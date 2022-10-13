Read full article on original website
My take: Groundhog Day and Avelo eying the Wilmington-New Castle Airport
The other day, one of the many rankings that find their way to our Email Inbox showed Delaware with the lowest average fares in the nation. The ranking from a site known as CouponFollow was based on a long-term average that included rare periods when commercial jets flew in and out of Wilmington-New Castle Airport (ILG).
World Trade Center gala scheduled returns on Nov. 3
GT USA Wilmington, (Gulftainer), the op erator of the Port of Wilmington will be honored as the Large Company International Innovator. Batta Environmental Associates is the Small Company International Innovator. Donate Delaware is the International Humanitarian for its efforts during the Covid pandemic and its work in Ukraine and Africa.
Wilmington University to open law school
Wilmington University has hired a dean for a new law school. A luncheon on Oct. 27 will introduce the dean and the law school. The event will be held at its campus off Route 202 near the Delaware-Pennsylvania line. The Wilmington University law school will be the second in Delaware,...
Saint Francis, Merakey form mental health wellness recovery team
Saint Francis Hospital of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic and Merakey will add integrated primary and behavioral health care to individuals in Wilmington and northern New Castle County through a recently awarded $2.5 million grant by Delaware’s Community-Based Mental Health Services Fund. The Wellness Recovery Team will be housed at a...
Kent County Covid-19 rate remains high
New cases down as health officials push for vaccine to limit possible fall-winter outbreak. The monthly Coivid-19 summary from the Delaware Division of Public Health showed a low number of deaths, with hospitalizations holding steady. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels data tracker, which factors...
Recent rain ends dry conditions in state
Several days of soaking rain in Delaware this month led to the end of dry conditions in Delaware. The federal government’s drought monitor map showed no dry conditions in the First State. As recently as llate September, conditions in the state ranged from abnormally dry to moderate drought. The...
Analysis: Kroger to acquire Safeway-Acme owner Albertsons
On Friday. Kroger and Albertsons Companies, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement that calls for Kroger to acquire the Idaho-based grocer. Kroger will acquire all shares of Albertsons for $24.6 billion. Albertsons owns the Safeway and Acme chains, which operate Delaware stores. Both have cut their store count over the...
Middletown man charged with home improvement fraud
New Castle County Police arrested Mark Perry, 52, of Middletown in reference to two home improvement incidents that occurred in a Newark-area development. He was jailed after failing to post bond. The first incident occurred on March 23 in the Middle Run Crossing community. A 46-year-old man reported that he...
Lane shift coming Sunday as Middletown’s Route 299 project continues
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces to motorists a shift in the traffic pattern on Route 299 in Middletown. The shift will begin Sunday night, Oct. 16th, starting at 9 p.m. and be completed by 6 6 a.m.on Monday, October 17. Once completed, traffic will be shifted onto the newly constructed westbound lanes of Route 299 between Dove Run Boulevard and Cleaver Farms Road.
NY Attorney General seeks to bar Delaware Trump company from getting asset transfers
Former President Donald Trump faces further legal action after a new company was formed with a Delaware corporate charter. The incorporation in the First State came as signs pointed to New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil suit against Trump businesses, claiming that the value of holdings was reduced or inflated.
2 arrested in connection with shooting following Middletown football game
Two Townsend men have been arrested following a September shooting outside a September football game in Middletown near Bunker Hill Road and Choptank Road. Two gunshot victims were found in the area with non-life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, Middletown Police, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police, received search warrants...
