KCCI.com
Police chase ends with driver crashing into a utility pole in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in a hospital after leading police on a chase early Saturday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say an officer initially tried to stop the driver on 10th Street and Forest avenue for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop.
KCCI.com
MISSING: Des Moines police are looking for 9-year-old boy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are requesting the community’s assistance with locating a missing boy Saturday night. According to police, 9-year-old Miko Shangab was last seen in the area of 13th and Clark streets. Officers say they were contacted at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday when Miko did not return home.
cbs2iowa.com
Another teen takes plea deal for East High Shooting
Des Moines — A fourth teen has made a plea deal for the drive by killing of 15-year-old Jose Lopez outside East High earlier this year. Henry Valladares Amaya, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing a serious injury. Amaya may face anywhere...
West Des Moines Man Accused Of Securities Fraud
(Des Moinese, IA) — A West Des Moines man is facing charges, after investigators say he tried to defraud an elderly person. Sixty-eight-year-old Alan Kessler is charged with one count of Theft Against an Older Individual. The Iowa Insurance Division’s Securities Bureau is encouraging anyone who may have been defrauded by Kessler to come forward. Kessler was booked into the Dallas County Jail, posted bond, and has been released. It’s one of the first charges filed under Iowa’s new criminal elder abuse law, which took effect July 1st.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Des Moines Man Sentenced to Jail/Probation for an August Chase Incident in Jefferson
A Des Moines man was recently sentenced to jail time and probation for a Greene County incident. According to court documents, 42-year-old Ian Patterson pled guilty to a Class D Felony for eluding-injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony and an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for possession of a controlled substance. He had a five year prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for two years for the felony charge and was sentenced to 30 days in the Greene County Jail and two years of probation for the misdemeanor.
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines man caused death of 4-year-old child
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 4-year-old child, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The child died in 2021 under the care of 29-year-old Austin Crawford Johnson, of Des Moines. In February of 2021, police responded to a...
KCCI.com
600 firearms off the streets: Des Moines police have confiscated high number of guns in 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police reported this week they took the 600th illegally or irresponsibly possessed firearm off the streets. The department has told KCCI that it confiscates an average of 600 firearms per year. Police expect that number to be higher in 2022.
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Vehicle Involved in Hit and Run Crash
(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankeny Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash. Police say the incident happened October 1st near the 200 block of South Ankeny Boulevard. Police say the gray sedan has damage on the driver's side, and that the driver sped away from the scene of the crash before police arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ankeny Police Department at (515)289-5277.
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines woman fired gun inside a home with kids in the same house
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman accused of firing a gun inside a home with children in the house now faces child endangerment charges. Lizmarie Quiles is also charged with domestic abuse and reckless use of a firearm. According to court records, she fired a shot into...
Des Moines Police investigates 14th homicide of 2022
(Des Moines, IA) — One man is dead after a shooting in southwestern Des Moines. Police say the man was shot in the 42-hundred block of Park Avenue yesterday around 3 p.m. Before first responders arrived, bystanders started driving the man to a local hospital. Police located the vehicle, and medics took the victim to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The shooting marks Des Moines’ 14th homicide of the year.
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting father
A Perry man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting his father in the home. Shane Tylor Smith, 42, of 1309 W. Second St., Perry, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6 p.m. Thursday, when the 66-year-old victim reported to the Perry Police...
KCCI.com
10-year-old girl injured in September crash in Polk County has died
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A 10-year-old girl who was injured in a head-on crash in September has died, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Her name is not being released, the sheriff's office reported. The crash occurred on Sept. 24 at Northeast 108th Street and Highway 163. One...
iheart.com
House Fire on Des Moines' South Side Under Investigation
(Des Moines, IA) -- A house fire on Des Moines' south side is under investigation. The Des Moines Fire Department tells WHO Radio News the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area in the back of the home on McKinley Avenue just west of SW 9th Street. DMFD says a neighbor and several passers by reported the fire after seeing flames coming from the home. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a dog at a cat did not survive. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
kicdam.com
Curlew Man Arrested on Drug Warrant
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– A Curlew man has been arrested on multiple warrant charging with drug and other offenses. 57-year-old Shayne Brodersen was taken into custody Wednesday morning on a arrant out of Polk County that carried charges of possession of of methamphetamine, second degree criminal mischief and driving while barred.
who13.com
West Des Moines police investigating claim of body dumped in pond behind library
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are on the scene at the West Des Moines Library investigating a report that a body was dumped in the pond behind the library Tuesday morning. Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department told WHO 13 that police crews are investigating around the pond at the library at 4000 Mills Civic Parkway. Detectives also checked out a location in the 1800 block of Fuller Road believed to be linked to the case.
who13.com
1 injured in southside Des Moines apartment shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are still looking for a suspect vehicle after one person was shot at an apartment building on the city’s southside Wednesday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200...
KCCI.com
Des Moines marathon to impact traffic this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines drivers: Heads-up about a number of road closures that start Saturday for the Des Moines Marathon. The marathon doesn't start until Sunday morning, but you will start seeing road signs around downtown Des Moines, Gray's Lake and the Drake neighborhood starting Saturday afternoon.
KGLO News
This may be first criminal case pursued under Iowa’s new elder abuse law
ADEL — Dallas County officials have filed charges in what could be the first case pursued under a new law with tougher penalties for the financial exploitation of an older Iowan. Sixty-eight-year-old Alan Steven Kessler of West Des Moines has been charged with with one count of theft in...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Scranton Man Sentenced to Prison for Chase in Jefferson and Drug Possession
A Scranton man was recently sentenced to prison for a May incident in Jefferson. According to court documents, 21-year-old Nicholas Weber pled guilty to two Class D Felonies for eluding while intoxicated and his third or subsequent offense for possession of marjiuana and a serious misdemeanor for OWI. Weber was sentenced to five years in prison for each of the felony convictions and one year in the Greene County Jail for the misdemeanor. Each sentence was to run concurrently and District Court Judge Joseph McCarville additionally revoked Weber’s probation from several previous, unrelated cases and imposed prison sentences of two five years, one four year, one year in jail and 180 days in jail, all to run consecutively.
