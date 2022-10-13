Read full article on original website
Related
chapelboro.com
Land Use Plan, Sanford Merger Project Updates Heard at Pittsboro Meeting
Pittsboro Town commissioners heard a status update on the town’s Land Use Plan during the board’s Monday night meeting. Janie Phelps, a planner with the town and acting planning director, presented the update during the board’s meeting at town hall. The board originally adopted the Land Use Plan in October 2012; the town is now updating the plan, soliciting feedback from community stakeholders through interviews and a survey. The Land Use Plan sketches out a town’s vision for the future and offers suggestions for achieving that vision, and guides policy, funding and infrastructure decisions.
Future of Franklin Street: Chapel Hill leaders to consider changes to make street more friendly to pedestrians, bikers
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill leaders on Wednesday night will examine new design options for Franklin Street. The Chapel Hill Town Council will look at options to make a roughly one-mile stretch downtown more bike and pedestrian friendly. Some of the town's proposals include major redesigns like adding parklets to add space and amenities on the street. There are also proposals for a multi-use path.
newsoforange.com
‘Net-zero’ neighborhood to be first in Orange Co.
On paper, it looks like something from in the future. But to Jodi Bakst, the driving force behind a potential ‘net-zero’ neighborhood in Orange County, the development should be something North Carolinians see more frequently, and in present times. Bakst, who is owner of Real Estate Experts and...
Historic Durham neighborhood opens its doors for tours of renovated homes
DURHAM, N.C. — Those looking for a way to spend a sunny Sunday can tour some historic homes in a leisurely stroll through one of Durham's oldest neighborhoods. The Trinity Park Home Tour features some nine of the neighborhood's most celebrated homes in a tradition started in 1975. The tour is typically held every two years and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
Raleigh and Durham's infrastructure eyesores
Our readers had big feelings about the ugliest spots in the Triangle, and we are here for it. Some of the eyesores you highlighted, in no particular order: North Carolina's state legislative building, on Jones Street in Raleigh, as seen aboveThe state government complex, also on Jones Street in Raleigh The state government complex, on Jones Street. Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosThe Wake County Courthouse Wake County Courthouse. Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosThe part of Western Blvd with the new diverging diamond interchangeDescribed by one reader as “Just a sea of orange barrels, clearcut trees, uncut overgrowth, and then the abandoned K-Mart is just the cherry on top. Just hideous.”Downtown Durham's Marriott, which one reader said "looks like a drab Soviet era apartment building."The Archdale building, at the corner of Peace and Wilmington in Raleigh The Archdale Building. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Shelter Vote Raises Unanswered Questions About Project
Details on the proposed project to provide temporary housing for the homeless are few and far between. At a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, the City Council voted 7-1 to allocate $535,000 to purchase 40 pallet houses for “The Doorway Project” to provide temporary housing for the homeless.
chapelboro.com
Chatham Park Check-In: Mosaic and 79 Degrees West
The Chatham Park Check-In continues with the next series of interviews, which cover the Mosaic multiuse center that features commercial, consumer and condominium space. Interviewed are Mosaic developers Kirk Bradley and Kevin Scanlon, plus Michelle Bolas and Sheryl Waddell, from Innovate Carolina, UNC-Chapel Hill’s department for innovation, entrepreneurship and economic development, who are creating the co-working space 79 Degrees West at the Mosaic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State board that controls Spring Lake's finances won't OK funds to hire Jones as new town manager
State Treasurer Dale Folwell said that he will not approve the funds to hire ousted Kenly town manager Justine Jones for the same role in Spring Lake, saying it was "not in the best interest" of the community.
WRAL
Foodie News: Nana's has a new owner
RALEIGH, N.C. — Big news this week out of Durham. Durham chef and restaurateur Matt Kelly (Vin Rouge, Mateo Bar de Tapas, Mothers & Sons and the now-closed Saint James Seafood, but hopefully re-openng) has purchased Nana’s, a beloved North Carolina fine dining destination from chef-owner Scott Howell. Kelly, a four-time James Beard semifinalist, plans to renovate the restaurant but keep the name Nana’s and offer a menu inspired by what Howell served for more than 25 years: Southern cuisine executed and influenced by European cooking techniques. Nana’s is located at 2514 University Drive in Durham. Learn more about Kelly’s restaurants here.
Ex-NC town manager ousted after police force quit has a new job. But vote was close.
Justine Jones will officially begin her new local government post on Oct. 24
cbs17
30th Annual Vigil Against Violence held in Durham days after 5 killed in Raleigh shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Days after a mass shooting took the lives of five people in Raleigh, religious leaders in Durham took a stand on Saturday against gun violence. The vigil was planned before the Raleigh shooting, but leaders say they want to help the Raleigh community through the tragedy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
NC State Fair taking proactive steps for security including metal detectors and bag checks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following Thursday’s horrific events in east Raleigh, security and safety are on just about everyone’s mind in Raleigh. Safety and security are also of top of mind for the North Carolina State Fair Police Chief Tony Prignano. “We’ve implemented several new security-type programs...
Graham warehouse fire raises concerns about city’s water system
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance County agencies had to bring water to the scene of the textile mill fire in Graham Tuesday night. The city’s fire chief said issues with the water system prompted the response. The flames broke out at about 9:15 p.m. at the Old Culp Weaving Warehouse on East Parker Street. Graham […]
chapelboro.com
Just Salad Closes Chapel Hill Location After 2 Years
A salad and wrap business in Chapel Hill has closed its doors for good. Just Salad, a chain restaurant located in Village Plaza at 111 South Elliott Road, features a sign posted on its door saying the location is permanently closed. While the official Just Salad website marks the Chapel Hill location as open, the Google business profile for the specialty salad shop confirms it is closed.
rhinotimes.com
County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
chapelboro.com
Fences Go Up at University Place as Preparation for New Construction Begins
The University Place mall in Chapel Hill is partially known for its ample parking lots — but there’s one portion that will be off-limits to patrons for the foreseeable future. Contractors installed temporary fencing around the southeast corner of the parking lot off South Estes Drive on Wednesday,...
cohaitungchi.com
30 Can't-Miss Things to Do in Raleigh, N.C.
Up for an adventure? The Mountains-to-Sea Trail (MST)—known as “N.C.'s hiking trail”—stretches more than 1,000 miles from the Great Smoky Mountains to the Outer Banks, cutting through North Raleigh near Falls Lake and the Neuse River Greenway Trail along the way. Two recommended ways to get a short taste of the trail—where the terrain is easy to tackle and provides plenty of unique plant and wildlife—are to start at either Blue Jay Point County Park or Wilkerson Nature Preserve, where you'll connect to the MST by spotting and following the white dots on tree trunks. Headed east from Wilkerson Nature Preserve to the Falls Lake Dam Visitor's Center is three miles, making the out-and-back route one of the area's best short hikes.
cbs17
2 workers sent to hospital after inhaling chemical vapors at business in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital Friday morning after they had been exposed to hazardous chemicals, according to the City of Durham. At 10:40 a.m., firefighters said they responded to an automatic fire alarm at a business in the 600 block of Ellis Road. Upon arrival, units found a commercial structure with nothing visible.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Durham Fire Department puts out downtown blaze in 5 minutes flat
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department worked fast to contain a fire Thursday morning — taking control of it in five minutes flat. The fire was reported in the basement of a building downtown at 723 Rigsbee Avenue. The first crew that arrived tamed the flames...
Comments / 3