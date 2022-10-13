ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Death penalty sought for woman convicted of killing expectant Texas mother to steal her unborn baby

Prosecutors asked a Texas jury Wednesday to sentence a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn daughter from her womb. The appeal came as the penalty phase of Taylor Parker's capital murder trial began for the October 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and theft of her unborn baby. The Bowie County jury previously found Parker guilty of capital murder.
NEW BOSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy