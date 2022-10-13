Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report Has WR Trade in Mind for Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have five wide receivers on the active roster, and Bleacher Report has an extra one in mind for the purple team via trade. In addition to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Reagor, and Jalen Nailor, Kristopher Knox from Bleacher Report suggested this week that the Vikings add Denzel Mims from the New York Jets.
This May Be Last Hurrah for Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will turn 39 years old in November in a season coming off back-to-back MVP campaigns. And the 2022 campaign may be Rodgers’ last, according to NFL reporter Michael Balko. Balko tweeted on Wednesday, “I’ve spoken to some people within the Packers organization, [and[...
John Elway Had His Eye on Vikings Coach
When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Dolphins
My selection of Vikings players to watch in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears all played an integral role in the Vikings fourth win of the season. Hopefully, it’s the same story this week as the Vikings head down to Miami for their third road game. They are searching...
Former Vikings WR Lands in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to remain relevant in 2022, frantically treading water with a 1-4 record through 5 games. Now, they’ve signed a former Minnesota Vikings WR. He’s Albert Wilson, who was a member of the Vikings for about three months. The Vikings onboarded Wilson at...
ESPN Sends Vikings CB Help
In the last couple of seasons, the Vikings’ defensive backs have been the Achilles heel of the franchise. After the departures of Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes, the organization relied on cheap free agents and young and inexperienced players. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah re-signed Patrick Peterson to play one...
PurplePTSD: The Case of the Missing Nwangwu, Jefferson & SB, Booth Mania
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – PPTSD‘s Kyle Joudry wonders — where is Kene Nwangwu?...
The Vikings Aren’t a Contender. Yet.
The Minnesota Vikings enter Week 6 boasting a three-game winning streak, sitting at 4-1 atop the NFC North. This is uncharted territory for these Vikings, whose best start through five games since Kirk Cousins arrived was 3-2 in 2019. The Vikings’ hot start has subsections of the fan base, as...
Comparing the Vikings First 5 Games to Last Season
The Minnesota Vikings are off to a 4-1 start. However, they could also very easily be 1-4. Last season at this time, they started 2-3 and easily could have been 4-1. Perhaps even 5-0. So far, Minnesota has been winning games the way they were losing some last season. Last...
Teddy Bridgewater to Back Up Rookie Skylar Thompson
There was a time that the Minnesota Vikings expected Teddy Bridgewater to be their franchise quarterback. Unfortunately a catastrophic knee injury changed the entire trajectory of that reality, but the Kirk Cousins led squad may take on the fan-favorite this weekend. Teddy Bridgewater was drafted with the 32nd overall pick...
Purple Rumor Mill: Jets WR on the Radar, Asamoah’s Rise, Division Frontrunners
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the October 15th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
The National Folks Picking the Dolphins over Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings (4-1) are 3.5-point favorites three days before a showdown with the Miami Dolphins (3-2) in Week 6. The Dolphins lost to the upstart New York Jets, 40-17, in Week 5 after losing QB1 Tua Tagovailoa and QB2 Teddy Bridgewater in back-to-back games. The Vikings conquered the Chicago Bears 29-22 in a wacky game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota hopped out to an 18-point lead, later trailed by one point, and won by seven.
Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Week 6 at Dolphins
The Minnesota Vikings are 3.5-point favorites on the road this weekend at the Miami Dolphins. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North, thanks to a loss by the Green Bay Packers in London. Miami needs a road win to avoid 3-3 mediocrity after a 3-0 start. The Vikings haven’t won a...
Justin Jefferson Still Not Fixated on Dough
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson told reporters in July he wasn’t fond of money. And he’s not backing off the sentiment three months later. Jefferson said to the Pioneer Press before the preseason began, “I’ll focus on contract after the season. Our main thing is reaching to that goal, but I’m not really too fond of money. I’m really just trying to get that goal of being the best receiver.”
Dolphins Game in Week 6 a Little Funky for Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings were supposed to face a Miami Dolphins team with heightened expectations during Week 6. As circumstances have changed, fans may travel to Florida to see a different reality for both sides. Not many outlets had Kevin O’Connell’s club leading the NFC North in 2022. Through one tilt...
Explained: What to Expect against the Dolphins
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 141 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Sal Spice and Raun Sawh, who preview the Dolphins-Vikings matchup, along with Dustin Baker. Particularly, Skylar Thompson, the Vikings history against backup...
The Vikings Can Feast on Struggling Dolphins OL
The Minnesota Vikings’ defensive line may be set up for a big day in Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, and it isn’t just because Miami will be starting rookie Skylar Thompson. For the second straight day on Thursday, Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead missed practice with a toe injury. This injury kept Armstead off the field in last week’s loss to the New York Jets for all but eight plays.
Week 6 NFL Picks: Can the Vikings Take Care of Business on the Road?
Vikings -7 (Tie) Bears/Vikings O44 points (W) Bengals/Ravens O48 points (L) For the first time since being drafted by the Bengals in 2020, Joe Burrow returns to the state of Louisiana where he led one of the most dangerous offenses in college football history at LSU and won a national championship.
Explained: 7 Big Things to Follow in Dolphins-Vikings
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 142 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines storylines for Minnesota’s Week 6 trip to Miami. Particularly, the pass rush, offensive line, Kirk Cousins, and other items are discussed.
PFN Identifies Biggest Weakness for ‘Contender’ Vikings
PFN Identifies Biggest Weakness for ‘Contender’ Vikings. Pro Football Network recently identified every contender’s biggest weakness pre-NFL trade deadline. This involved suggestions for 23 teams regarded as having a chance of the playoffs and ultimately contending for the Super Bowl. The Vikings appear on the list early with the 6th-best playoff odds of 85%. So what does Dallas Robinson of PFN see as the Vikings biggest weakness?
