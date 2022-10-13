1 dead after shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of E. 33rd Street and Denny Street on the east side.

Upon arrival, officers located a person shot. They were transported to a local hospital but were eventually pronounced dead.

He was identified as Anthony Myers Sr., 47, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov

This is a developing story.