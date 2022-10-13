ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

‘I don’t think we’re heroes’: Teens rescue 3 after boat crash in Florida river

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DADxm_0iWqp0tr00

Three Florida teens fishing on a boat came to the rescue of another crew after the latter’s vessel crashed into a channel marker and ejected three of its six occupants into the river.

Nash Kennedy, 16, Jack Aubuchon and Riley Kirby, both 17, managed to pull the injured people out of the St. Lucie River on Friday, TCPalm.com reported.

A 14-year-old boy sustained severe injuries to his back, and a younger girl and an adult were also injured, according to the news organization. Martin County Rescue crews were sent to the area at 9:43 p.m. EDT, TCPalm.com reported.

“We were probably going 25 (mph),” Kirby, who was driving the boat, told WFLX-TV.

“They came passing way faster than us,” Kennedy told the television station. “I know I saw the channel marker and made sure to avoid it. I was tracking them with my eyes and in my head, I was like, ‘They’re going to hit that,’ and they smacked right into it.”

The three high school friends ferried the injured teen to rescue officials on shore, TCPalm.com reported.

“From his shoulders to his hip, (skin) was just completely gone. You could see his spine, some of his organs, and part of his kidney,” Kennedy told WFLX.

Kennedy used the experience he had seen from his father, a retired firefighter in Miami, and used Kirby’s lifejacket to pack the wound and slow the bleeding, according to the television station.

Mike Kennedy, 51, said he had nearly three decades of experience and was captain of a fireboat there. He told TCPalm.com that he was proud of the way the three boys reacted.

“As a 16-year-old kid to see something like that, it was concerning for me. But, of course, I was proud of them for how they handled it,” Mike Kennedy told the news organization. “I was so impressed with how he was conveying the information to me. He was calm and cool and collected, and I could hear all the chaos in the background.”

“I don’t think we’re heroes. I think we just did the right thing,” Aubuchon told TCPalm.com. “We just did what we were all taught to do.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the crash.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
cw34.com

Teen hurt in watercraft collision in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital following a watercraft collision in Fort Pierce. The incident happened in the Fort Pierce Inlet on Saturday. The Coast Guard said two watercrafts collided. Authorities took the girl by medical helicopter to the hospital where she is...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees." The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12 News. “We had to rush through to the vet...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Martin County, FL
Accidents
Martin County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WPBF News 25

WATCH: Massive gator captured in the waves of Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A massive alligator was captured on Delray Beach byFlorida Fish and Wildlife officers Wednesday morning. The Delray Beach Police Department, lifeguards and wildlife officers responded to nuisance calls for the gator. It was transported safely to a local farm. Follow us on social: Facebook |...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wflx Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
BOCANEWSNOW

Kings Point Resident Jailed Twice In Days For Battering Tornado Victim

$50,000 BOND SET FOR WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY GRABBED MAN’S … BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Andrea Allen is back in the Palm Beach County Jail, arrested for aggravated battery for the second time in just days. Allen lives in Kings Point, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Driver accused of killing family of 4 in Delray Beach goes on trial

A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago is set to go on trial. Delray Beach police said Paul Streater was driving about 107 mph in a Chevy Silverado on April 28, 2018, when he hit a car, killing two adults and two children. The speed limit is 45 mph where the wreck occurred on South Federal Highway near Lamat Avenue.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar in Fort Lauderdale; Pubbelly Sushi in West Palm Beach

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse expects to debut by late fall on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space once occupied by Offerdahl’s Off-The-Grill. As with its sister cafes, Crema slings egg ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy