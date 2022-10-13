Quinton Simon missing live updates — Mother Leilani spotted for first time before being named ‘suspect in boy’s death’

POLICE have shared a heartbreaking update in the search for missing toddler Quinton Simon.

The Chatham County Police Department tweeted on Wednesday evening that they believe the toddler is "deceased."

"We have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death."

The tragic news comes just hours after Leilani was photographed leaving her family's home in her white pickup truck for the first time since Quinton's disappearance, according to FOX.

Police say no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made in the case.

Family drama

Court documents shown to WJCL show the family was at loggerheads before Quinton’s disappearance.

Records show Billie Jo Howell, Quinton’s grandmother, wanted to remove Lelani, and her boyfriend, Daniel Youngkin, from her home and requested custody of the 10-month-old and his three-year-old brother.

The papers claim that the pair have “damaged” Billie Jo’s property and that Lelani allegedly had a history of stealing from the family.

Over the weekend, police said that finding the toddler was their “highest priority”.

Mom called 911 to say son was missing

Police fanned out across a neighborhood just outside Savannah to search for a toddler whose mother called 911 saying her son was missing when she woke up Wednesday morning.

The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before she discovered he was missing, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said.

Hours later the toddler, described as wearing a Sesame Street T-shirt and black pants, still had not been found. Police closed several streets as officers and neighborhood volunteers searched for the child with help from a tracking dog and a helicopter normally used for mosquito control.

‘No stone unturned’

Chief Hadley said the force would leave no stone unturned.

“There’s a very sequential process that takes place here,” Hadley said Friday.

“It may be frustrating to the general public, it may be frustrating to y’all that things aren’t developing as quickly as you may like.

“But we’ve got to make sure that we’re doing the right thing, that we’re being lawful, making sure we dot our I’s and cross our T’s. So that if we discover evidence, it can be admissible in court and we can use it in court if we have to.”

Grandmother speaks out

The grandmother of Quinton’s mom Leilani, 22, appears to have fears about whether she can trust her daughter.

Billie Jo Howell told WJCL: “She hasn’t always done the right thing. Sometimes she does really great, sometimes she doesn’t.

“I don’t know what to think right now.”

Babysitter received strange text

Diana McCarta – who babysat little Quinton and his brother, Zane, for the past six months – revealed that she got a strange text from the boy’s mother, Lelani, the day the toddler went missing.

“I’ve been keeping Quinton and Zane for six months. I kept them yesterday, and they went home last night [October 4],” McCarta told WSAV.

“I got a text this morning [October 5] saying they would not be here, would not be babysitting them at 5:29 [am], which was kind of odd because I have them even when she doesn’t work.”

Media briefing tomorrow

Chatham County Police Department reported that Chief Hadley will hold a media briefing tomorrow and that the time will be announced later.

Police will give more details and answer questions at the briefing.

"We will not be making any further statements, or answering any questions until that time," CCPD wrote.

'Hit me, hit me'

Babysitter Diana and Billie Jo, who supposedly has custody of 20-month-old Quinton, accuse one another of lying during the heated argument.

At one point, Diana says: “Hit me, hit me” — and Bille Jo replies: “Do you think I would do that?”

She then shouts at Diana: “Do you have Quinton? You’re the only one who can go in my house and take him.”

Harrowing footage surfaces of grandmother accusing babysitter

New footage captures the heated argument that ensued after Quinton Simon's grandmother barged into the home of his babysitter and claimed the child was taken.

An irate Billie Jo Howell can also be heard yelling, "My baby's not dead," when Diana McCarta, a childminder, discussed erecting a memorial.

Diana's daughter captured the horrifying video and forwarded it to the local TV station WSAV.

Police tweet update: 'we will be at his home'

The Chatham County Police department took to Twitter to announce that they will be scheduling a media briefing on Thursday.

They wrote: "Today marks one week since Quinton Simon was reported missing.

"We will be at his home where he was last seen with a team of search dogs and investigators.

"We will spend today gathering and analyzing evidence. We expect to schedule a media briefing tomorrow."

Grandparents want answers

Quinton’s grandparents said in an interview with the local news station they wanted answers about their grandchild.

Quinton’s grandfather stated, “whether it’s the answers we want to hear or answers we don’t want to hear, we just want to know something.”

He continued, “my concern is him, and that’s all it is.”

The couple also thanked the community and everyone who has worked hard to find clues about Quinton’s status.

Quinton was ‘always smiling’

In an interview with WJCL News, Quinton’s grandparents spoke of their missing grandchild.

Quinton’s grandfather said he “was always smiling” and just a genuinely happy kid.

The couple asked the community to keep them in their prayers as they await more news on the investigation.

Family pool was drained

Firefighters were called to the family’s home to drain their pool on Monday.

According to WJCL, whether Chatham Fire found any clues or the reasoning behind the call is unclear.

Non-profit speaks out

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, a non-profit that promotes investigations of missing children, has spoken out about Quinton Simon.

Vice-President John Bischoff encouraged people to continue to share Quinton’s story and get involved to help find him, according to a statement issued on WJCL News.

He stated, “Here at the National Center, we know that all it takes is one person to bring a missing child home and we will not give up hope until Quinton is found.

We’re here to support law enforcement as they continue to work diligently to find Quinton and safely bring him home.”

Search for missing toddler enters the one-week mark

20-month-old Quinton Simon has been missing from his Georgia home since Wednesday, October 5.