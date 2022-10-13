ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Morton House teaches history of post-emancipation at Nashville Zoo

The Nashville Zoo wants you to come and learn about the rich history of Grassmere, including the life of Frank Morton and his family.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nonprofit hosts wedding dress sale in Murfreesboro

Nonprofit hosts wedding dress sale in Murfreesboro. AMBER Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Wilson County girl. Cheatham County teen killed in crash. RSV cases spike in Middle Tennessee
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Deputies investigating shooting at Riverdale-Oakland football game

Rutherford County deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred during the Riverdale-Oakland football game. The second annual Tunnel to Towers 5K took place
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WILX-TV

Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff's Office late Friday night, according to WSMV.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Ministry distributes free shoes to Nashville kids

TN Senator files bipartisan bill requiring radio stations to pay musicians. AMBER Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Wilson County girl. Cheatham County teen killed in crash. RSV cases spike in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee fatal train crash lawsuit

An AMBER Alert for a Wilson County teen has been canceled after the teen was found safe in Murfreesboro, according to the TBI. A 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Suspect in custody after deadly shooting, crash in Madison

A 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting and crash that killed a 17-year-old is now in custody.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Nashville firefighters find baby alone inside burning hotel room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Firefighters in Nashville found an unattended baby inside a hotel room following reports of a fire Wednesday night, authorities said. Firefighters were called to the South Nashville hotel at about 8 p.m. CDT, WZTV reported. According to the Nashville Fire Department, firefighters found a hotel room with the door open and the blaze contained to one wall. The infant was inside the room and was alone, according to the television station.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 alleged shoplifters reportedly broke wine bottles, tossed cookies at a Tennessee Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two alleged shoplifters reportedly caused a scene at a Tennessee Walmart store by breaking wine bottles and tossing cookies, officials say. According to a news release from the Murfreesboro Police Department, officers were called out to a Walmart store after reports of two alleged shoplifters causing a disturbance by breaking bottles of wine and throwing Halloween cookies on Monday.
NASHVILLE, TN

