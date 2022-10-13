Read full article on original website
WSFA
Montgomery panhandling campaign asking for donations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been three months since the capital city launched their new Give Smart Montgomery campaign aimed at tackling panhandlers. Thousands of dollars have been donated, but the Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) says they need more nonprofits to apply for the grant money to help these individuals.
WSFA
WSFA to hold 2022 Day of Dreams Telethon benefiting MAP Center, Mercy House
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will hold the second Day of Dreams telethon event benefiting the MAP Center and Mercy House Thursday, Oct. 27th. The telethon will take place from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Volunteers will be on hand to take your call and donations. According to...
WSFA
David Azbell’s unique election collection
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gavels, buttons, phones, and women’s underwear, it’s all part of an election collection like you’ve never seen before. Montgomery’s David Azbell has a passion for politics that started when he was a little boy. “I’ve been working in Alabama politics for 25...
wvasfm.org
Mayor's Annual Neighborhood Banquet
The Mayor's Annual Neighborhood Banquet will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in Montgomery. The ticketed event will honor neighborhoods throughout the city. Guest speaker, Mayor Steven L. Reed will talk about his vision for the city's neighborhoods and recognize citizens for their work in the community. The event...
alabamanews.net
Annual Neighborhood Banquet held to thank Montgomery community leaders
Mayor Steven Reed and the city of Montgomery neighborhood services held the annual neighborhood banquet tonight to thank Montgomery community leaders who are making a difference. Reviving neighborhood pride is a key resource to making areas in Montgomery safer. Mayor Steven Reed took time to thank neighborhood leaders who invest...
elmoreautauganews.com
2nd Annual Day of Dreams Telethon to End the Food Line in MGM will be held on October 27th
Montgomery, AL- Mark Bunting, general manager of WSFA 12 News announced that the news organization will host the 2nd Annual Day of Dreams Telethon on Thursday October 27, 2022 from 5:30 am to 6:30 pm to benefit the Mercy House and MAP Center Ministry. Last year WSFA 12 News donated its former television station to Mercy House and MAP Center with the hope that the agency headed by Pastor Ken Austin, Executive Director, would expand and enhance critically needed services to West Montgomery disadvantaged children and families.
Tuskegee native, Baltimore pastor to Tuberville: ‘Criminals were the ones who enslaved the Black people’
This is an opinion column. Reparations were Rev. Robert Turner’s passion long before they became a national clarion call for those who believe America owes compensation to the descendants of the thousands of Black men, women, and children who were enslaved in our nation for more than a century of systemic racial inequities.
Troy Messenger
It’s Pike County Fair Time!
The nip in the air let’s us know that the Pike County fair is just around the corner. Actually, it’s even closer than that, said Kathy Sneed, publicity chair for the sponsoring Troy Shrine Club. The 2022 Pike County Fair gets underway at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 18...
Debate surrounding bylaws at Alabama Democrats’ convention ends in walkout
The second day of the Alabama Democratic Party’s statewide convention in Montgomery ended abruptly with a large group of committee members walking out after a debate over proposed changes to the organization’s bylaws. A draft proposal for new bylaws has been circulating throughout the party — some members...
WSFA
Alabama State Department of Education drafts legislative priorities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In March 2023, lawmakers will return to Montgomery for the next legislative session. To prepare, education leaders in the state have drafted some of their own legislative priorities during the state board of education work session. The board took a look at legislation that didn’t pass...
alabamanews.net
Dallas Co. Mourns Loss of Central Alabama Fair Manager
The Selma-Dallas County community is mourning the sudden loss of one the area’s most prominent civic leaders. John T. Haskell managed the Central Alabama Fair for more than a decade — and used it to help countless people in need. Haskell was the driving force behind the Central...
wtvy.com
Troy University announces 2022 homecoming court
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University has announced the members of the 2022 Homecoming Court. The Queen and King will be crowned at halftime of Saturday’s Homecoming game against Texas State. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Queen court:. Lauren Buehler of Daphne, Alabama. Buehler is a senior secondary...
unionspringsherald.com
Bonnie Plants Farm roots with Union Springs Elementary 3rd and 4th grade STEM students
Community partnership + vertical planning = STEM opportunities for students. Thank you to Bo Hancock, Tyler Whitley, and Savannah Burgess, Bonnie Plants Representatives, for sponsoring the Cabbage Project for Union Springs Elementary School. All 3rd and 4th grade students received cabbage seedlings to grow as a STEM activity with the...
alabamanews.net
Southside High Celebrates National School Lunch Week
This week is National School Lunch Week — and Southside High School in Dallas County — is celebrating the week in a big way. Sabrina Walker is the Child Nutrition Manager at Southside High School. And she’s pulling out all the stops — to celebrate National School Lunch Week.
Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
WSFA
‘Fall’ into the weekend with these fun-filled events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall means fun with the great time you are sure to have with these fun-filled events this weekend. This is your last weekend to visit the Alabama National Fair. You can enjoy the live shark encounter, racing pigs, the circus, then there’s funnel cakes, ribbon fries, turkey legs, corn, lemonade, and the list goes on and on. You have until Sunday to enjoy the Alabama National Fair. Those of you who are in Autauga County can enjoy the Autauga County Fair this weekend. There will be rides, live entertainment, and so much more.
Clanton Advertiser
A mural worth a few hundred years
The long-awaited mural in Thorsby is complete, and the residents of the Scandinavian settlement of the south are enjoying the vibrant and heritage-rich design. Presley Langley, owner of the Yellow Room Design Co. in Prattville, worked closely with Whitney Barlow and the City Council of Thorsby to formulate a plan for the mural on the side of the building at the corner of Rebel Street and Minnesota Avenue. The planning began in April, and five months later the plans became a reality.
WSFA
Man injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man injured. According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard around 1:10 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s just off Atlanta Highway. There, officers found an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
wbrc.com
Montgomery police locate missing man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have located a missing man. A missing and endangered alert was issued Saturday morning for 42-year-old Timothy Lance Chastain. Authorities canceled the alert Saturday evening. No further details were released. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and...
WSFA
Slain Montgomery officer’s mother creates plates to commemorate violence victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mother of a fallen Montgomery police officer is turning her pain into purpose by making commemorative plates for families who have lost loved ones to violence. Sharon Pughsley started a nonprofit called Tookie’s Voice in honor of her daughter, detective Tanisha Pughsley, who was fatally...
