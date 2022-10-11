Read full article on original website
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
Creditors say Chad does not need debt relief now given oil price surge
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chad's creditors on Thursday said they had agreed that the African country did not need debt relief at the moment given a surge in oil prices, but committed to reconvene if a financing gap was identified. In a statement released by the Paris Club of...
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly flat in September
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly unchanged in September as stubbornly high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates crimp demand for goods. The Commerce Department said on Friday that the unchanged reading in sales last month followed an upwardly revised 0.4% increase in August. Sales in...
China inflation at 29-mth high but price pressure largely benign
BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's consumer inflation rose to a 29-month high in September, driven mainly by pork prices, but price pressures remain largely benign, in an economy hobbled by strict COVID-19 curbs and a property crisis. China's central bank has been trying to bolster growth while avoiding aggressive...
Column: Diesel's gloomy message for the global economy: Kemp
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Global shortages of middle distillates such as diesel, gas oil and heating oil are intensifying rather than easing – making it more likely a relatively severe slowdown in the business cycle will be necessary to rebalance the market:. The global petroleum and refining system...
Gold still shines bright in Quebec but critical metals are a rising star
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have been the bread and butter of Quebec's mining sector, but growing demand for critical metals is creating new opportunities in the province's northwestern Abitibi region, according to Maxime Guilbault, a partner at PWC. Talking with Kitco News at the Xplor mining conference in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Guildault said that more investment capital has to flow into critical metals in Quebec for the sector to see sustainable growth.
Sterling drops after UK's Truss fires Kwarteng, dollar hits new 32-year high vs yen
NEW YORK/LONDON Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sterling fell sharply against the U.S. dollar on Friday after British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister and scrapped parts of their economic package that has caused so much turmoil in the UK's currency and bond markets. The dollar, on the other...
U.S. Treasury's Yellen says Russian oil price cap not determined yet
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the exact dollar level of a price cap on Russian oil had not yet been determined, but insisted she had not suggested a price in the $60 per barrel range was being actively considered. Yellen said there was wide...
UK turmoil likely to keep Italian economic policy reasonable -officials
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The sharp negative market reaction to Britain's plans of tax cuts and large new borrowing is likely to be a stark warning to the emerging new Italian government and other EU countries to keep fiscal policy responsible, senior euro zone officials said. European Union governments...
UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's resignation letter
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday that he had resigned after Prime Minister Liz Truss asked him to stand aside as chancellor of the exchequer. Below is the full text of his letter, which he posted on Twitter:. "You have asked me to...
U.K.・
A U.S. central bank digital currency isn't necessary for dollar supremacy- Fed's Waller
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Creating a U.S. central bank digital currency is likely not important to the long-term status of the U.S. dollar, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Friday. In a speech during an event held by the Harvard National Security Journal, Waller said that a digital dollar would...
Gold prices remain under solid selling pressure following flat U.S. retail sales numbers
(Kitco News) - Gold prices remain under pressure near session lows following mixed U.S. retail sales. U.S. retail sales were unchanged last month following an upwardly revised drop of 0.4% in August, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 0.2% in last month's headline number.
U.S. to probe Samsung, Qualcomm, TSMC over semiconductors, circuits
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators will investigate units of Samsung (005930.KS), Qualcomm (QCOM.O) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (2330.TW) (TSMC) over certain semiconductor devices and integrated circuits and mobile devices using those components, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday. The USITC will probe certain semiconductors manufactured...
Ukraine's Marchenko elected to chair the boards of World Bank, IMF in 2023
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The shareholders of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on Friday elected Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko to chair the boards of governors of both institutions in 2023. The unanimous decision, which came during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in...
UK's Royal Mint announces record profits as investors turn to gold amid market turmoil
(Kitco News) The Royal Mint saw record profits during its latest financial year, which ended on March 31, as investors diversified their portfolios with precious metals. The UK's oldest company and the official maker of UK coins reported sales of more than £1.2 billion ($1.33 billion) during the fiscal year, with pre-tax profits of £18 million ($20.4 million).
Wesdome says its gold production down 22% in Q3, reiterates 2022 guidance
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that Eagle River production for the quarter was in line with revised guidance, adding that...
Alcoa asks White House to block U.S. imports of Russian aluminum
Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S.-based aluminum producer Alcoa Inc on Thursday said it is lobbying the White House to block American imports of the metal from Russia following Moscow's latest military escalation in Ukraine. Reuters reported this week that President Joe Biden's administration was considering a range of options related...
13% of Canadians hold Bitcoin, says Bank of Canada
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The share of Canadians who own Bitcoin rose from 5% in the period from 2018-2020 to 13% in...
