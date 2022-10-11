(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have been the bread and butter of Quebec's mining sector, but growing demand for critical metals is creating new opportunities in the province's northwestern Abitibi region, according to Maxime Guilbault, a partner at PWC. Talking with Kitco News at the Xplor mining conference in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Guildault said that more investment capital has to flow into critical metals in Quebec for the sector to see sustainable growth.

METAL MINING ・ 1 DAY AGO