Overland Park, KS

Overland Park neighbors push back against rumblings of new Deer Creek apartment plan

By Regan Porter
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvNXK_0iWqpxS700

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Residents in one Overland Park community have long fought against an apartment complex going in their neighborhood.

Now, there’s been recent chatter that the idea has resurfaced, and neighbors in Deer Creek are not happy.

Overgrown and untouched for about six years, the Deer Creek golf course doesn’t make a great back drop for a back porch.

Jorge Cadenas said the vast majority of neighbors want the greens and golf course revived, but building an apartment complex on the property would be a swing and a miss.

“I’m just so frustrated with the process,” Cadenas said.

He lives in the Deer Creek neighborhood and has heard recent rumblings that the developer is entertaining the idea of an apartment complex once again .

FOX4 asked developer and owner GreatLife KC if that plan is in the works. A spokesperson said: “We continue to look for a great solution and have nothing to say at this point.”

Cadenas said this is a rezoning battle they already won back in February.

“They’re not listening,” Cadenas said. “Even though we’ve all been in really strong opposition to this development, we don’t believe it’s right to take existing land use that’s already been zoned appropriately and changing that. There’s other vacant land in our city to do those kinds of projects.”

GreatLife KC closed the golf course in April after Overland Park City Council denied the rezoning request related to plans to construct an apartment complex on the property.

Over the summer, the council did approve a plan to turn the golf course into a new subdivision with 68 single-family homes.

As for resurrecting the apartment project, Mayor Curt Skoog said the city has not received any official applications.

“The property owner came to me earlier this year and said he really would like to save the golf course and keep the golf course open, and he wondered if there was any way that could happen,” Skoog said. “And what I said is, ‘I would encourage you, if you’re interested in revisiting that plan, is to talk to the neighborhood.'”

Councilman Faris Farassati believes the mayor is behind the effort to revive the project, but Skoog said that’s simply not true.

“The elected officials, the office of the mayor, the city hall should stay out of this advocacy function,” Farassati said, “or they should recuse themselves from voting on it.”

“I do not make my decisions rezoning applications until the project is presented to us at the council, and we have a public hearing, and it is presented before us,” Skoog said.

The mayor is meeting with several neighbors who are against the development on Friday.

FOX4 News Kansas City

Douglas County crash leaves one dead

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — Law enforcement responded to a crash in Douglas County near the 500 block of E 1100 Road. One person died in the crash while another was transported to a Kansas City area hospital to be treated for injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening. The crash involved a pickup truck […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

