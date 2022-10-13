'She's one of our all-time greats': Logan Eggleston sets aces record as Texas sweeps K-State

In the Texas volleyball history books, there are 16 records that recognize career achievements. One of those now belongs to Logan Eggleston.

Eggleston became UT's all-time leader in aces Wednesday night, with the record-setting 186th of her career coming in the top-ranked Longhorns' 25-16, 25-17, 25-13 sweep of Kansas State at Gregory Gym. After the match, she was happier about the win than the record. But don't get it twisted. The fifth-year senior was still happy about the record .

"We played a really great game tonight," Eggleston said. "I think all the stats and the things that add up are just an extra thing on top. it's definitely an honor, but I'm excited we got to beat K-State. They're a good team this year."

Eggleston entered the evening needing two aces to pass Mira Topic's school mark set from 2001 to 2004. She tied Topic with an ace in the second set, and the record-setting ace came in the third.

With Texas leading 5-3, Eggleston stood on the baseline. After receiving her serving instructions from Texas coach Jerritt Elliott, she spun the volleyball three times in her left hand and then fired away with her right arm. The jump serve was directed at Kansas State libero Mackenzie Morris, who was unable to dig up the sinking volleyball.

After Eggleston's serve hit the floor, she received a loud round of applause from the knowledgeable crowd of 4,418 who knew what was at stake. Elliott then gave Eggleston a high-five as she returned to the service line.

As the teams were coming out of a timeout a few points later, Eggleston's accomplishment was announced over the loudspeaker and UT senior Kayla Caffey placed an imaginary crown on Eggleston's head.

"There's so many amazing players that have come through Texas and done so many amazing things and set amazing records, so it's really cool to be a part of that list of people now," Eggleston said. "It's awesome to do it at home. The way the crowd knew it was happening and was ready for it and just got super excited for me was really awesome.

"Something I wanted to do freshman year was leave a legacy. I think that's one way to do it."

After moving past Topic, Eggleston served two more aces. Her 188th gave UT a 22-12 lead in the third set, and she was then pulled from the match.

"When you have a storied program like Texas and you break any record, it means you're pretty special at that skill," Elliott said. "Logan has kept plugging away at her serving, and I'm really happy for her to get that record. She's one of our all-time greats, and for her to go down in the record books that way is pretty special."

Fueled by a 6-0 run that helped them take an 18-9 lead , the Longhorns coasted in the first set. Eggleston had seven kills on just nine swings. In the second set, Texas never faced more than a two-point deficit. In the final set, Eggleston made history and Caffey ended the night with a thunderous kill .

Since falling behind 2-0 at Kansas on Sept. 21, Texas (13-0, 5-0 Big 12) has won its last 15 sets. That run has led to four sweeps and five wins against Big 12 teams .

"It's definitely easier to play whenever you're winning and sweeping teams, but I think we really just try to take it one game at a time, just not think about what we've done in the past but just look at the game we have before us," opposite hitter Molly Phillips said.

Notes: Texas will travel to No. 18 Baylor on Saturday afternoon. ... Madisen Skinner led UT with 14 kills. Eggleston added 13 kills and had a .684 hitting percentage while setter Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres had 29 assists and 11 digs . ... Kansas State (11-7, 2-3) was paced by Kadye Fernholz's eight kills.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 'She's one of our all-time greats': Logan Eggleston sets aces record as Texas sweeps K-State