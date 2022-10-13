Read full article on original website
Marching Arrows place sixth at Dutchmen Field Championship
The Pipestone Area Marching Arrows took sixth out of nine Class 2A bands Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Dutchmen Field Championship in Orange City, Iowa. “The band did really, really well,” said Director Dr. Zach Ploeger. “They were really proud of how they did.”. Ploeger said the band...
11B, 9-Man Playoff Brackets revealed
The playoffs make their way to those four classes on Thursday, October 20.
USD & former offensive coordinator Ted Schlafke part ways
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota and quarterbacks coach Ted Schlafke have mutually agreed to part ways with the school accepting his resignation per the athletic department. It ends a professional association with USD head football coach Bob Nielson that dated back to the pair’s...
Gov. Walz kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season
WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2022 pheasant season is upon Minnesotans. Tomorrow, Gov. Tim Walz will mark the start of the season in Worthington. The governor’s pheasant hunting opener started in 2011 with then-governor Mark Dayton. The tradition was created to highlight hunting, recreational and travel opportunities through out...
Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
Hastings man killed in crash with truck near Pipestone
(Pipestone MN-) A Hastings man was killed in a car-truck collision near Pipestone yesterday morning. The state patrol says it was reported at 6:54 a.m. on Highway 30 about 6 miles east of Pipestone. A car driven by 27-year-old Arthur Stephen of Hastings was eastbound on Highway 30 when he crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound truck. Stephen was killed, and the truck driver, 40-year-old Ryan Schuur of Chandler was not hurt.
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
‘Lucky Larry’
Larry Eide, Sioux Falls, S.D., holds the arrow he shot to take down this huge elk on a recent hunting trip to Oregon. Some family members got in on the photo, too. Wouldn't you, if you could? …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash Near Pipestone, Minnesota
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
Pheasant hunters get a taste of South Dakota hospitality at the airport
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of out-of-state hunters landed at the Sioux Falls Airport Friday and were showered with some free gifts. “Very popular, we are handing out beer samples,” Lindsay Perout of Severance Brewery said. If you’re here to shoot pheasants, might as well shoot a...
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
Investigation into death of Mountain Lake man; no foul play suspected
WILDER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Mountain Lake man. According to a release from the department, authorities were called just before 9 AM Tuesday to the report of a man in the ditch in Wilder. Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies, Cottonwood...
Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle
Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
Someone You Should Know: Running a commercial garden for 45 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jan Sanderson spends a lot of time driving around, seeing how things are growing. “Everyday is new and different. You go out and look at the garden and say ‘I swear this couldn’t have happened overnight.’” said Jan. He...
Governor’s Pheasant Opener Today in Worthington
The Governor’s Pheasant Opener is happening this weekend in the southwestern Minnesota community of Worthington. The DNR’s Dan Ruiter says it’s a great way to put a small town in the spotlight and put hunting, travel, and tourism opportunities in the spotlight as well. This is the...
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes motorcycle collision with bear on west coast trip
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You may recognize his name or voice if you’ve lived in the area for a while. Rick Knobe, former Sioux Falls Mayor and radio host, can now add safety advocate to his resume. Now retired, Knobe has stories of travels, but he didn’t...
Restaurant Roundup: CurderBurger’s return, $3 lattes, new daily specials
What started as an April Fool’s joke on social media and became reality a year ago as a limited-time menu offering is back at Culver’s. The CurderBurger is back until the end of the month or as long as supplies last. Culver’s created a patty-sized cheese curd that goes on a Deluxe ButterBurger. Only 136,000 CurderBurgers were available last year, and some restaurants sold out within two hours, the chain reported.
Police: Multiple South Dakota schools targeted in round of ‘swatting calls’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple police departments across South Dakota received a round of “swatting calls” Thursday morning. A caller claimed an active shooter threatened local high schools as a hoax to draw a large police presence. Officers responded to the Mitchell Senior High School,...
