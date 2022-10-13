ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pipestone, MN

Comments / 0

Related
pipestonestar.com

Marching Arrows place sixth at Dutchmen Field Championship

The Pipestone Area Marching Arrows took sixth out of nine Class 2A bands Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Dutchmen Field Championship in Orange City, Iowa. “The band did really, really well,” said Director Dr. Zach Ploeger. “They were really proud of how they did.”. Ploeger said the band...
ORANGE CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

USD & former offensive coordinator Ted Schlafke part ways

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota and quarterbacks coach Ted Schlafke have mutually agreed to part ways with the school accepting his resignation per the athletic department. It ends a professional association with USD head football coach Bob Nielson that dated back to the pair’s...
VERMILLION, SD
KEYC

Gov. Walz kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2022 pheasant season is upon Minnesotans. Tomorrow, Gov. Tim Walz will mark the start of the season in Worthington. The governor’s pheasant hunting opener started in 2011 with then-governor Mark Dayton. The tradition was created to highlight hunting, recreational and travel opportunities through out...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luverne, MN
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
City
Pipestone, MN
kiwaradio.com

Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam

Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
SHELDON, IA
willmarradio.com

Hastings man killed in crash with truck near Pipestone

(Pipestone MN-) A Hastings man was killed in a car-truck collision near Pipestone yesterday morning. The state patrol says it was reported at 6:54 a.m. on Highway 30 about 6 miles east of Pipestone. A car driven by 27-year-old Arthur Stephen of Hastings was eastbound on Highway 30 when he crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound truck. Stephen was killed, and the truck driver, 40-year-old Ryan Schuur of Chandler was not hurt.
HASTINGS, MN
kingsburyjournal.com

‘Lucky Larry’

Larry Eide, Sioux Falls, S.D., holds the arrow he shot to take down this huge elk on a recent hunting trip to Oregon. Some family members got in on the photo, too. Wouldn't you, if you could? …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrows#The Luverne Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
B102.7

Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle

Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Someone You Should Know: Running a commercial garden for 45 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jan Sanderson spends a lot of time driving around, seeing how things are growing. “Everyday is new and different. You go out and look at the garden and say ‘I swear this couldn’t have happened overnight.’” said Jan. He...
BROOKINGS, SD
krwc1360.com

Governor’s Pheasant Opener Today in Worthington

The Governor’s Pheasant Opener is happening this weekend in the southwestern Minnesota community of Worthington. The DNR’s Dan Ruiter says it’s a great way to put a small town in the spotlight and put hunting, travel, and tourism opportunities in the spotlight as well. This is the...
WORTHINGTON, MN
KELOLAND TV

Wholestone Farms says construction is done

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Restaurant Roundup: CurderBurger’s return, $3 lattes, new daily specials

What started as an April Fool’s joke on social media and became reality a year ago as a limited-time menu offering is back at Culver’s. The CurderBurger is back until the end of the month or as long as supplies last. Culver’s created a patty-sized cheese curd that goes on a Deluxe ButterBurger. Only 136,000 CurderBurgers were available last year, and some restaurants sold out within two hours, the chain reported.
BRANDON, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy