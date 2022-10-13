Rent increase causes concerns at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Some people who live at British Lake Apartments are finding their rent is double.

The complex primarily houses senior citizens in Greensboro. FOX8 reported similar rent concerns at another property, New Garden Manor Apartments, in March. Both complexes are owned by Brown Investment Properties.

It prompted city leaders and local organizations to get involved with Brown Investment Properties. A delay in the rent hike for both properties was granted until October.

The increased rent is not impacting all of the tenants yet. A representative of the real estate agency based in Greensboro told FOX8 the rent goes up after each unit is renovated.

At this time, half of the units are renovated at British Lake Apartments

“I would prefer remaining in this particular apartment,” said Adlai Wordsworth, a resident.

Wordsworth has called the complex off Battleground Avenue “home” since 2017.

“Remaining here helps to alleviate that anxiety,” he said.

A feeling coming from knowing when his apartment is renovated, his rent will double from $575 to more than $1,000.

“When a development or business comes in not understanding the community, not understanding the dynamics of a neighborhood, it can cause havoc,” Wordsworth said.

The rent at the complex is changing for the first time in decades.

“Having that stability helped a lot of seniors. Unfortunately, there were some seniors who got displaced and are suffering because of that,” he said.

A representative from Brown Investment Properties told FOX8 since the rent increase announcement in early 2022, half of the residents have remained. They said tenants are notified a couple of weeks before renovations are scheduled.

Greensboro Housing Coalition Executive Director Josie Williams said she is aware of at least 75 people who have moved out of the two communities.

“No one has found affordable housing,” she said. “So those that have moved are usually paying more rent or they’re living in a condition where they don’t know what they’re going to do next.”

Although some can’t afford the new rent price, they’re holding out hope they can make it work out because the options to move are slim to none.

“Even those that have been able to stay, they’re still in fear about what’s next,” Williams said. “There’s looming uncertainty of what’s going to happen to them after the rent has increased.”

Williams told FOX8 some seniors are now living with relatives in substandard housing or even at a church parsonage.

“Making decisions on whether or not they’re going to pay rent or whether or not they’re going to eat,” she said. “We’re talking about elderly. We’re talking about folks that are on a fixed income. We’re talking about veterans. We’re talking about those individuals that thought they were going to remain and be able to age in place.”

It’s a waiting game for the people who still live at the apartments. When that time comes, Wordsworth is planning to get a roommate or find a job.

“Finding work that can afford that rental increase or having multiple jobs” he said. “That’s pretty difficult for most seniors to do.”

Wordsworth told FOX8 his church family at Fellowship Presbyterian Church have given him comfort during this uncertain time.

