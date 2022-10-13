On Tuesday, October 11th. the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was notified that several items had been stolen from the Ranch Hand Restaurant located on SH 321, near Cleveland, during the morning of Sunday, October 9th. as confirmed by security cameras located at that business. According to the business owner’s security camera, at approximately 2:am the camera recorded one man gaining entrance to a rear gated patio area where the stolen property was stored while a second male drove the getaway vehicle that was described as a white 1997 to 2003 single cab Ford F-150 which did not appear to have a front license plate. After loading the stolen property into the pick-up truck, the truck was seen heading north-bound on SH 321 towards the City of Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO