theappalachianonline.com
OPINION: The problem with elevated Southern food
Upscale, chic and refined are words that should never be associated with traditional Southern cooking. But for restaurants like Over Yonder in Vilas, that is what they claim to be. These “elevated” Southern food restaurants take the down-home, fatty, unrefined and sloppy Appalachian style of cooking and turn it into something palatable for tourists and folks from off the mountain.
This North Carolina Restaurant Was Voted Best For Dates & It Feels Like Visiting Europe
A spot in Blowing Rock, NC was named the best restaurant for date nights in the country, according to Tripadvisor. Dining in the installations feels like escaping to Europe without needing a passport. The Restaurant At Gideon Ridge opened its doors in 2000 and is located inside a 1939 building...
country1037fm.com
Iredell-Statesville Schools In North Carolina Consider a ‘Furry’ Costume Ban
Iredell-Statesville Schools In North Carolina Consider a 'Furry' Costume Ban
Statesville Record & Landmark
North Iredell graduate chosen as first recipient of $10K Falconer Foundation scholarship
The Falconer Foundation, a nonprofit organization serving Iredell County, announced its first major scholarship to a local resident. The foundation was established in 2020 in order to award scholarships on an annual basis to high school seniors enrolled in either Iredell-Statesville Schools or the Mooresville Graded School District. The scholarships may be used for higher education opportunities or the pursuit of a certified trade.
iredellfreenews.com
HempStock fall festival planned for October 15 at Atkinson Acres Farms
Greg Atkinson of Atkinson Acres Farms will host HempStock, a fall festival, on Saturday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. The event will be held at 399 Lookout Dam Road near Statesville. There will be food, BBQ, activities for kids...
Statesville Record & Landmark
47th annual Carolina BalloonFest begins
Blue skies greeted hot air balloonists as they took to the air on a cool Friday morning in Statesville as the 47th annual Carolina BalloonFest got underway. The event continues through the weekend with not just balloons, but with other activities planned near the Statesville Regional Airport where tickets can be bought. Music, a kids’ play area, a wine and craft beer garden, and of course, hot-air ballooning activities will take place on Saturday and Sunday as aeronauts from across the country, as well as from Canada, come to Statesville to celebrate their shared passion.
wataugaonline.com
Public meeting this Thursday on proposed widening to improve U.S. 421/ U.S. 321 from U.S. 321 to N.C. 105 Bypass
The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, in Watauga County to receive comments for a proposed widening project to improve U.S. 321/U.S. 421 west of Boone. The purpose of this project is to improve traffic flow, mobility and safety for all users. The public...
Black worker quits, sues after facility owner’s grandson spews slurs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How powerful is the N-word?. So powerful that multiple courts around the country have ruled that a single utterance by a supervisor is enough to establish a racially hostile work environment. “The N-word has a special place,” says UNC law professor Jeffrey Hirsch. “The courts are...
WXII 12
Pastor once declared dead able to squeeze wife’s hand
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor who was once declared dead but who’s alive is becoming more responsive, according to his family. Ryan Marlow’s wife, Megan Marlow told WXII 12 that she and her family have been in Tennessee getting additional care for her husband since late September.
The Tomahawk
Airport plans for future expansion
For years, Johnson County Airport Manager, David “Dave” Garris, has been working diligently to create an equitable, safe, well-thought-out, and profitable solution for the facility under his watchful eyes and daily care. After much preparation, Garris now has a chance to bring his vision and plan for the Airport to the Mayor and Commissioners in the upcoming Airport Committee Meeting on Monday, October 17, at 5:30 p.m.
wccbcharlotte.com
Man arrest after admitting to throwing rock through Caldwell Co GOP Building
LENOIR, N.C. — Shards of glass cover the GOP building in Caldwell county after a man threw a rock through the window early Friday morning. “It came through the window and busted through everything,” said Melissa Patton. Patton is the Chairwoman for the Caldwell County GOP. She says...
Bobcat unveils $70M Statesville manufacturing expansion
STATESVILLE, N.C. — In July 2021, leaders of Doosan Bobcat North America, which includes the Bobcat brand, broke ground on a $70 million expansion of its Statesville manufacturing facility. That expansion is now completed, making the location among the largest Bobcat Co. facilities in the world after it more than doubled in size.
Lawyers looking into who can be held responsible after man drove off a 'bridge to nowhere' in Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — Lawyers for the family of a man who drove off a “bridge to nowhere” in Catawba County are looking for who is responsible. Philip John Paxson died on Sept. 30; he was unfamiliar with the area and his car was found in a ravine the next day. Neighbors say that bridge collapsed nearly a decade ago, and the road has been a problem since, but nothing has been done to fix it.
FOX Carolina
Mitchell County man becomes first $100K winner in new game
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Spruce Pine won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. The Lottery said John McClellan tried his luck and bought a $20 Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket from One Stop on Barnardsville Highway in Buncombe County.
Man tells Channel 9 he regrets burying body in shallow grave behind home
CONOVER, N.C. — Robert Pippen told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that he dug a shallow grave in his backyard after a man had overdosed in the home instead of calling 911. He told Faherty Thursday afternoon that he regrets that decision. Police found human remains on Sept. 16...
South Carolina Reschedules Appalachian State Game
South Carolina and Appalachian State announced they are rescheduling the first game of their four contest series, initially slated to kickoff in 2025.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Troutman Elementary School students show off milk power
During the month of September, Troutman Elementary School students had the opportunity to learn firsthand how milk is an excellent source to give them protein and essential nutrients to help them grow healthy and strong. School officials offered a special thank you to Courtney Bumgarner and Maple from Southwest Southland...
iredellfreenews.com
2022 Carolina BalloonFest: Parking Information
During the weekend, FREE parking for all patrons is located at the Park & Ride, at the Iredell County Fairgrounds, located at 630 N. Main St, Troutman, NC 28166. FREE, rotating Charter Bus shuttle services to BalloonFest all weekend. FRIDAY October 15 ♦ opens from 2 PM until The End...
wccbcharlotte.com
NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather
BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
Man charged with trafficking drugs in McDowell Co.
A man has been charged with trafficking fentanyl in McDowell County.
