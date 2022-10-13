Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Outside utility work sends Holden Elementary students home for more than a school week
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at Holden Elementary School have not been in the classroom for more than a school week. District officials said utility work in the city of Holden triggered the decision. “There were gas lines that were placed in that community and as the gas lines...
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Wayne High School
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warmed up the Friday night lights at Wayne County High School. The Pioneers host Chapmanville High School Friday, October 14.
WSAZ
High construction costs impact funding for school projects
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the prices of construction materials soar, the sound of drills breaking ground on projects is hard to come by. Todd Alexander, who is the superintendent of Wayne County Schools, has had a major project at the forefront of his mind for years. It has to do with consolidating Buffalo Elementary School and Buffalo Middle School to create a K-8 school in the Buffalo community.
WSAZ
Logan firefighter remembered as hero
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A health condition took the life of 51-year-old Donald Copley, who spent the majority of his life serving on the Logan Fire Department. When Chief Scott Beckett thinks about Copley, who he grew up with, he thinks about what being a hero means. “Spent the bulk...
WSAZ
West Virginia State University offering free 24-hour student pantry
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State University TRIO Student Support Services are making it a little easier for college students to feel clean, fed and taken care of. “Anything a college student could possibly need from detergent, to chargers, to food, to meat,” said Rosalyn Cary with TRIO. “Anything to assist them in their journey through college and make it easier.”
West Virginia man with autism lives out dream of being firefighter
23-year-old Evan Pauley had one dream, to be a firefighter in Huntington. However, at a young age, he found out there could be some obstacles that might prevent that from happening.
Fire at abandoned building in Huntington spreads to sober living home
UPDATE: (4:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022) – Lifehouse founder Rocky Meadows confirms the residential home that caught fire from the abandoned building beside it this afternoon is one of the organization’s sober living facilities. Meadows tells 13 News everyone got out of the home safely, and he is thankful everyone has a place to […]
wchstv.com
Records: Charleston woman charged after young children found unattended in roadway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County woman has been arrested after police reportedly found three young children wandering unattended in a roadway and their home in deplorable conditions. Amanda Jane Hogue, 31, of Charleston is charged with child abuse creating risk of injury, according to a criminal complaint...
Huntington’s Safe Trick or Treat at Safety Town returns for 2022
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Safety Town in Huntington is bringing back its annual Safe Trick or Treat for 2022 after a two-year hiatus. The City of Huntington says the event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at Safety Town, which is located at 1450 Memorial Boulevard in Huntington. Safe […]
WSAZ
Susan and Taylor shop for Chilifest
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 38th annual ChiliFest is back in Huntington on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m. Susan and Taylor will compete against First Look at Four’s Tim and Drew!
WSAZ
Man found guilty of killing, dismembering woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of murdering and dismembering a woman in September 2017 has been found guilty Friday evening, our crew at the Cabell County Courthouse said. Argie Jeffers had taken the stand in his own defense earlier in the day Friday. Jeffers stands convicted of killing...
WSAZ
Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life 'cat-astrophic'
Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va. Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 21-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (TWO (2) IN MARTIN COUNTY; AND TWO (2) IN BOYD COUNTY,WHO WAS ON A LATER DATE, EVENTUALLY BROUGHT BACK TO THE BSRDC IN PAINTSVILLE.). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20,...
cartercountytimes.com
Community mourns loss
The West Carter High School community is mourning the loss of two members of their senior class lost in an automobile accident last week. Garrett Paul Belcher and Brent Michael King, both 17, of Olive Hill, passed away last Tuesday following an accident on State Route 2, just past SR 59.
Murder investigation underway in Lincoln County
HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are investigating a murder in Lincoln County on Thursday night. WVSP along with units from the Hamlin Police Department responded to a shooting on Sand Gap Road just after 6:30 on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Richard Vance of Branchland. Vance […]
WSAZ
I-64 reopens after chain reaction crash
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Westbound lanes of I-64 have reopened following a chain reaction crash early Friday morning. Officials say the driver of a truck lost control and crashed into a barrier wall in the construction zone. The driver traveling behind the truck hit the break to avoid hitting the truck. The sudden stop caused a chain reaction crash with six vehicles involved, officials say.
WSAZ
Man charged with allegedly firing shot out of car window
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with allegedly firing a gun out of a car window in Quincy Thursday morning, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Travis Sigman was arrested on Greenbrier Street in Charleston and charged with wanton endangerment.
Cabell County deputies looking for driver who allegedly hit 3 vehicles at Cabell Midland High School
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a driver who allegedly hit three vehicles during a soccer game at Cabell Midland High School and then fled the scene. They say this happened on Thursday at around 6 p.m. Deputies say the vehicle, “appears,” to have a temporary […]
WSAZ
Herd hoops heads outside
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With images reminiscent of a video game, the Marshall men’s and women’s basketball teams took over 3rd Avenue to have a blacktop practice in front of many fans in Huntington. During the hour and a half exhibition, both teams had three point shooting contests, the men’s team featured a slam dunk contest and there were skills competitions between the two programs.
Vehicle engulfed in flames near Sheetz in Cross Lanes
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — A car was on fire near the Sheetz and Rural King on Lakeview Drive in Cross Lanes. Metro 911 officials say the call came in just before 8:30 p.m. They say the fire is under control and no injuries are being reported. Dispatchers say crews are waiting on a wrecker. […]
