Woman injured, children unharmed following shooting on N. King St. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One woman was sent to the hospital after she was shot while in her vehicle Wednesday night in Hampton.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North King Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 36-year-old woman in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the victim was traveling westbound on North King Street when the suspects’ vehicle made a left-hand turn and almost struck the victim’s vehicle.

The male suspect got out of his vehicle, approached the victim’s vehicle, and fired at it before fleeing.

Two juveniles who were in the victim’s car, a 1-year-old and a 10-year-old, were not injured by the gunfire.

No further information, including additional suspect information, is available at this time

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

