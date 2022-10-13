Read full article on original website
Related
GolfWRX
Inside the Numbers: A look at the launch monitor results for 3 different PGA Tour players
Recently, during a practice round at Quail Hollow Club ahead of the 2022 Presidents Cup, I was standing near the tee at hole No. 13, which is a par-4 measuring 504 yards. I was briefly following a foursome of United States team members, including Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, and Cameron Young.
GOLF・
I’m a fashion guru, here are five outfits which are so outdated they’re embarrassing – round toe boots are awful
A FASHIONISTA has revealed that there are several looks that are so out of date that you need to ditch immediately. Luckily, YouTuber Shea Whitney was also on hand to show how you can update the looks and make them stylish again in seconds. Shea welcomed her subscribers to her...
You’ve been cooking your bacon wrong – but this free trick means it will taste 100 times better
IF you’re a big fan of a fry-up or a bacon sandwich for breakfast, you’ll no doubt have been frying your bacon in oil to achieve that perfect crispiness. But one cooking fan has shared how she’s found a way of making it the tastiest and crispiest you’ve ever had – and the best bit is that it doesn’t cost a penny.
I’m an interior designer, here are the six things to buy now that are going to be on trend in 2023
YOU don't have to spend a fortune to have a home that's both practical and stylish. But if you want to be on trend, there are some things you should probably ditch and a few things you might want to add to your home. Interior designer Kiva Brent revealed seven...
RELATED PEOPLE
thegolfnewsnet.com
What is the leaf rule in golf? Is there a real rule for golf balls lost in leaves?
If you've ever played golf in the fall in certain parts of the world, you've no doubt experienced playing a golf course where leaves have fallen all over the place. They cover the ground and make it much more difficult to find a golf ball -- particularly in the rough.
GOLF・
Comments / 0