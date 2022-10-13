ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
pethelpful.com

Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad

The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffes#Dog#Tiktok
pethelpful.com

Dog Mom Forgets to Leave the Light on for Her Pup and the Guilt Is Real

Many pet owners know the struggle of having to do certain things to placate your pets when you leave the house. Some people give their pups a bone to distract them, and others leave music on to give their pets some background noise. One woman forgot to do this for her dog, and the pup was not pleased.
PETS
pethelpful.com

German Shepherd Sweetly Hugs Baby Girl Just Like a Human Would

Two of the cutest things on earth are dogs and babies. Combining the two in one video is a surefire way to capture some major cuteness. One mom shared this lovely moment between her child and dog that's so sweet it's guaranteed to spike your blood sugar. TikTok user @amandaa6613...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker

Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Dog's Problem Solving to Get Stick in Car Is Internet Gold

Day in and day out, animals are always blowing us away with their tricks and just overall smarts. Is there anything they can't do?! The latest doggo we've been impressed with is named Maverick and we promise that you'll be thoroughly impressed. TikTok user @kelpysnothome started filming Maverick as he...
PETS
pethelpful.com

French Bulldog's Excitement Over Seeing the Mailman Makes Our Day

Dogs are often stereotyped as being the enemies of mailmen. Many dogs bark at the mailmen that walk up to their homes and get territorial, but this isn't always the case. One dog is showing us his personal reaction to seeing the mailman for his neighborhood in this viral video, and it is too good to miss.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Beagle's Sadness Over Mom Giving New Baby Attention Is Just Pitiful

Most of the time we see videos of pets welcoming the new baby into the family excitedly. There are videos of the pets cuddling and protecting the babies. But it's not all rainbows and butterflies. The reality is that pets can get jealous, just like older siblings and we see...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Little Senior Dog Patiently Waiting for Dad to Get Home Is So Precious

Almost any dog parent will tell you that the best part of the day is coming home to their beloved fur babies--including us! The unbridled joy of that reunion is unmatched by anything else, and it's so special to know that it makes our pup's day, too. Just look at this sweet senior toy poodle waiting for his daddy!
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Dancing With Her Parents Is the Stuff of Dreams

When you have a dog, you also have a built-in best friend. They can be the perfect buddy to cuddle with, play with, or even dance with, as one adorable couple proved. Their impromptu dance party with Phoebe, their miniature Labradoodle, was the cutest thing we've seen on the Internet all week.
THEATER & DANCE
pawesome.net

Video of Dog Eating Steak With His Mouth Closed Is Just Too Funny

Steak is not a typical food for dogs. Most dogs are given dog kibble or canned wet food made for dogs. However, occasionally, it’s nice to give a dog a treat, and a small piece of steak is perfect. Veterinarian and dog owner @wackdog recently posted a video of...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Little Girl 'Steals' Neighborhood Cat and Mom's Response Is Priceless

We all know that kids say the darndest things, but we can't forget the crazy things they do, too. TikTok user and mom @breannalarson4 knows exactly how it is, but if you need some proof you should see what her daughter did. Luckily, Breanna posted a clip of the hilarity to her account, and TikTok is loving it!
PETS
pethelpful.com

Adorable Dog Won't Let Mom Put Away Laundry in Peace And We're Loving It

As sweet and adorable as our fur babies can be, they're also huge pains in the butt--just ask @schatz224! The TikTok user and dog mom gave her followers a glimpse into her struggles of putting away laundry with a needy dog, and we are loving it. Her attention-seeking pup, Duke, just wanted to hang out, but he stirred up a lot of chaos!
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy