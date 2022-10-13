ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 3

Related
chapelboro.com

Land Use Plan, Sanford Merger Project Updates Heard at Pittsboro Meeting

Pittsboro Town commissioners heard a status update on the town’s Land Use Plan during the board’s Monday night meeting. Janie Phelps, a planner with the town and acting planning director, presented the update during the board’s meeting at town hall. The board originally adopted the Land Use Plan in October 2012; the town is now updating the plan, soliciting feedback from community stakeholders through interviews and a survey. The Land Use Plan sketches out a town’s vision for the future and offers suggestions for achieving that vision, and guides policy, funding and infrastructure decisions.
PITTSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Future of Franklin Street: Chapel Hill leaders to consider changes to make street more friendly to pedestrians, bikers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill leaders on Wednesday night will examine new design options for Franklin Street. The Chapel Hill Town Council will look at options to make a roughly one-mile stretch downtown more bike and pedestrian friendly. Some of the town's proposals include major redesigns like adding parklets to add space and amenities on the street. There are also proposals for a multi-use path.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
newsoforange.com

‘Net-zero’ neighborhood to be first in Orange Co.

On paper, it looks like something from in the future. But to Jodi Bakst, the driving force behind a potential ‘net-zero’ neighborhood in Orange County, the development should be something North Carolinians see more frequently, and in present times. Bakst, who is owner of Real Estate Experts and...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Historic Durham neighborhood opens its doors for tours of renovated homes

DURHAM, N.C. — Those looking for a way to spend a sunny Sunday can tour some historic homes in a leisurely stroll through one of Durham's oldest neighborhoods. The Trinity Park Home Tour features some nine of the neighborhood's most celebrated homes in a tradition started in 1975. The tour is typically held every two years and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Government
Axios Raleigh

Raleigh and Durham's infrastructure eyesores

Our readers had big feelings about the ugliest spots in the Triangle, and we are here for it. Some of the eyesores you highlighted, in no particular order: North Carolina's state legislative building, on Jones Street in Raleigh, as seen aboveThe state government complex, also on Jones Street in Raleigh The state government complex, on Jones Street. Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosThe Wake County Courthouse Wake County Courthouse. Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosThe part of Western Blvd with the new diverging diamond interchangeDescribed by one reader as “Just a sea of orange barrels, clearcut trees, uncut overgrowth, and then the abandoned K-Mart is just the cherry on top. Just hideous.”Downtown Durham's Marriott, which one reader said "looks like a drab Soviet era apartment building."The Archdale building, at the corner of Peace and Wilmington in Raleigh The Archdale Building. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios
RALEIGH, NC
rhinotimes.com

Pallet Shelter Vote Raises Unanswered Questions About Project

Details on the proposed project to provide temporary housing for the homeless are few and far between. At a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, the City Council voted 7-1 to allocate $535,000 to purchase 40 pallet houses for “The Doorway Project” to provide temporary housing for the homeless.
GREENSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham Park Check-In: Mosaic and 79 Degrees West

The Chatham Park Check-In continues with the next series of interviews, which cover the Mosaic multiuse center that features commercial, consumer and condominium space. Interviewed are Mosaic developers Kirk Bradley and Kevin Scanlon, plus Michelle Bolas and Sheryl Waddell, from Innovate Carolina, UNC-Chapel Hill’s department for innovation, entrepreneurship and economic development, who are creating the co-working space 79 Degrees West at the Mosaic.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Franklin Street#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Ncdot#Franklin St
WRAL

Foodie News: Nana's has a new owner

RALEIGH, N.C. — Big news this week out of Durham. Durham chef and restaurateur Matt Kelly (Vin Rouge, Mateo Bar de Tapas, Mothers & Sons and the now-closed Saint James Seafood, but hopefully re-openng) has purchased Nana’s, a beloved North Carolina fine dining destination from chef-owner Scott Howell. Kelly, a four-time James Beard semifinalist, plans to renovate the restaurant but keep the name Nana’s and offer a menu inspired by what Howell served for more than 25 years: Southern cuisine executed and influenced by European cooking techniques. Nana’s is located at 2514 University Drive in Durham. Learn more about Kelly’s restaurants here.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX8 News

Graham warehouse fire raises concerns about city’s water system

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance County agencies had to bring water to the scene of the textile mill fire in Graham Tuesday night. The city’s fire chief said issues with the water system prompted the response. The flames broke out at about 9:15 p.m. at the Old Culp Weaving Warehouse on East Parker Street. Graham […]
GRAHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Just Salad Closes Chapel Hill Location After 2 Years

A salad and wrap business in Chapel Hill has closed its doors for good. Just Salad, a chain restaurant located in Village Plaza at 111 South Elliott Road, features a sign posted on its door saying the location is permanently closed. While the official Just Salad website marks the Chapel Hill location as open, the Google business profile for the specialty salad shop confirms it is closed.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
cohaitungchi.com

30 Can't-Miss Things to Do in Raleigh, N.C.

Up for an adventure? The Mountains-to-Sea Trail (MST)—known as “N.C.'s hiking trail”—stretches more than 1,000 miles from the Great Smoky Mountains to the Outer Banks, cutting through North Raleigh near Falls Lake and the Neuse River Greenway Trail along the way. Two recommended ways to get a short taste of the trail—where the terrain is easy to tackle and provides plenty of unique plant and wildlife—are to start at either Blue Jay Point County Park or Wilkerson Nature Preserve, where you'll connect to the MST by spotting and following the white dots on tree trunks. Headed east from Wilkerson Nature Preserve to the Falls Lake Dam Visitor's Center is three miles, making the out-and-back route one of the area's best short hikes.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy