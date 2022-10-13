Read full article on original website
Morton House teaches history of post-emancipation at Nashville Zoo
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
Nonprofit hosts wedding dress sale in Murfreesboro
Deputies investigating shooting at Riverdale-Oakland football game
150 runners, walkers honor fallen Hendersonville officer during Tunnel to Towers 5K
The second annual Tunnel to Towers 5K took place at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville Saturday morning, with more than 100 participants gathering to remember a fallen officer on his birthday. 150 runners, walkers honor fallen Hendersonville …. The second annual Tunnel to Towers 5K took place at Sanders Ferry...
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
Ministry distributes free shoes to Nashville kids
Tennessee fatal train crash lawsuit
Violence against healthcare workers: TN nurse worries about dangers on the job
Wilson County teen center of AMBER Alert found safe; suspect in custody
The AMBER Alert for a Wilson County teen has been canceled after the teen was found safe in Murfreesboro, according to the TBI.
Baby found alone in burning hotel room in Nashville
A baby was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt after being found inside a hotel room that was on fire on Wednesday.
Donelson neighborhood on high alert after attempted home break-in
Metro Nashville Police have increased patrol throughout a Donelson neighborhood after several residents took to social media alerting others about a group of people attempting to break into homes.
Police investigating after Fayetteville shooting leaves Nashville man dead
Fayetteville Police are investigating after a man from Middle Tennessee was found dead following a Thursday night shooting.
Police searching for missing teen in Hendersonville
The Hendersonville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting, crash in Madison
‘Dangerous and illegal’: Second injury on Murfreesboro train tracks prompts warning from police
An 18-year-old was the second person to be hit and injured while walking on train tracks in Murfreesboro this week.
Investigation underway after shooting at Riverdale-Oakland High School football game
An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred at the Riverdale-Oakland High School football game Friday night at Riverdale High School.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Firefighters in Nashville found an unattended baby inside a hotel room following reports of a fire Wednesday night, authorities said. Firefighters were called to the South Nashville hotel at about 8 p.m. CDT, WZTV reported. According to the Nashville Fire Department, firefighters found a hotel room with the door open and the blaze contained to one wall. The infant was inside the room and was alone, according to the television station.
2 alleged shoplifters reportedly broke wine bottles, tossed cookies at a Tennessee Walmart
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two alleged shoplifters reportedly caused a scene at a Tennessee Walmart store by breaking wine bottles and tossing cookies, officials say. According to a news release from the Murfreesboro Police Department, officers were called out to a Walmart store after reports of two alleged shoplifters causing a disturbance by breaking bottles of wine and throwing Halloween cookies on Monday.
Tales of ghosts inside Gallatin’s Trousdale Place
"Ghostorian" recalls mysterious happenings along ghost tour outside Trousdale Place in Gallatin.
