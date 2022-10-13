MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall means fun with the great time you are sure to have with these fun-filled events this weekend. This is your last weekend to visit the Alabama National Fair. You can enjoy the live shark encounter, racing pigs, the circus, then there’s funnel cakes, ribbon fries, turkey legs, corn, lemonade, and the list goes on and on. You have until Sunday to enjoy the Alabama National Fair. Those of you who are in Autauga County can enjoy the Autauga County Fair this weekend. There will be rides, live entertainment, and so much more.

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO