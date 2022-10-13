Read full article on original website
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
1 dead following severe storms in Williamson County
One person was killed in Wednesday night's severe storms that hit Williamson County, according to Jill Burgin with the EMA.
150 runners, walkers honor fallen Hendersonville officer during Tunnel to Towers 5K
The second annual Tunnel to Towers 5K took place at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville Saturday morning, with more than 100 participants gathering to remember a fallen officer on his birthday. 150 runners, walkers honor fallen Hendersonville …. The second annual Tunnel to Towers 5K took place at Sanders Ferry...
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
Nonprofit hosts wedding dress sale in Murfreesboro
Nonprofit hosts wedding dress sale in Murfreesboro. Nonprofit hosts wedding dress sale in Murfreesboro. AMBER Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Wilson …. AMBER Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Wilson County girl. Cheatham County teen killed in crash. Cheatham County teen killed in crash. RSV cases spike in Middle Tennessee: What...
What is a Red Flag Warning?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Red Flag Warning is also known as a Fire Weather Warning. It’s when we have a mix of the perfect conditions of warm temperatures, low relative humidity and gusty winds. Today, much of the Midstate is under a Red Flag Warning. We haven’t had...
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
Morton House teaches history of post-emancipation at Nashville Zoo
The Nashville Zoo wants you to come and learn about the rich history of Grassmere, including the life of Frank Morton and his family. Morton House teaches history of post-emancipation …. The Nashville Zoo wants you to come and learn about the rich history of Grassmere, including the life of...
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
Ministry distributes free shoes to Nashville kids
TN Senator files bipartisan bill requiring radio …. TN Senator files bipartisan bill requiring radio stations to pay musicians. AMBER Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Wilson …. AMBER Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Wilson County girl. Cheatham County teen killed in crash. Cheatham County teen killed in crash. RSV cases...
Fairview hit hard by passing storms
Severe storms Wednesday left their mark across the MidState, including in Williamson County — where Fairview was one of the hardest hit areas.
Tales of ghosts inside Gallatin’s Trousdale Place
"Ghostorian" recalls mysterious happenings along ghost tour outside Trousdale Place in Gallatin.
'Laurel was a beacon of light, she was a giver': Student killed in storm
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said Laurel Flaherty was killed in a storm-related incident while on the road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death.
Deputies investigating shooting at Riverdale-Oakland football game
Rutherford County deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred during the Riverdale-Oakland football game. Deputies investigating shooting at Riverdale-Oakland …. Rutherford County deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred during the Riverdale-Oakland football game. 150 runners, walkers honor fallen Hendersonville …. The second annual Tunnel to Towers 5K took place...
Hendersonville Police searching for missing teen
The Hendersonville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl. The Hendersonville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl. 150 runners, walkers honor fallen Hendersonville …. The second annual Tunnel to Towers 5K took place at Sanders...
Where to celebrate all that fall has to offer in Tennessee
Fall is in the air! And with the wonderful sweater weather comes fun fall events! Below you can see what's going on throughout the month of October
Tennessee fatal train crash lawsuit
Missing Wilson County teen found safe; suspect in …. An AMBER Alert for a Wilson County teen has been canceled after the teen was found safe in Murfreesboro, according to the TBI. Suspect in custody after deadly shooting, crash in …. A 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly...
Suspect sought after deadly shooting, crash in Madison
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed before a deadly crash in Madison late Thursday night.
Baby found alone in burning hotel room in Nashville
A baby was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt after being found inside a hotel room that was on fire on Wednesday.
Investigation underway after shooting at Riverdale-Oakland High School football game
An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred at the Riverdale-Oakland High School football game Friday night at Riverdale High School.
Tennessee man finds TWRA hidden camera on his property: Are they allowed to watch you?
The TWRA, at the time, technically had legal standing to install cameras on private property because of the Open Fields Doctrine. However, the doctrine dictates federal law. Tennessee has a state constitution that changes one word.
