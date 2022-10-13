Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items
And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
Taco Bell Makes a Menu Mistake (and Plans to Change it)
After skyrocketing to stardom through "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson also learned a thing or two about making mistakes. The 28-year-old comedian has gotten over 100 tattoos of which many he later had to laser off and has talked about his "immature, irrational decisions" in a nod to several high-profile relationships.
Taco Bell Brings Back a Unique Menu Item With a Spicy Twist
While fan reaction (and outrage) over the Mexican Pizza remains unmatched in all of Taco Bell's history, a close second are the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned chain's Nacho Fries. First appearing on menus in 2018, the Nacho Fries are a seasoned version of regular French fries — crispy fries are covered with a mix of loose Tex-Mex spices and served with a side of Taco Bell's nacho cheese sauce.
Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish
Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
Taco Bell is Bringing Back Popular $10 Taco Lover’s Pass - But You Can Only Buy It on National Taco Day
Could you eat 30 tacos for thirty days? The Taco Lover's Pass is the gift of tacos this October for National Taco Day. (Los Angeles, CA) - Taco Bell is offering a $10 pass that will allow fans to choose one of seven tacos a day for 30 consecutive days. The pass can be purchased through the app.
Krispy Kreme is changing its name
Many stores, restaurants, and companies do unusual things in the month of October to call attention to the unofficial holiday on the last day of the month. Krispy Kreme is no exception. The American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is doing something unusual to celebrate Halloween. For the upcoming day of trick and treating, Krispy Kreme announced the news that it will change its name for the entire month of October.
KFC is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item
Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly decade-long hiatus.
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio
mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
iheart.com
Food: Nacho Fries Are Back at Taco Bell Today, Along with New Truffle Fries
Nacho Fries Are Back at Taco Bell Today, Along with New Truffle Fries. I don't get why these aren't on the menu year-round yet. People always get psyched when they come back . . . Starting today, Nacho Fries are back at Taco Bell for a limited time. They've been...
I tried Taco Bell's new loaded nacho fries, and they're so good I want to order them every day
Taco Bell's newest dish features seasoned fries topped with grilled steak, cheddar cheese, and a delicious new hot sauce from TRUFF.
TikTok Is Furious Over A Taco Bell Employee's Worst Burrito Opinion
Taco Bell fans are serious about their favorite menu items. When the Mexican Pizza was discontinued in 2020 (per ABC7News), fans petitioned for it to be reinstated and according to Taco Bell's response, the petition got "171,735" signatures (via Change.org). Taco Bell addressed the demand and announced the permanent return of the item in September 2022, according to CNBC.
WPTV
In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1
If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
Taco Bell brings back Nacho Fries, introduces new menu item
On Wednesday, the Mexican fast food chain said in an email that it was relaunching the Nacho Fries, but with a twist
Taco Bell Breakfast Hours: What Time Does Taco Bell Stop Serving Breakfast in California?
There have been a few changes over the past few years. Here are the latest updates on Taco Bell breakfast times. What time does Taco Bell stop serving breakfast in California?Adobe.
msn.com
Here's the fast-food restaurant with the slowest drive-thru
Chick-fil-A was recently named America's favorite fast-food restaurant — but the chain has just topped a decidedly less flattering list. According to industry publication QSR magazine's Drive-thru Report, Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru time of 10 popular restaurants, at 325 seconds, or about 5 1/2 minutes, on average. Wendy's, whose founder Dave Thomas is credited with pioneering the drive-thru concept, was also among the slowest of the restaurants surveyed at 275 seconds, or almost 5 minutes.
Taco Bell Fans Vote for 70s Menu Item to Return
(Los Angeles, California) - Last month, over 760,000 members of Taco Bell Rewards voted on which classic Taco Bell item they wanted to see return: Enchirito or the Double Decker Taco.
AOL Corp
Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru, study says. Another chicken chain comes in No. 1
Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thrus in the country, a new study that tracked the 10 major U.S. fast-food chains revealed. At Chick-fil-A, the dreaded drive-thru wait time is an average of eight minutes and 29 seconds, which includes time spent waiting in line and then getting your food, according to a report by Intouch Insight, an IT customer service company, and QSR, a restaurant magazine. KFC, a Chick-fil-A competitor, came in the top spot with an average of five minutes and two seconds.
nrn.com
Menu Tracker: New items from Burger King, Taco Bell, and IHOP
Truff, the company that makes hot sauce flavored with truffles, is on a roll at chain restaurants, currently landing a place atop Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries. Burger King also has a new spicy item: The Ghost Pepper Whopper, all dressed up in Halloween colors. Krispy Kreme also has some...
CNBC
From Chick-fil-A to Taco Bell, these are the fastest and slowest fast food drive-thrus in America
When you need to grab a meal in a pinch, few options are faster than the drive-thru lane. But as fast food connoisseurs know, not all chains are created equal. If you're in a hurry, stay away from Chick-fil-A. The fried chicken chain has the slowest average drive-thru experience at 8 minutes and 29 seconds. The fastest, on the other hand, was KFC, which got customers in and out in an average of 5 minutes and 2 seconds.
