Anthony Albanese ends PMs' embarrassing cricket tradition as he smashes a delivery from NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet out of the park at Kirribilli House
Anthony Albanese has taken to the lawns of Kirribilli House to play some backyard cricket - and in the process has mercifully ended the record of Aussie Prime Ministers embarrassing themselves with bat and ball in hand.
Mr Albanese was taking part in 'Fitzy and Wippa's Backyard Cricket game' at the official Prime Minister's residence in Kirribilli in the shadows of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
Hosted by Nova radio hosts Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald, a former AFL star, and Michael Wipfli, the game featured two star-studded teams captained by the presenters.
The Prime Minister headed up one team with Fitzgerald, while NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet captained the other alongside Wipfli.
Mr Albanese faced the prospect of humiliating himself like previous Aussie Prime Ministers who very much fell into the 'can't bowl, can't throw' category - as the late Shane Warne would say.
Former PM John Howard's humiliating attempt at bowling in India remains a source of national shame, while Bob Hawke famously had his glasses shattered when he failed to handle a short ball in a politicians game.
The new Prime Minister feared he would follow in those footsteps.
'Let me say, as a cricketer, I make a good politician,' Mr Albanese said in a pre-game interview.
He needn't have worried. The Prime Minister smashed a double-hopper from Mr Perrottet out of the park with a cross-batted swipe that channeled David Warner - and no doubt he would have been happy to cop the 'six and out'.
Mr Albanese was even better with ball in hand, with his somewhat mechanical action producing decent results.
His skills even filtered down to the Prime Minister's 'First Dog', Toto.
Mr Albanese said on an Instagram Story prior to the start of the match he was confident she would be the 'man of the match', 'because she is very good at chasing balls'.
He had to stop the game on one occasion, when the enthusiastic Cavoodle couldn't help but sprint onto the pitch as the ball was bowled.
Celebrities such as Lynne McGranger, Beau Ryan, Conrad Sewell, Richard Wilkins, Ben Fordham and Karl Stefanovic also took part in the match.
Aussie cricketers Stella Campbell, Nathan Lyon and Brett Lee did their best to improve the level of play.
It wasn't just a hit and a giggle either. $15,000 was raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities in Sydney.
