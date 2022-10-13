ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

theappalachianonline.com

OPINION: The problem with elevated Southern food

Upscale, chic and refined are words that should never be associated with traditional Southern cooking. But for restaurants like Over Yonder in Vilas, that is what they claim to be. These “elevated” Southern food restaurants take the down-home, fatty, unrefined and sloppy Appalachian style of cooking and turn it into something palatable for tourists and folks from off the mountain.
VILAS, NC
country1037fm.com

Iredell-Statesville Schools In North Carolina Consider a ‘Furry’ Costume Ban

Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. And when your child is an athlete, regardless of it they are looking to play in college, that makes the decision that much harder. If your child has the potential to be a college athlete and potentially get a scholarship, you want to make sure they are in the best place possible to develop their skills and get noticed. Even if they are in it for fun, you still want them to have good coaches, and facilities and winning is nice too! How do you know the best High Schools for athletes in the state of North Carolina? Of course, you can look at the success of a specific team or program. State championships and players signed to college programs are certainly a reflection.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

North Iredell graduate chosen as first recipient of $10K Falconer Foundation scholarship

The Falconer Foundation, a nonprofit organization serving Iredell County, announced its first major scholarship to a local resident. The foundation was established in 2020 in order to award scholarships on an annual basis to high school seniors enrolled in either Iredell-Statesville Schools or the Mooresville Graded School District. The scholarships may be used for higher education opportunities or the pursuit of a certified trade.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

47th annual Carolina BalloonFest begins

Blue skies greeted hot air balloonists as they took to the air on a cool Friday morning in Statesville as the 47th annual Carolina BalloonFest got underway. The event continues through the weekend with not just balloons, but with other activities planned near the Statesville Regional Airport where tickets can be bought. Music, a kids’ play area, a wine and craft beer garden, and of course, hot-air ballooning activities will take place on Saturday and Sunday as aeronauts from across the country, as well as from Canada, come to Statesville to celebrate their shared passion.
STATESVILLE, NC
Carlos Montero
WXII 12

Pastor once declared dead able to squeeze wife’s hand

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor who was once declared dead but who’s alive is becoming more responsive, according to his family. Ryan Marlow’s wife, Megan Marlow told WXII 12 that she and her family have been in Tennessee getting additional care for her husband since late September.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
The Tomahawk

Airport plans for future expansion

For years, Johnson County Airport Manager, David “Dave” Garris, has been working diligently to create an equitable, safe, well-thought-out, and profitable solution for the facility under his watchful eyes and daily care. After much preparation, Garris now has a chance to bring his vision and plan for the Airport to the Mayor and Commissioners in the upcoming Airport Committee Meeting on Monday, October 17, at 5:30 p.m.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WSOC Charlotte

Bobcat unveils $70M Statesville manufacturing expansion

STATESVILLE, N.C. — In July 2021, leaders of Doosan Bobcat North America, which includes the Bobcat brand, broke ground on a $70 million expansion of its Statesville manufacturing facility. That expansion is now completed, making the location among the largest Bobcat Co. facilities in the world after it more than doubled in size.
STATESVILLE, NC
#United Nations#Mexican Food#Mexican Restaurants#Latinx#Hispanic#The High Country#Boone Throughout Boone
WCNC

Lawyers looking into who can be held responsible after man drove off a 'bridge to nowhere' in Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — Lawyers for the family of a man who drove off a “bridge to nowhere” in Catawba County are looking for who is responsible. Philip John Paxson died on Sept. 30; he was unfamiliar with the area and his car was found in a ravine the next day. Neighbors say that bridge collapsed nearly a decade ago, and the road has been a problem since, but nothing has been done to fix it.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Mitchell County man becomes first $100K winner in new game

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Spruce Pine won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. The Lottery said John McClellan tried his luck and bought a $20 Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket from One Stop on Barnardsville Highway in Buncombe County.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Troutman Elementary School students show off milk power

During the month of September, Troutman Elementary School students had the opportunity to learn firsthand how milk is an excellent source to give them protein and essential nutrients to help them grow healthy and strong. School officials offered a special thank you to Courtney Bumgarner and Maple from Southwest Southland...
TROUTMAN, NC
iredellfreenews.com

2022 Carolina BalloonFest: Parking Information

During the weekend, FREE parking for all patrons is located at the Park & Ride, at the Iredell County Fairgrounds, located at 630 N. Main St, Troutman, NC 28166. FREE, rotating Charter Bus shuttle services to BalloonFest all weekend. ​FRIDAY October 15 ♦ opens from 2 PM until The End...
TROUTMAN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather

BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
BOONE, NC

