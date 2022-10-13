Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Murder suspect taken into custody during SWAT operation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and the Red River Valley SWAT Team have arrested a man they say was involved in a drive-by shooting in August of 2020. Jesse James Burnett, 29, of Fargo, was arrested during the execution of a high-risk search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of 53rd Avenue South at approximately 9:51 a.m. on Friday, October 14.
KNOX News Radio
Fargo man charged in 2020 murder
A Fargo man has been arrested for his involvement in a fatal drive-by shooting in 2020. Fargo Police say 29-year-old Jesse James Burnett was taken into custody today (Fri). He faces charges of intentional murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Forty-one-year-old Santino Marial was shot and killed on Aug. 28,...
valleynewslive.com
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday night after leading West Fargo PD on a chase. 29-year-old Aaron Charette of Fargo and 24-year-old Bethany Morin were taken into custody after law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver and were charged with numerous charges.
740thefan.com
Authorities arrest suspect in swatting prank at Barnesville High School
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Barnesville High School was one of the schools in the region that were hit Thursday by threatening messages. These calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes by authorities and there was no threat. School Superintendent Jon Ellerbusch says police were notified immediately. The person suspected...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after police spot paraphernalia in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has been arrested after Fargo Police say they found him with more than 80 pills of a controlled prescription drug. It happened on the morning of Friday, October 7. FPD officers on patrol say they noticed a vehicle that had been identified as being involved in suspicious activity earlier that week. An officer observed the vehicle while it parked and the occupants walked into a nearby building— at which point that officer looked through the window and spotted drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
newsdakota.com
Initial Court Appearance for Brandt Held Thursday
WAHPETON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An initial court appearance for Shannon Brandt was held Thursday morning virtually through the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton. Brandt, 41, was arrested after police say he fatally hit 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with an SUV on Sept. 18 during the early morning hours. After investigation, he was charged with murder, a class AA felony.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo garage fire causes $50,000 in damages
(Fargo, ND) -- Firefighters responded to a morning garage fire in North Fargo. First responders arrived on the scene of a detached garage at 9:00 a.m at 737 2nd St. N in Fargo this morning. The single-story garage's interior was fully engulfed in flames, but was not threatening nearby structures. The fire was under control and taken down at at 11:40 a.m, approximately five minutes after their arrival.
valleynewslive.com
Police on scene of possible shooting in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a large police presence outside Mezzo Apartments at 47th St S and 28th Ave S in Fargo after a reported shooting. A medical emergency was called in at 9:46 PM. Our crew on the scene witnessed police putting up crime scene tape around 10:30 PM. We are awaiting information from Fargo Police. Stick with Valley News Live at we follow this developing story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
Cass County Detective’s new certification to help fight internet crimes against children
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is congratulating one of their detectives for receiving a special certification that’s the first of its kind for the department. After successfully completing the Basic Computer Forensic Examiner course, Detective Heather Hames is the first Certified...
valleynewslive.com
Intoxicated person left with minor injuries after being hit by car
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is reporting that an intoxicated person was hit by a vehicle at around 8:11 p.m. on Saturday 32nd Ave. S and 28th St. SW. The report states the person ran across the street in a non-cross walk area and was hit. The...
valleynewslive.com
Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash
ULEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Six surgeries in less than three weeks are now under Carson Fuglie’s belt, and more are likely in the future. “It’s good days and bad. He’s frustrated he can’t do anything,” Carson’s dad, Brady said. The 14-year-old spent...
valleynewslive.com
Police needs help identifying person of interest
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is asking for help locating a person of interest. They say the man picked up a cell phone belonging to another patron. He then attempted to break into the phone before destroying it. The incident happened on 9/29 at the Windbreak located...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
Parents, educators raise concerns following Barnesville swatting situation
BARNESVILLE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Sending his three elementary-aged kids to school Friday morning was a little unnerving for Matt Savageau. “To experience something like that is terrifying,” he said. Law enforcement surrounded Barnesville schools Thursday, after several fake threats of school violence were made across the region,...
trfradio.com
Woman Injured in Accident Involving a Semi
A Twin Valley woman was injured in a two vehicle accident involving a semi yesterday in Norman County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Rachel Taylor Ford, 29 was injured when the eastbound 2005 Honda Civic she was driving “swerved right to miss (the) turning semi-truck”on Highway 200 at Milepost 23 in Lake Ida Township.
newsdakota.com
Valley City School District Response To False Reports
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown law enforcement responded to a false report of an active shooter on Thursday, October 13th just before 11am. The Jamestown School District locked down buildings until officials received the all clear order. Valley City Public School District Superintendent Josh Johnson said, “over the...
valleynewslive.com
District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police. The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7. Police Chief...
valleynewslive.com
“I don’t feel safe in school anymore”: Mom speaks out after daughter was jumped by students at school
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo mom is speaking out. She says her daughter was jumped by two other students at ben franklin middle school, last week. “I don’t feel safe in school anymore,” said Albris Jaquez. Albris says her school life has become traumatizing after...
valleynewslive.com
Frazee-Vergas Public Schools hires investigator to look into bullying complaints at high school
FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Some parents of students at Frazee High School say bullying at the school has become out of control. According to Superintendent Terry Karger, the district is aware of the bullying complaints and that an investigator has been hired to look into those claims. He...
boreal.org
Fire destroys lodge at Minnesota ski resort
Fire has destroyed the main lodge at a popular ski resort in northwestern Minnesota. Officials say the main building at Maplelag Resort, which caught fire Monday morning, is expected to be declared a total loss. The cause of the fire near Callaway in Becker County, is under investigation. Owner Jim...
thefmextra.com
Fewer lanes, more parking?
The highway cones and barriers come off of Main Avenue next week. Have you shared your opinion with MNDOT and the city?. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been weighing design options that might become part of the major project planned for Highways 10 and 75 in the summer of 2026. That’s what brought out the temporary reconfiguration of the heavily traveled blocks from Fourth to Eighth Streets in the middle of last month … with orange traffic cones and white deliminator posts narrowing the roadway’s five lanes to three, adding bump-outs at intersections and turning much of the north- and southernmost driving lanes into parallel parking spots.
Comments / 2