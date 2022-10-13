Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina before being caught was allegedly on meth and had been awake for days, authorities say

Read full article on original website
Related
A North Carolina sheriff was caught on tape saying he was going to fire his Black officers: 'It's just time to clean them out'
Sheriff Jody Greene denied "any racial intent or actions on my part" after the release of the audio, which was said to have come from February 2019.
insideedition.com
Suspect Charged in Murder of North Carolina Teens Found Shot to Death After Being Reported Missing
A 17-year-old suspect in connection to the murder of the two North Carolina teens that were found shot dead in woods has been charged, according to authorities. On Monday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina identified the two young people found shot and killed Sunday as missing teens Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, according to a press release.
Debbie Collier: Murder of Georgia woman found burned in a ravine was ‘personal and targeted’
The killing of a Georgia woman whose body was found burned in a ravine was “personal and targeted”, police say.Deborah Collier’s remains were found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville. The 59-year-old woman had been reported missing the day before by her daughter and husband, who last saw her at the family home in Clayton, nearly 60 miles from where her burned and partially naked body was discovered. Surveillance video obtained by authorities earlier this week shows Collier entering a Family Dollar store at 2.55pm on 10 September. She was...
Husband of Raleigh shooting victim says, ‘I always thought it would be me to go before she went.’
The husband of one of the victims of a mass shooting that left five people dead and two others injured in Raleigh, North Carolina, described his wife of five years as a “go-getter” and a caring person who always “looked out for” others. Nicole Connors, 52,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail
A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
Body found handcuffed in snow after fake US marshal ‘arrested’ Vermont man, feds say
The man was involved in a “business dispute” before his death, according to prosecutors.
South Carolina student pastor, 35, is put on leave after dishing out 'I heart hot youth pastors' stickers to young students including a 14-year-old girl
A student pastor in a South Carolina Baptist church has been placed on leave after handing out 'i [heart] hot youth pastors' stickers to students - allegedly including a 14-year-old girl. Cory Wall, 35, acknowledged via a statement put out by Fairview Baptist Church in Greer he 'made a poor...
Teen Football Star Is Fatally Shot on Date with Girlfriend: 'Last Word He Said to Me Was 'Help''
Police are still searching for a motive in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old high school football star Elijah DeWitt A teenage date night turned into a tragedy when a Georgia high school football star was fatally shot in a restaurant parking lot. "I run over to Elijah, and he's on the ground, and I go right over to him, and he mouths to me — the last word he said to me was 'help,'" victim Elijah DeWitt's longtime girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, told Fox News Digital. A standout senior wide receiver on the Jefferson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia high school football star’s girlfriend speaks out about harrowing shooting on couple’s date night
Georgia high school football star Elijah DeWitt's girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, recalled the shooting outside a Dave & Buster's and shares her decision to forgive the murder suspects.
Quinton Simon’s mother Leilani’s haunting post about being ‘psycho’ before she was named ‘suspect in toddler’s death’
A MOM posted about being "psycho" before police named her as the prime suspect in her missing toddler's death Thursday. Police made the tragic announcement that Quinton Simon, a 20-month-old boy, is believed to be dead after he mysteriously vanished from his home on October 5. Leilani Simon, the boy's...
Slain 4-Year-Old Was Alive When Trapped Inside Plastic Container, Coroner Says
A 4-year-old South Carolina girl whose body was found inside a plastic storage bin behind her home earlier this year died from asphyxiation after she was trapped in the container, a coroner said Tuesday. Joanna Lockaby’s death in Pelzer was deemed a homicide after the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy showed she was still alive when she was trapped in the container. After Lockaby’s body was found on July 19 by a search and rescue team, her half-brother, William Micah Hester, 17, was charged with murder. Lockaby was found about an hour after her parents reported her missing, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. At a bond hearing in July, Hester’s father insisted his son was “a good boy,” adding: “Micah would not do anything like this on purpose. I know my boy. He loves his sister.” The judge denied bond. In 2018, Lockaby’s older brother, Joe Lockaby, died when he was just 18 months old after being left in a car by his grandmother.Read it at The State
Sheriff Threatened to Fire All His Black Officers in Racist Tirade Caught on Tape
Just a few months after narrowly defeating the first Black sheriff in Columbus County, North Carolina, sheriff-elect Jody Greene went on a racist, paranoid tirade about his Black staff members in a phone call to the then-interim sheriff, calling them “bastards” and threatening to fire them all. “Fuck...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Georgia Inmate Accused of Stealing $11 Million From Billionaire While Behind Bars
A Georgia inmate is accused of stealing millions from a billionaire movie mogul by pretending to be him while behind bars. Arthur Lee Cofield Jr., 31, allegedly ran an elaborate operation inside the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Special Management Unit in which he tricked customer service representatives at Charles Schwab into believing he was Sidney Kimmel, the 94-year-old chairman and CEO of the production company Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Worker died in bathroom and no one noticed for days
Bessie Durham, 63, worked as a janitor at a South Carolina Belk department store. She went missing last Thursday and her body wasn’t discovered until Monday, according to police cited by WIS-TV.
Quinton Simon Update: Mom Named Suspect After FBI Says Child Likely Dead
"No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed," the Chatham County Police Department said.
Georgia police admit they don't know where toddler Quinton Simon's mother is a day after naming her as the main suspect in his death
Georgia police admitted on Thursday that they do not know where Leilani Howell, the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon, is - a day after naming her as the main suspect in his death. Quinton was last seen on October 5 when his 22-year-old mother reported him missing. She claimed...
Police Say Suspect Confessed To Five Killings After Being High On Meth And Four Days Without Sleep
James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested in connection to the murders of five people at a South Carolina home, which was reportedly frequented by drug users. A man arrested for the fatal shootings of five people in South Carolina allegedly told police that he had been using methamphetamines and had not slept in four days.
New Timeline Emerges In Case Of Slain Mom Debbie Collier, Who Was Found Dead After Sending Daughter Mysterious Message
Georgia investigators shared new information about murder of Debbie Collier, who reportedly sent her daughter a mysterious Venmo payment before she was found dead. New details are emerging about the murder of a Georgia woman whose nude remains were found in a wooded area after her family reported her missing earlier this month.
2 teens charged with murder, to be extradited after Georgia high school football star shot dead
Two teenagers have been arrested in South Carolina, charged with murder, and will be extradited in connection with the death of Georgia high school football star Elijah DeWitt, who was found shot in a mall parking lot. DeWitt, 18, was found dead on the ground with gunshot wounds Wednesday evening...
Five chilling clues emerge after ‘bodies of teens Lyric Woods and Devin Clark found’ from gunshots to mystery passenger
THE chilling disappearance of two teens left a small community in shock as disturbing clues emerge, from suspicious gunshots to a mystery passenger who may be the last person to see them. Two bodies, believed to be ninth grader Lyric Woods, 14, and high school football star Devin Clark, 18,...
Comments / 0