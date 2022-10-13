Read full article on original website
YouTube star MrBeast says he doesn't 'really need money' because he only cares about making videos: 'In the last 20 days I've only left the studio once'
Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, said he cares about making videos more than money, and that he left his filming studio once in the past 20 days.
Man Shocked as Cat Brings Home Someone's Pet Ferret to Play: 'Unbelievable'
The internet was in hysterics after a cat brought a ferret friend home to play. Cats are sometimes known to protect their personal space and are wary of anything that interferes with that, but in one instance, a cat appeared to have made friends with a neighborhood ferret and even brought him home for a snack.
Adorable 2-year-old toddler joins big sister as cheerleader at football game and nails the routine
Little Liam was clearly inspired by his three older sisters who all dance and cheer.
Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad
The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
Dog Mom Forgets to Leave the Light on for Her Pup and the Guilt Is Real
Many pet owners know the struggle of having to do certain things to placate your pets when you leave the house. Some people give their pups a bone to distract them, and others leave music on to give their pets some background noise. One woman forgot to do this for her dog, and the pup was not pleased.
German Shepherd Sweetly Hugs Baby Girl Just Like a Human Would
Two of the cutest things on earth are dogs and babies. Combining the two in one video is a surefire way to capture some major cuteness. One mom shared this lovely moment between her child and dog that's so sweet it's guaranteed to spike your blood sugar. TikTok user @amandaa6613...
Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker
Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
Footage of Rescue Cat's 'Nighttime Shenanigans' Has Internet in Hysterics
A cat whose "nighttime shenanigans" have been caught on camera has the internet cry-laughing. In a video shared to TikTok on October 5, a cat named Pepper can be seen stomping, squirming and even taking a bath on top of their owner Beck (@feraltofamous) while she tries to sleep. The...
Dog's Problem Solving to Get Stick in Car Is Internet Gold
Day in and day out, animals are always blowing us away with their tricks and just overall smarts. Is there anything they can't do?! The latest doggo we've been impressed with is named Maverick and we promise that you'll be thoroughly impressed. TikTok user @kelpysnothome started filming Maverick as he...
French Bulldog's Excitement Over Seeing the Mailman Makes Our Day
Dogs are often stereotyped as being the enemies of mailmen. Many dogs bark at the mailmen that walk up to their homes and get territorial, but this isn't always the case. One dog is showing us his personal reaction to seeing the mailman for his neighborhood in this viral video, and it is too good to miss.
Beagle's Sadness Over Mom Giving New Baby Attention Is Just Pitiful
Most of the time we see videos of pets welcoming the new baby into the family excitedly. There are videos of the pets cuddling and protecting the babies. But it's not all rainbows and butterflies. The reality is that pets can get jealous, just like older siblings and we see...
Video of Little Senior Dog Patiently Waiting for Dad to Get Home Is So Precious
Almost any dog parent will tell you that the best part of the day is coming home to their beloved fur babies--including us! The unbridled joy of that reunion is unmatched by anything else, and it's so special to know that it makes our pup's day, too. Just look at this sweet senior toy poodle waiting for his daddy!
Video of Dog Dancing With Her Parents Is the Stuff of Dreams
When you have a dog, you also have a built-in best friend. They can be the perfect buddy to cuddle with, play with, or even dance with, as one adorable couple proved. Their impromptu dance party with Phoebe, their miniature Labradoodle, was the cutest thing we've seen on the Internet all week.
Video of Dog Eating Steak With His Mouth Closed Is Just Too Funny
Steak is not a typical food for dogs. Most dogs are given dog kibble or canned wet food made for dogs. However, occasionally, it’s nice to give a dog a treat, and a small piece of steak is perfect. Veterinarian and dog owner @wackdog recently posted a video of...
Cat Owner Shocked To Discover How Chicken in the Air Fryer Keeps Vanishing
A clever cat that managed to steal some chicken from an air fryer has stunned its owner with its ingenious way of obtaining it. Cats are known for being cunning pets, which can sometimes prove detrimental to their owners, as TikTok user lilmilmil found. According to Fear Free Happy Homes,...
Little Girl 'Steals' Neighborhood Cat and Mom's Response Is Priceless
We all know that kids say the darndest things, but we can't forget the crazy things they do, too. TikTok user and mom @breannalarson4 knows exactly how it is, but if you need some proof you should see what her daughter did. Luckily, Breanna posted a clip of the hilarity to her account, and TikTok is loving it!
Video of Emotional Moment Woman Surprises Boyfriend With Their New Puppy Is Going Viral
There's something so special about having someone special in your life who you're raising a pet with, and it can be made even more magical when you have the time, love and resources to welcome a second pet into your family. Such is the case with the cute couple at...
New York Dog Who's Been at the Shelter for Nearly 700 Days Deserves a Happy Ending
A sweet, sweet doggo is very much in need of a forever home and we're hoping that some social media magic can help him out. We found this dog from TikTok user @adopt_calvin_and_friends and once you hear his story, your heart will break into pieces. Meet Calvin, a beautiful dog...
Adorable Dog Won't Let Mom Put Away Laundry in Peace And We're Loving It
As sweet and adorable as our fur babies can be, they're also huge pains in the butt--just ask @schatz224! The TikTok user and dog mom gave her followers a glimpse into her struggles of putting away laundry with a needy dog, and we are loving it. Her attention-seeking pup, Duke, just wanted to hang out, but he stirred up a lot of chaos!
