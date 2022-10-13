ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kermit, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSAZ

High construction costs impact funding for school projects

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the prices of construction materials soar, the sound of drills breaking ground on projects is hard to come by. Todd Alexander, who is the superintendent of Wayne County Schools, has had a major project at the forefront of his mind for years. It has to do with consolidating Buffalo Elementary School and Buffalo Middle School to create a K-8 school in the Buffalo community.
BUFFALO, WV
WSAZ

Logan firefighter remembered as hero

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A health condition took the life of 51-year-old Donald Copley, who spent the majority of his life serving on the Logan Fire Department. When Chief Scott Beckett thinks about Copley, who he grew up with, he thinks about what being a hero means. “Spent the bulk...
LOGAN, WV
Kermit, WV
WSAZ

West Virginia State University offering free 24-hour student pantry

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State University TRIO Student Support Services are making it a little easier for college students to feel clean, fed and taken care of. “Anything a college student could possibly need from detergent, to chargers, to food, to meat,” said Rosalyn Cary with TRIO. “Anything to assist them in their journey through college and make it easier.”
INSTITUTE, WV
WSAZ

Susan and Taylor shop for Chilifest

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 38th annual ChiliFest is back in Huntington on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m. Susan and Taylor will compete against First Look at Four’s Tim and Drew!
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man found guilty of killing, dismembering woman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of murdering and dismembering a woman in September 2017 has been found guilty Friday evening, our crew at the Cabell County Courthouse said. Argie Jeffers had taken the stand in his own defense earlier in the day Friday. Jeffers stands convicted of killing...
HUNTINGTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 21-30, 2022

SEPARATELY, (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (TWO (2) IN MARTIN COUNTY; AND TWO (2) IN BOYD COUNTY,WHO WAS ON A LATER DATE, EVENTUALLY BROUGHT BACK TO THE BSRDC IN PAINTSVILLE.). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Community mourns loss

The West Carter High School community is mourning the loss of two members of their senior class lost in an automobile accident last week. Garrett Paul Belcher and Brent Michael King, both 17, of Olive Hill, passed away last Tuesday following an accident on State Route 2, just past SR 59.
OLIVE HILL, KY
WOWK 13 News

Murder investigation underway in Lincoln County

HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are investigating a murder in Lincoln County on Thursday night. WVSP along with units from the Hamlin Police Department responded to a shooting on Sand Gap Road just after 6:30 on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Richard Vance of Branchland. Vance […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

I-64 reopens after chain reaction crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Westbound lanes of I-64 have reopened following a chain reaction crash early Friday morning. Officials say the driver of a truck lost control and crashed into a barrier wall in the construction zone. The driver traveling behind the truck hit the break to avoid hitting the truck. The sudden stop caused a chain reaction crash with six vehicles involved, officials say.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man charged with allegedly firing shot out of car window

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with allegedly firing a gun out of a car window in Quincy Thursday morning, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Travis Sigman was arrested on Greenbrier Street in Charleston and charged with wanton endangerment.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Herd hoops heads outside

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With images reminiscent of a video game, the Marshall men’s and women’s basketball teams took over 3rd Avenue to have a blacktop practice in front of many fans in Huntington. During the hour and a half exhibition, both teams had three point shooting contests, the men’s team featured a slam dunk contest and there were skills competitions between the two programs.
HUNTINGTON, WV

