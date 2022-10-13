ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Anne Hathaway, ‘Armageddon Time’ Team on Exploring Injustice: “Sometimes You Have to Look Backwards to Look Forwards”

By Christy Piña
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LET2i_0iWqtyTg00

It was a (fictional) family affair in New York City on Wednesday to celebrate Armageddon Time at the New York Film Festival .

Anne Hathaway , Jeremy Strong , Jaylin Webb, Banks Repeta, Andrew Polk and more of the cast and crew of the film made their way to Alice Tully Hall to celebrate the New York premiere of their upcoming film, based on a true story from writer-director James Gray .

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The film is set in 1980s Queens against the backdrop of a country going through an ominous sociopolitical change. It follows Jewish-American student Paul Graff (Repeta) and his friend Johnny (Webb), who is targeted by their racist teacher (Polk), as Paul finds himself at odds with his parents (Strong and Hathaway).

“I’m glad that we’re telling the story at this time because I think that in the past few years so many of us have developed a deeper and more nuanced and more sophisticated understanding of issues surrounding injustice — different kinds of racial injustice, gender injustice, class injustice,” Hathaway told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think we’re being more thoughtful about it, about those subjects those issues, those realities.”

Polk and Gray agree that one of the takeaways from the film is the importance of showing children moral and ethical teachings at a young age.

“We try to have them find it for themselves, but that’s not the way it works,” Gray told THR on the carpet.

Polk added, “There’s the image of polarization in our country, and, really, when you’re a kid at 12, and you’re being asked to see the world for the first time — see race for the first time, see your position, whatever privilege you have: a tendency if you’re white or a middle-class Jewish family, which is projected here — then being asked to make a moral choice about where you stand on these things at a young age, I think is really important.”

The actor reached out to people he knows who attended the school, P.S. 173, in Queens in the ’80s to see if they had met Mr. Turkletaub, the teacher he plays in Armageddon Time, and surprisingly enough, his friend and fellow actor Amy Ryan was one of Turkletaub’s students. She recalled learning from him in school and even sent Polk a photo of him with several students.

Webb, who takes on the role of Johnny, thinks this story could’ve been told at any point and still resonated somehow.

“Racism now is just as bad as it was back in the ’80s,” Webb told THR . “I feel like people need to know racism and discrimination against Black people and against Jewish people. This movie really does show how unfair it was.”

Gray wrote the script in 2019 in an effort to try to express himself personally in the most honest way, as the world around him changed.

“I saw that our struggle with democracy and for democracy is not over,” Gray told THR about his desire to tell this story. “Sometimes you have to look backwards to look forwards.”

Armageddon Time hits theaters Oct. 28.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Lee Curtis Jokingly Signs Contract Promising Not to Appear in More ‘Halloween’ Films: “I Should Call My Lawyer First”

Jamie Lee Curtis promises that Halloween Ends really is her last go as Laurie Strode. The franchise star and award-winning actress was so sure that her run with the 40-plus-year horror franchise has concluded that she even signed a contract confirming it during her recent late-night appearance promoting the film.More from The Hollywood ReporterJamie Lee Curtis, 'Halloween Ends' Team on the Final Chapter and What They Took From SetJamie Lee Curtis Calls Antisemitism in Kanye "Ye" West's Removed Tweet "Abhorrent"Jamie Lee Curtis on Her Run With 'Halloween' Coming to an End, Working With David Gordon Green Curtis, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

DC’s ‘Black Adam’: First Reactions to Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film From New York Premiere

DC’s Black Adam was unveiled to a New York audience following its premiere at AMC Empire 25 in Manhattan on Wednesday night. The official review embargo for Black Adam lifts next week, but the social media embargo for early reactions lifted after the premiere.More from The Hollywood ReporterDwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Tracking for Bullish $70M-$75M OpeningStylists to A-List Stars Share Their Fall Fashion Picks for MenNominations Open for Hollywood Reporter's Top Entrepreneurs Feature The film stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular DC antihero Black Adam, who has been imprisoned for 5,000 years before being freed into modern times. Directed by Spanish...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Janelle Monáe Says She’d Like to Play “Transformative” Roles, Like Johnny Depp

When it comes to on-screen inspirations, there’s one particular actor whose career Janelle Monáe says she’d like to emulate. “When I think about careers, this person as an actor, his life as an actor only, it’s Johnny Depp,” she said, speaking at a special Q&A at the BFI London Film Festival ahead of the European premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Sunday. More from The Hollywood ReporterRobbie Coltrane, Comic Performer Who Played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' Movies, Dies at 72MIPCOM: Global TV Market Set to Return in Style After COVID Era Hiatus'The Crown': Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why ‘Do Revenge’ Star Talia Ryder Never Needed to Be Part of the Cool Crowd

Debate continues over why Bros, the first LGBTQ romantic comedy to get a studio release, didn’t have better luck at the box office and what this says about the market for comedies, particularly those featuring queer themes. While it’s unclear whether the Billy Eichner-starring film would have made a bigger splash on a streamer, one movie that recently proved streaming projects can quickly attract a fan base among the LGBTQ community was Do Revenge, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s high school comedy about Camila Mendes’ fallen queen bee befriending Maya Hawke’s newcomer as they scheme to take down each other’s nemesis....
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Newport Beach Film Fest: Eddie Redmayne Tapped for Icon Award, Will Record Live Episode of THR’s ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast

