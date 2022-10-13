ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

Montgomery panhandling campaign asking for donations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been three months since the capital city launched their new Give Smart Montgomery campaign aimed at tackling panhandlers. Thousands of dollars have been donated, but the Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) says they need more nonprofits to apply for the grant money to help these individuals.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

David Azbell’s unique election collection

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gavels, buttons, phones, and women’s underwear, it’s all part of an election collection like you’ve never seen before. Montgomery’s David Azbell has a passion for politics that started when he was a little boy. “I’ve been working in Alabama politics for 25...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvasfm.org

Mayor's Annual Neighborhood Banquet

The Mayor's Annual Neighborhood Banquet will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in Montgomery. The ticketed event will honor neighborhoods throughout the city. Guest speaker, Mayor Steven L. Reed will talk about his vision for the city's neighborhoods and recognize citizens for their work in the community. The event...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Government
alabamanews.net

Annual Neighborhood Banquet held to thank Montgomery community leaders

Mayor Steven Reed and the city of Montgomery neighborhood services held the annual neighborhood banquet tonight to thank Montgomery community leaders who are making a difference. Reviving neighborhood pride is a key resource to making areas in Montgomery safer. Mayor Steven Reed took time to thank neighborhood leaders who invest...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

2nd Annual Day of Dreams Telethon to End the Food Line in MGM will be held on October 27th

Montgomery, AL- Mark Bunting, general manager of WSFA 12 News announced that the news organization will host the 2nd Annual Day of Dreams Telethon on Thursday October 27, 2022 from 5:30 am to 6:30 pm to benefit the Mercy House and MAP Center Ministry. Last year WSFA 12 News donated its former television station to Mercy House and MAP Center with the hope that the agency headed by Pastor Ken Austin, Executive Director, would expand and enhance critically needed services to West Montgomery disadvantaged children and families.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

It’s Pike County Fair Time!

The nip in the air let’s us know that the Pike County fair is just around the corner. Actually, it’s even closer than that, said Kathy Sneed, publicity chair for the sponsoring Troy Shrine Club. The 2022 Pike County Fair gets underway at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 18...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Alabama State Department of Education drafts legislative priorities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In March 2023, lawmakers will return to Montgomery for the next legislative session. To prepare, education leaders in the state have drafted some of their own legislative priorities during the state board of education work session. The board took a look at legislation that didn’t pass...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Dallas Co. Mourns Loss of Central Alabama Fair Manager

The Selma-Dallas County community is mourning the sudden loss of one the area’s most prominent civic leaders. John T. Haskell managed the Central Alabama Fair for more than a decade — and used it to help countless people in need. Haskell was the driving force behind the Central...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Troy University announces 2022 homecoming court

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University has announced the members of the 2022 Homecoming Court. The Queen and King will be crowned at halftime of Saturday’s Homecoming game against Texas State. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Queen court:. Lauren Buehler of Daphne, Alabama. Buehler is a senior secondary...
TROY, AL
News Break
Politics
alabamanews.net

Southside High Celebrates National School Lunch Week

This week is National School Lunch Week — and Southside High School in Dallas County — is celebrating the week in a big way. Sabrina Walker is the Child Nutrition Manager at Southside High School. And she’s pulling out all the stops — to celebrate National School Lunch Week.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

‘Fall’ into the weekend with these fun-filled events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall means fun with the great time you are sure to have with these fun-filled events this weekend. This is your last weekend to visit the Alabama National Fair. You can enjoy the live shark encounter, racing pigs, the circus, then there’s funnel cakes, ribbon fries, turkey legs, corn, lemonade, and the list goes on and on. You have until Sunday to enjoy the Alabama National Fair. Those of you who are in Autauga County can enjoy the Autauga County Fair this weekend. There will be rides, live entertainment, and so much more.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

A mural worth a few hundred years

The long-awaited mural in Thorsby is complete, and the residents of the Scandinavian settlement of the south are enjoying the vibrant and heritage-rich design. Presley Langley, owner of the Yellow Room Design Co. in Prattville, worked closely with Whitney Barlow and the City Council of Thorsby to formulate a plan for the mural on the side of the building at the corner of Rebel Street and Minnesota Avenue. The planning began in April, and five months later the plans became a reality.
THORSBY, AL
WSFA

Man injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man injured. According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard around 1:10 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s just off Atlanta Highway. There, officers found an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Montgomery police locate missing man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have located a missing man. A missing and endangered alert was issued Saturday morning for 42-year-old Timothy Lance Chastain. Authorities canceled the alert Saturday evening. No further details were released. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and...
MONTGOMERY, AL

