stevens' court has convicted a man of murder in a shooting death at Port Arthur's Avery Trace Apartments. The jury returned at about 3:45 p.m. with the verdict in the murder trial of Kylan Bazile, 24. Jurors convicted Bazile of murder in...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Orange Leader

Blue Santa looking for families in need; see how you can get involved

The Orange County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance, not to solve a crime but to help families this holiday season through the Blue Santa program. “Each year we have a registration form that is available to the community to pick up and return to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, completed with the required documentation attached,” says Deputy Richard Guzman.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 5-11

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11:. Bryant Rodriguez, 37, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4900 block of Lawndale. Earl Jackson, 32, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5700 block of 39th...
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

MARY MEAUX — Season of Giving applications deadline approaches; help for nonprofits available

The Season of Giving is upon us with organizers looking to present grants to nonprofits working to make a difference in Port Arthur and Sabine Pass. This time around, the Port Arthur News Season of Giving powered by Port Arthur LNG has an extended the award pool to $40,000. The increase in the funding from $25,000 in 2021 to the current $40,000 is made possible by the generous support of Sempra Infrastructure, which is Port Arthur LNG’s parent company.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
thevindicator.com

LCSO SEEKS IDENTITY OF THEFT SUSPECTS

On Tuesday, October 11th. the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was notified that several items had been stolen from the Ranch Hand Restaurant located on SH 321, near Cleveland, during the morning of Sunday, October 9th. as confirmed by security cameras located at that business. According to the business owner’s security camera, at approximately 2:am the camera recorded one man gaining entrance to a rear gated patio area where the stolen property was stored while a second male drove the getaway vehicle that was described as a white 1997 to 2003 single cab Ford F-150 which did not appear to have a front license plate. After loading the stolen property into the pick-up truck, the truck was seen heading north-bound on SH 321 towards the City of Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, TX

