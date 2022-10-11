ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kitco.com

Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%

(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly flat in September

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly unchanged in September as stubbornly high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates crimp demand for goods. The Commerce Department said on Friday that the unchanged reading in sales last month followed an upwardly revised 0.4% increase in August. Sales in...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

China inflation at 29-mth high but price pressure largely benign

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's consumer inflation rose to a 29-month high in September, driven mainly by pork prices, but price pressures remain largely benign, in an economy hobbled by strict COVID-19 curbs and a property crisis. China's central bank has been trying to bolster growth while avoiding aggressive...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Column: Diesel's gloomy message for the global economy: Kemp

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Global shortages of middle distillates such as diesel, gas oil and heating oil are intensifying rather than easing – making it more likely a relatively severe slowdown in the business cycle will be necessary to rebalance the market:. The global petroleum and refining system...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold still shines bright in Quebec but critical metals are a rising star

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have been the bread and butter of Quebec's mining sector, but growing demand for critical metals is creating new opportunities in the province's northwestern Abitibi region, according to Maxime Guilbault, a partner at PWC. Talking with Kitco News at the Xplor mining conference in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Guildault said that more investment capital has to flow into critical metals in Quebec for the sector to see sustainable growth.
METAL MINING
kitco.com

UK turmoil likely to keep Italian economic policy reasonable -officials

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The sharp negative market reaction to Britain's plans of tax cuts and large new borrowing is likely to be a stark warning to the emerging new Italian government and other EU countries to keep fiscal policy responsible, senior euro zone officials said. European Union governments...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's resignation letter

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday that he had resigned after Prime Minister Liz Truss asked him to stand aside as chancellor of the exchequer. Below is the full text of his letter, which he posted on Twitter:. "You have asked me to...
U.K.
kitco.com

Gold prices remain under solid selling pressure following flat U.S. retail sales numbers

(Kitco News) - Gold prices remain under pressure near session lows following mixed U.S. retail sales. U.S. retail sales were unchanged last month following an upwardly revised drop of 0.4% in August, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 0.2% in last month's headline number.
RETAIL
kitco.com

U.S. to probe Samsung, Qualcomm, TSMC over semiconductors, circuits

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators will investigate units of Samsung (005930.KS), Qualcomm (QCOM.O) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (2330.TW) (TSMC) over certain semiconductor devices and integrated circuits and mobile devices using those components, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday. The USITC will probe certain semiconductors manufactured...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Ukraine's Marchenko elected to chair the boards of World Bank, IMF in 2023

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The shareholders of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on Friday elected Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko to chair the boards of governors of both institutions in 2023. The unanimous decision, which came during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in...
EUROPE
kitco.com

UK's Royal Mint announces record profits as investors turn to gold amid market turmoil

(Kitco News) The Royal Mint saw record profits during its latest financial year, which ended on March 31, as investors diversified their portfolios with precious metals. The UK's oldest company and the official maker of UK coins reported sales of more than £1.2 billion ($1.33 billion) during the fiscal year, with pre-tax profits of £18 million ($20.4 million).
MARKETS
kitco.com

Alcoa asks White House to block U.S. imports of Russian aluminum

Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S.-based aluminum producer Alcoa Inc on Thursday said it is lobbying the White House to block American imports of the metal from Russia following Moscow's latest military escalation in Ukraine. Reuters reported this week that President Joe Biden's administration was considering a range of options related...
POTUS
kitco.com

13% of Canadians hold Bitcoin, says Bank of Canada

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The share of Canadians who own Bitcoin rose from 5% in the period from 2018-2020 to 13% in...
CURRENCIES

