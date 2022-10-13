ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Albanese ends PMs' embarrassing cricket tradition as he smashes a delivery from NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet out of the park at Kirribilli House

Anthony Albanese has taken to the lawns of Kirribilli House to play some backyard cricket - and in the process has mercifully ended the record of Aussie Prime Ministers embarrassing themselves with bat and ball in hand.

Mr Albanese was taking part in 'Fitzy and Wippa's Backyard Cricket game' at the official Prime Minister's residence in Kirribilli in the shadows of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Hosted by Nova radio hosts Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald, a former AFL star, and Michael Wipfli, the game featured two star-studded teams captained by the presenters.

The Prime Minister headed up one team with Fitzgerald, while NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet captained the other alongside Wipfli.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese carries the 'First Dog', Toto, onto the field during a game of backyard cricket at the official residence at Kirribilli House

Mr Albanese faced the prospect of humiliating himself like previous Aussie Prime Ministers who very much fell into the 'can't bowl, can't throw' category - as the late Shane Warne would say.

Former PM John Howard's humiliating attempt at bowling in India remains a source of national shame, while Bob Hawke famously had his glasses shattered when he failed to handle a short ball in a politicians game.

The new Prime Minister feared he would follow in those footsteps.

'Let me say, as a cricketer, I make a good politician,' Mr Albanese said in a pre-game interview.

He needn't have worried. The Prime Minister smashed a double-hopper from Mr Perrottet out of the park with a cross-batted swipe that channeled David Warner - and no doubt he would have been happy to cop the 'six and out'.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese showed good technique as he bowled during the match
Mr Albanese might have looked slightly unorthodox on occasion, but managed to strike the ball with good power
Mr Albanese was wearing the merchandise of his beloved NRL club, the South Sydney Rabbitohs
A crowd of onlookers packed the stunning Kirribilli House slopping lawns as the Prime Minister strokes one through cover

Mr Albanese was even better with ball in hand, with his somewhat mechanical action producing decent results.

His skills even filtered down to the Prime Minister's 'First Dog', Toto.

Mr Albanese said on an Instagram Story prior to the start of the match he was confident she would be the 'man of the match', 'because she is very good at chasing balls'.

He had to stop the game on one occasion, when the enthusiastic Cavoodle couldn't help but sprint onto the pitch as the ball was bowled.

DOG ON THE PITCH! The Prime Minister interrupts the match as the 'First Dog', Toto, streaks through the game
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet shows good batting technique as he smokes the ball through midwicket, with Aussie cricketer Nathan Lyon watching on
Mr Perrottet also sent down some left-arm medium pacers - though they didn't always hit the intended target
Radio host and former AFL player Ryan Fitzgerald (left) talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prior to the match at Kirribilli House

Celebrities such as Lynne McGranger, Beau Ryan, Conrad Sewell, Richard Wilkins, Ben Fordham and Karl Stefanovic also took part in the match.

Aussie cricketers Stella Campbell, Nathan Lyon and Brett Lee did their best to improve the level of play.

It wasn't just a hit and a giggle either. $15,000 was raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities in Sydney.

