Movies

‘Doom Patrol’ season 4: New and returning cast, plot, release, and more

Doom Patrol is hands down one of DC’s most outlandish creations and the superpowered weirdos are coming back for season four on HBO Max. The story follows a group of people who all experienced traumatic events that gave them superpowers and how they cope with their lives. It stars the lovable Brendan Fraser, who voices Cliff Steele/Robot Man, April Bowlby as Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman, Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor/Negative Man, Diane Guerrero as Kay Challis/Crazy Jane, and Joivan Wade as Cyborg. Riley Shanahan performs in-costume as Robot-Man and Mattew Zuk performs in-costume as Negative Man. They’re led by the brilliantly mad Niles Caulder played by Timothy Dalton, and they get into all kinds of bizarre trouble.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Latest Marvel News: Sacha Baron Cohen might’ve just answered MCU fans’ prayers as a much different ‘She-Hulk’ ending is unveiled

Today’s biggest Marvel news story is an exercise in the importance of blind belief even in the face of overwhelming evidence pointing to the contrary. Despite fans having been constantly expecting this comic book character to show up in the MCU for the past two years, only to be disappointed every time, it’s just possible that their dark dreams are finally coming true. Meanwhile, She-Hulk‘s Tatiana Maslany outlines the much more expensive finale we didn’t get to see.
MOVIES
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need

Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
MOVIES
‘Halloween Ends’ finally gets its Rotten Tomatoes score, and it’s much scarier than Michael Myers could ever be

The end of one of horror’s longest-running franchise is here, aptly named Halloween Ends, but it may just be the critical reception that will have you screaming. After five decades in the sun, Halloween Ends will see a much-needed climax to the Michael Myers canon. Marketing itself as the definitive end and with star Jamie Lee Curtis previously saying it will “f*ck you up”, the hype is very real for it. Considering the hit-and-miss history of Halloween sequels, you may not be shocked to see how the latest is faring critically, though.
MOVIES
‘The Rings of Power’ showrunners express relief at not having to keep secrets anymore

This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Rings of Power. The Rings of Power‘s first season is now complete, delivering a twist that’s left fans breathless and is certain to inspire debate online for years. Though a lot went down in the finale, all that anyone’s going to be talking about it is the twist that Charlie Vickers’ hunky castaway Halbrand is… the dark lord Sauron.
TV SERIES
‘Werewolf by Night’ writer handily explains why you shouldn’t shape the future of the MCU at Starbucks

It seems foolproof at a glance; stroll into that green and white slice of your local strip mall, swipe a Venti Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino, and start penning the script to the next entry in the world’s most high-profile cinematic universe whilst surrounded by many a hungry fan who would sacrifice several of their newborns for a juicy leak?
MOVIES
10 Best Jamie Lee Curtis movies, ranked

A scream queen turned Hollywood A-lister, Jamie Lee Curtis boasts a uniquely varied filmography. Curtis, the daughter of movie stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, first rose to prominence amongst casual movie-goers by starring in her debut feature film, John Carpenter’s Halloween in 1978. Since then, Curtis has carved out a critically-acclaimed career that has included the acclaimed comedy A Fish Called Wanda, James Cameron’s action romp True Lies, and the beloved teen comedy Freaky Friday. Despite a great number of high-profile roles, Curtis boasts a number of hidden gems in her filmography, as well.
MOVIES
Will Wolverine bring his son with him to the MCU?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to take one giant leap in mutant-kind by reintroducing Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in Deadpool 3. While Ms. Marvel was recently teased to be a mutant herself, along with a few other newly-introduced characters, Wolverine will, as of writing, be the largest mutant name in the MCU by the time the film releases. We should not be surprised that the character will be making some appearance in the MCU as he was twice teased in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
MOVIES
‘She-Hulk’ star divulges details on the alternate ending that almost was

Say what you like about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the show really went all out with its insane season finale. Our Jade Giantess Jennifer Walters had been poking through the fourth wall all along, but she positively smashed it into bits in this week’s last episode when she broke through the boundaries of Disney Plus to demand the staff of Marvel Studios make her a better ending.
TV SERIES
‘She-Hulk’ brought in a real attorney at law for courtroom accuracy

No one can nitpick realism out of something that doesn’t exist in the first place (although, the internet finds a way every other minute). But even sci-fi and fantasy can’t wholly escape the necessary pinch of realism that makes for good storytelling, and this was true of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest Marvel Studios project that just wrapped up its season finale earlier today.
TV & VIDEOS
‘Halloween Ends’ star says pandemic halt gave performance shot in arm

On Friday, Halloween Ends is finally coming out and bringing a firm conclusion to one continuity for a long-running franchise. Things got delayed due to the pandemic, but, now, as the premiere nears, one star says this made things on set better all-around. Performer Andi Matichak makes the comments in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

