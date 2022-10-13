Read full article on original website
leoQueen
2d ago
Condolences 🙏🏽 go out to the Hart Family Kevin introduced us to his father in is Comedy I will always remember "He gonna learn today"😅🤣🤣
64
Latoya Dreher
2d ago
Sending Love and prayers to the Hart family and thank you for introducing your father to us through your comedy will always remember "YOU ARE SOMETHING ELSE" Always enjoyed laughing with you when talking about your father
39
Nita Brow
2d ago
praying for you, hart , saddened to hear about the passing of your father, may he rest well, I know he's going home too be with the lord, a very proud man, ❤
28
