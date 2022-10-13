2 Georgia day care workers allegedly sprayed children’s faces with cleaning fluid, other child abuse

MACON, Ga — Two day care workers in Georgia have been accused of child abuse including allegedly spraying children’s faces with cleaning fluid.

According to WSB-TV, Zhanay Kiana Flynn, 27, and Antanesha Mone Fritz, 29, have been accused of harming children at their day care repeatedly. Their facility is located at the Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, Georgia.

WSB-TV reported that the alleged abuse took place in January and February 2021.

According to a news release obtained by WSB-TV, Fritz and Flynn have been accused of making children fight each other, spraying them in the face with cleaning liquid, hitting a child with a book in the head, kicking a child into a wall and stepping on a child’s leg, along with other forms of abuse.

Prosecutors claim that Flynn and Fritz also allegedly lifted a cot with a child sleeping in it, causing the child to fall off it, according to WSB-TV.

According to WSB-TV, Flynn and Fritz have both been indicted on 18 charges of first-degree cruelty to children, six counts of second-degree child abuse, three counts of simple battery and a count of failure to report suspected child abuse.

If Fritz and Flynn are convicted, they could face five to 20 years on each count of first-degree child cruelty, one to 10 years for each count of second-degree child cruelty and a maximum of a year for each count of simple battery, according to WSB-TV.

WSB-TV also reported that the former director of the day care, Latona Lambert, 51, was also arrested and charged with a count of failure to report child abuse.

Fritz, Flynn and Lambert could all face a maximum of a year for failure to report suspected child abuse if convicted, according to WSB-TV.

The investigation is ongoing. The United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations and Air Force Security Forces, along with the FBI, according to WSB-TV, are handling the investigation.