Saturday will be Eddie Redmayne Day at the Newport Beach Film Festival. The Oscar- and Tony-winning actor, who is currently garnering a new wave of awards buzz for his portrayal of a hospital co-worker of Jessica Chastain‘s in Tobias Lindholm’s Netflix film The Good Nurse, will be honored with the fest’s Icon Award at a noontime luncheon at the Resort at Pelican Hill.More from The Hollywood ReporterMontclair Film Festival Announces 'She Said' as 2022 Closing Night Film, 'The Good Nurse' and 'The Whale' ScreeningsNewport Beach Film Fest: Adam Sandler Tapped for Performance of the Year Award, Will Record Live Episode of...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell Deliver Playful Spin on ‘A Christmas Carol’ in Teaser for ‘Spirited’

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell team for a spirited take on A Christmas Carol in the first teaser for their upcoming holiday movie musical. On Wednesday, Apple TV+ dropped a video preview for Spirited, which sees Reynolds starring as Clint Briggs, a Scrooge-like character visited on Christmas Eve by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. More from The Hollywood ReporterZooey Deschanel Boards 'Physical' at Apple TV+T.J. Miller Says Ryan Reynolds Contacted Him Over "Misconstrued" Comments About 'Deadpool' SetT.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment Ferrell plays the Ghost of Christmas Present,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Kicked Out of Grammy Rap Category, Will Compete in Pop (Exclusive)

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is spending its eighth week on top of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, but at the Grammys, the song will compete in the pop category. Minaj originally submitted the track — which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in August — to the rap categories at the Grammys, but the decision was overturned by the Recording Academy’s rap committee, according to a source. That group determined that Minaj’s playful and pop-sounding song sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak” should compete for best pop solo performance instead of rap awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterGovernor...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Scott
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Amy Ryan
Person
Lena Dunham
Us Weekly

Janet Jackson Showcases Bleached Eyebrow Look While Attending London Fashion Show

Bleached brows aren’t going anywhere! Singer Janet Jackson showcased her new look on Tuesday, October 11, while attending an Alexander McQueen fashion show in London. Jackson, 56, shared a glimpse of her new bleached eyebrows via Instagram boomerang video while holding up a peace sign over them. She wrote in the caption that she was “Heading to the @alexandermcqueen show.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Black People#Film Star#Jewish American
The Hollywood Reporter

Sydney Sweeney to Star in ‘Barbarella’ Movie for Sony

Sydney Sweeney is lining up another potential tentpole with Sony. The actor is attached to star in a new take on Barbarella, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Sweeney will also executive produce the project, which is in development and does not yet have a writer or director on board. Sweeney broke out on the small screen with Euphoria and The White Lotus, both of which earned her Emmy nominations. She also has Madame Web at Sony, with the film that is based on the Spider-Man character due out in October 2023.More from The Hollywood ReporterKanye West Episode of 'The Shop' Won't...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guillermo del Toro Explains Why He Set His ‘Pinocchio’ Against a Backdrop of Fascism

A Guillermo del Toro version of beloved children’s tale Pinocchio was always likely to be a little darker than most adaptations and perhaps something not exactly child-friendly. But — although it’s not the first time he’s done so — few would have immediately expected his stop-motion musical adaptation of the fantasy drama to be set against the backdrop of fascism. Speaking at a special event held by Netflix ahead of Saturday’s world premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio — his animated feature film directorial debut (he directed alongside Mark Gustafson) — the acclaimed Mexican director said that the film was “thematically” on the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Minka Kelly, Dermot Mulroney, Maggie Grace to Star in Thriller ‘Blackwater Lane,’ Based on B.A. Paris Novel ‘The Breakdown’

Minka Kelly (Euphoria, Titans), Maggie Grace (Fear The Walking Dead, Taken) and Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Family Stone, Shooting Stars) are set to star in the psychological thriller Blackwater Lane, based on the New York Times and Sunday Times bestselling book The Breakdown by British author B.A. Paris.  The film marks the first adaptation of one of Paris’ books and has now started shooting in the U.K.More from The Hollywood ReporterMinka Kelly Memoir 'Tell Me Everything' Set for 2023 Release'VelociPastor 2': Sequel to Insane Microbudget Viral Hit Roars into Life With Crowdfunding Campaign (Exclusive)Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale and 'The Watcher' Cast on Bringing Mysterious True...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Minka Kelly Memoir ‘Tell Me Everything’ Set for 2023 Release

Minka Kelly is set to tell her story in a memoir. The film and television actress from Friday Night Lights, Parenthood and most recently Euphoria, will release Tell Me Everything, a “memoir of family, forgiveness and the importance of finding inner strength.”More from The Hollywood ReporterMinka Kelly, Dermot Mulroney, Maggie Grace to Star in Thriller 'Blackwater Lane,' Based on B.A. Paris Novel 'The Breakdown'Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner to Release Debut YA Novel 'Time Out' (Exclusive)'Big Bang Theory' Nearly Starred Marisa Tomei, New Book Reveals (Exclusive) Described as a “redemptive mother-daughter story,” in her memoir Kelly will chronicle her upbringing as the daughter...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

DC’s ‘Legion of Super-Heroes’ Sets Voice Cast With Meg Donnelly and Harry Shum Jr. to Star (Exclusive)

Supergirl is headed to the 31st century with Legion of Super-Heroes, an upcoming animated feature due out early next year from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Meg Donnelly voice stars as Supergirl/Kara and Harry Shum Jr. stars as Brainaic 5. The cast also includes Darren Criss as Superman, Matt Bomer as The Flash and Jensen Ackles as Batman.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Halloween Ends' Review: Jamie Lee Curtis Wields the Knife, but David Gordon Green Is the Killer in Silly Trilogy CapperRyan Reynolds, 'Strange World' Writer-Director Qui Nguyen Tackling Movie Based on Disney Theme Park Attraction 'Society of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy