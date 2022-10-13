ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Rent increase causes concerns at Greensboro apartment complex

By Tyler Hardin
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Some people who live at British Lake Apartments are finding their rent is double.

The complex primarily houses senior citizens in Greensboro. FOX8 reported similar rent concerns at another property, New Garden Manor Apartments, in March. Both complexes are owned by Brown Investment Properties.

‘Feels like the rug has been pulled out’: Rent hike forcing seniors out of homes in Greensboro

It prompted city leaders and local organizations to get involved with Brown Investment Properties. A delay in the rent hike for both properties was granted until October.

The increased rent is not impacting all of the tenants yet. A representative of the real estate agency based in Greensboro told FOX8 the rent goes up after each unit is renovated.

At this time, half of the units are renovated at British Lake Apartments

“I would prefer remaining in this particular apartment,” said Adlai Wordsworth, a resident.

Wordsworth has called the complex off Battleground Avenue “home” since 2017.

“Remaining here helps to alleviate that anxiety,” he said.

A feeling coming from knowing when his apartment is renovated, his rent will double from $575 to more than $1,000.

“When a development or business comes in not understanding the community, not understanding the dynamics of a neighborhood, it can cause havoc,” Wordsworth said.

The rent at the complex is changing for the first time in decades.

“Having that stability helped a lot of seniors. Unfortunately, there were some seniors who got displaced and are suffering because of that,” he said.

‘Never been faced with not having a place to stay’: Greensboro seniors struggle to find new homes after rent increase

A representative from Brown Investment Properties told FOX8 since the rent increase announcement in early 2022, half of the residents have remained. They said tenants are notified a couple of weeks before renovations are scheduled.

Greensboro Housing Coalition Executive Director Josie Williams said she is aware of at least 75 people who have moved out of the two communities.

“No one has found affordable housing,” she said. “So those that have moved are usually paying more rent or they’re living in a condition where they don’t know what they’re going to do next.”

Although some can’t afford the new rent price, they’re holding out hope they can make it work out because the options to move are slim to none.

“Even those that have been able to stay, they’re still in fear about what’s next,” Williams said. “There’s looming uncertainty of what’s going to happen to them after the rent has increased.”

Williams told FOX8 some seniors are now living with relatives in substandard housing or even at a church parsonage.

“Making decisions on whether or not they’re going to pay rent or whether or not they’re going to eat,” she said. “We’re talking about elderly. We’re talking about folks that are on a fixed income. We’re talking about veterans. We’re talking about those individuals that thought they were going to remain and be able to age in place.”

Rising rents raise concern in the Triad

It’s a waiting game for the people who still live at the apartments. When that time comes, Wordsworth is planning to get a roommate or find a job.

“Finding work that can afford that rental increase or having multiple jobs” he said. “That’s pretty difficult for most seniors to do.”

Wordsworth told FOX8 his church family at Fellowship Presbyterian Church have given him comfort during this uncertain time.

Comments / 18

Maryam Al Fayed
3d ago

SMH!!!! .... Everything that's going on it's just absolutely disgusting especially when it comes to our elders!!! 😡🤬🤬🤬

9
Jared X
2d ago

it's unfortunate but reality is that there's been no increase in decades and to pay under $600 for anything is not to be expected these days. I know some paying $1100 for one bedroom

6
Don Ames
2d ago

This practice of rental increases by such high numbers could be viewed as discrimination. A certain class of people are forced out of housing not because of race but of income which could lead to race. Do we need to include seniors in the equal housing opportunity equation?Should these investment firms the purchase rental properties be obligated to offer a certain number of units to section 8?There's been a great deal of money, time and interest in the homeless problem in this city.3 million dollars loaned to partnership homes to purchase and renovation to the regency hotel. $535,000 for pallet shelters and now a safe place to park for those that can to live in cars. Has anyone discussed an ordinance in this city that says rental property owners must offer rental opportunities to section 8 vouchers? It would seem less expensive to keep those people houses rather than force them to live in substandard environments.

4
 

