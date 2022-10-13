Read full article on original website
Keesler Federal awards Biloxi Officer as First Responder of the Year
Keesler Federal Credit Union honored a Biloxi police officer this morning. Joshua Rife was awarded a plaque and a gift card as the First Responder of the Year. He was recognized after helping a family find closure. They had asked for a welfare check on a loved one who was...
$43K in construction material stolen in St. Martin
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding those responsible for stealing $43,000 worth of construction materials. Crime Stoppers posted pictures showing examples similar to what was stolen at some point since September 1st. The materials were taken from Old Fort Bayou Road in the St. Martin community. The...
Inkin’ the Coast coming to the MS Coast Coliseum
Tattoo artists from all over the country will be at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Convention Center this weekend for Inkin’ the Coast. Here to talk about the event are organizers Aaron Antonucci and Dr. Carl Blasphemy.
Bay St. Louis musician Pat Murphy speaks on polio experience
A polio survivor is making it his mission to teach people across the Coast about the history of the disease and the impacts it still has on people today. Bay St. Louis musician and community member Pat Murphy spoke to Bay Rotary Club about his experience fighting polio. Murphy was...
Mississippi Renaissance Festival at Harrison County Fairgrounds
Fairy tales are coming to life at the Harrison County Fairgrounds. The Mississippi Renaissance Festival is an opportunity for people to explore ‘the year of our great Lord 1306.’. Festival goers had the chance to travel through time and culture by going through four areas that represented Scotland, England,...
Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour kicks off Sunday
We are getting closer to Halloween and in Biloxi that means the Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour is getting ready to bring the past back to life. The fun all starts this Sunday. With us to talk about the annual event is Laurie Rosetti with Main Street Biloxi.
Inkin’ the Coast comes back for 11th year in Biloxi
Inkin’ the Coast is back in Biloxi for its 11th year, ready to ink those that are getting a tat or touching up an old tattoo. Two hundred artists from around the world have set up stations in one room at the Coast Coliseum, including some of your favorite artists from TV.
High School Football: Biloxi Indians vs. St. Martin Yellowjackets
Biloxi Indians playing host to the St. Martin Yellowjackets. Another win for the Indians would go a long way towards securing their third playoff appearance in the last four years. Biloxi wins 42-22.
High School Football: Gulfport Admirals vs. Harrison Central Red Rebels
Not only is Gulfport versus Harrison Central one of the best rivalries in all of Mississippi, it’s also one of the most unpredictable. This game was decided by just one-point last season and Harrison Central is out for revenge. Admirals hosting the Red Rebels at Milner Stadium. Gulfport 3-0...
Officers investigating death in south Gautier
GAUTIER, MS – The Gautier Police Department is investigating the death of a man in south Gautier. The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was found deceased on a residential property on Parkdale Drive in Gautier at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. No other information is available...
Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump retained by family of Jaheim McMillan
GULFPORT, Miss. –– Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan. McMillan was involved in an Oct. 6 incident with Gulfport Police outside of a Family Dollar store that ended with officers firing shots that fatally wounded him.
Mississippi Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on HWY 43
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Larry Margerum, 72, of Picayune, MS, was traveling North on Highway 43. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Larry...
Gulfport vs. Harrison Central in WXXV Game of the Week
Not only is Gulfport versus Harrison Central one of the best rivalries in all of Mississippi, it’s also one of the most unpredictable. This game was decided by just one-point last season and Harrison Central is out for revenge. News 25 Sports Director Jeff Haeger is at Milner Stadium...
High School Volleyball: Gulfport vs. Northwest Rankin
Region 8 Class 6A Champion Gulfport playing host to Region 6 Champion Northwest Rankin. This one was all Lady Admirals, 3-0 sweep at home, 25-9, 25-9, 25-15, setting the stage for a big time South State matchup against the Brandon Lady Bulldogs. Other scores across the Coast:. Brandon sweeping Ocean...
High School Football: Vancleave Bulldogs vs. Gautier Gators
When it comes to high school football in South Mississippi, there may not be a more diverse landscape than Region 4 Class 5A. For example, Vancleave is home to the state’s leading rusher, former News 25 Student Athlete of the Week John Peterson at more than 219 yards per game.
WXXV Student Athlete of the Week: St. Patrick’s Annabelle Tarrant
Annabelle Tarrant is a sophomore on the St. Patrick swim team – and the No. 1 seed in almost every event she competes in. What all started from an interest flyer at school when she was 8 years old, swimming has turned into a whole passion for Annabelle Tarrant, who seems to be in a pool more than she is on land.
Picayune football’s Darrell Smith offered by Boston College
Less than a week after being thrown into duty at quarterback, Picayune’s Darrell Smith is the recipient of his first Division I offer from Boston College. The sophomore standout actually led the Maroon Tide in rushing in his team’s week seven win over East Central, going for 157 and two touchdowns on just nine carries.
