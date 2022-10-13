Read full article on original website
TPD: Hospital receives two walk-in patients with bullet wounds
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a potential shooting which is believed to have occurred on Fernwood Avenue and Forest Avenue early Saturday morning. TPD believes there may have been two victims. A local hospital received two walk-in patients with bullet wounds, who police suspect to...
TPD: 30-year-old man killed in triple shooting in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old man is dead and two others, including a juvenile, are injured after a triple shooting in west Toledo on Saturday morning. Toledo police say they were called to a home in the 3400 block of Upton Ave. near Marlowe Rd. around 10:23 a.m. where they found three victims, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
TPD: Person shot on corner of Arlington and Woodsdale
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. Police said one person was shot on the corner of Arlington and Woodsdale Avenue. There is no word on the victim’s condition. TPD has opened an investigation. See a spelling or grammar error in...
Whitmer Shooting Body Cam BLURRED
BODY CAM: TPD releases footage showing response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week after the chaotic scene unfolded outside of the Whitmer High School Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. TPD said that surveillance video from the school led investigators to believe that one of the shooting victims was the suspect’s intended target.
'It kind of makes you not want to live here anymore': West Toledoans react to rise in violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — In 2022, west Toledo has seen a jump in violent crime and homicides with 13 of the city's 46 homicides. WTOL 11 spoke with residents watching a town change before their eyes. Most agree the rise in violence is sad and frustrating but expressed a variety of ideas to help fix it.
BODY CAM: video shows response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. You can watch it in full below. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week...
Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
Toledo man shot by Oregon police found not guilty of assaulting officers
Victor Dale Jr. was shot in 2020 after driving his car at an officer. Dale was indicted on felonious assault and assault charges. He pleaded not guilty in June 2021.
Seneca County Sheriff says arrest of Honduran man may be part of international scam
REPUBLIC, Ohio — The Seneca County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say could be an international scam operation after arresting a Honduran man on Thursday. On that day, the Seneca County Sheriff's Office received a call of alleged fraudulent activity at 510 S. Broadway St. in Republic, Ohio.
Police investigate north Toledo arson Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an arson in north Toledo on Wednesday. This happened in the 34-00 block of Elm Street near East Lake Street. TPD received a garage fire call at 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the location. The incident soon developed into an arson investigation.
Sylvania Police: Father arrested for the homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Police Department arrested a man, Friday, in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby. According to Sylvania Police, Anthony Genna ,20, was arrested for aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna. The incident took place on October 12 around...
UPDATE: 'Large fight' leads to arrest of 4 students and an adult at Rogers High School
Warrants have been issued for three more juveniles. A TPS spokesperson said the fight involved several students and happened while they waited for a school bus.
Findlay woman arrested during drug bust in Findlay
On 10/13/2022 at approximately 1630 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Ave., Findlay, Ohio.
Trial of man charged with reckless homicide last year declared mistrial
TOLEDO, Ohio — A mistrial was declared Wednesday in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas when jurors could not agree on a verdict for Mychal Smith, 31, who was charged with reckless homicide in the November 2021 shooting death of 29-year-old Dameon Bates in north Toledo. Bates was...
USMS: Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused in the murder of Catherine Craig is now in police custody, according to U.S. Marshals. According to the United States Marshals Service Cleveland, Steven Weaver was arrested in Houston. Toledo Police previously issued a murder warrant for Weaver in connection to the July...
Faith leaders hold prayer service for victims of Whitmer shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Members of Toledo's faith community came together Thursday to hold a prayer service for those affected and wounded by the shooting at a Whitmer High School football game last week. Pastor Cedric Brock has been a leader in the faith community for years. He's led countless...
Whitmer vs Clay football game holds “Orange Out” calling for end to gun violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whitmer High School has invited Clay High School and all fans to wear orange at the football game Friday between Whitmer and Clay. According to a Panther Nation tweet, Whitmer invites everyone to wear orange to the game as a way to publicly call for an end to gun violence, honor the survivors and stand together.
Two men reportedly die of overdoses in BG
Two men reportedly died of drug overdoses Wednesday afternoon at a Bowling Green home. The report, toxicology results and an autopsy need to be completed, said Lt. Adam Skaff of the Bowling Green Police Division. He said that officers were called to the 100 block of South Church Street at...
Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced
A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
