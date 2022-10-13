ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

1 dead after shooting on east side

By James Howell Jr.
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of E. 33rd Street and Denny Street on the east side.

Upon arrival, officers located a person shot. They were transported to a local hospital but were eventually pronounced dead.

He was identified as Anthony Myers Sr., 47, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting
| Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Comments / 2

